Newsbreak: Wake up and get ready for your day with the Daily Journal’s Newsbreak – a quick summary of news, sports, weather and everything else Northeast Mississippi to keep you informed and updated on the latest happenings in your community.
TRUDY LIEBERMAN Hospitals are penalized for harming patients – About 10 minutes ago
OUR OPINION Plenty of good news throughout region – About 10 minutes ago
Letters to the Editor Jan 16, 2017 – About 15 minutes ago
CAL THOMAS Ben Carson true role model for all – About 15 minutes ago
TCT, THS take home MTA honors Martin, Cummings, Oakley win awards – About 50 minutes ago
REWIND Ole Miss 10 7, 1 4 SEC – About 55 minutes ago
REWIND Mississippi State 12 4, 3 1 SEC – About 55 minutes ago
Three for one Baby boy Gardner shares parents birthday Dec 18 is a big day for young family – About an hour ago
In Focus The cutting edge This week's photo essay looks at knife maker Chris Crawford – About an hour ago
History at stake in women s rivalry showdown No 4 MSU, Ole Miss meet tonight – About an hour ago
Mr Clutch Rodgers, Packers reach NFC title game Prescott's magical season ends in heartbreak – About an hour ago
THS band members recall 1989 inaugural parade It was a memorable experience – About an hour ago
Corporate tax collections main culprit in revenue decline It's led to budget cuts – About an hour ago
Start your Monday with Newsbreak for updates on news, sports and weather Watch it at – About an hour ago
UPDATE Lee County Sheriff's Dept said William Westmorland has been found He'd previously been reported missing – About 15 hours ago
ROBEJOHN Vegetable soup good for stomachs and souls – About 21 hours ago
LESLIE CRISS Presley the pug spends second birthday abroad – About 21 hours ago
Preserving the past National Park Service gains more Civil War sites Corinth battles played important role – About 21 hours ago
SID SALTER To compete, state must move past analog governing in digital world – About 23 hours ago
OUR OPINION Take time to honor King's legacy, impact on America – About 23 hours ago
- Financial Focus: No Secrets to Investment Success (Sponsored)
- Landmark Waverly home vandalized for second time in 3 months
- Providing education, care: Pre-K access average in Northeast Mississippi
- Move to learn: Saltillo teacher blends walking, learning through grant
- Pedestrian struck by car in Alcorn County
THS band members recall 1989 inaugural parade
By M. Scott Morris Daily Journal The 2017 edition of the Tupelo High School band won’t be the first group of Tupelo musicians to march...
TCT, THS take home MTA honors
By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal HATTIESBURG – Tupelo Community Theatre has done it again. For the sixth year in a row, TCT has won the...
OUR OPINION: Plenty of good news throughout region
From events honoring a monumental leader to the showcasing of a new addition to an early childhood education facility, there was plenty of...
Rebels must remake frontcout depth after Morris dismissal
The sudden subtraction on Friday of freshman Nate Morris from the Ole Miss basketball team doesn’t take away significant points,...
VIDEO: Newsbreak, Jan. 16, 2017
Wake up and get ready for your day with the Daily Journal's Newsbreak – a quick summary of news, sports, weather and everything else Northeast Mississippi to keep you informed and updated on the latest happenings in your community.
VIDEO: Daily Journal Fall Sports Banquet
Rocky Topped: Rebels curtail 28-game slide to UT
VIDEO: Newsbreak, Jan. 13, 2017
Ole Miss-Georgia: Day After Observations
Shooting blanks: Season-low percentages lead to home loss