DJNewsbreak728x200


North Pontotoc's Cullens signs with Memphis Two way standout will play defense in college DJsigningdayAbout one minute ago
Internet tax legislation passes House mslegAbout 20 minutes ago
GINNA PARSONS New recipes keep us focusedAbout an hour ago
Cook of the Week Skip Oliver recipesAbout an hour ago
Eggville man changes diet, avoids gall bladder surgery Meet our Cook of the WeekAbout an hour ago
A night in India Charity Ball to feature exotic, approachable cuisine Event set for Feb 10About an hour ago
OUR OPINION Arts in Mississippi live to fight another dayAbout 2 hours ago
BOBBY HARRISON Debate about result of formula might be fruitlessAbout 2 hours ago
MARTY RUSSELL How long before weather service muzzledAbout 2 hours ago
Letters to the Editor Feb 1, 2017About 2 hours ago
Crye Leike Plaza adding third building Will be located on North GlosterAbout 2 hours ago
For a list of Ole Miss signees, go here For MSU signees, go here DJsigningdayAbout 2 hours ago
Keep track of our National Signing Day coverage with the DJsigningday hashtag, and visit this pageAbout 2 hours ago
Starkville police make arrest in Saturday shootingAbout 3 hours ago
Chargers, Lady Chargers win 5A north state titles You can't write it any better djprepsAbout 4 hours ago
Lady Cougars advance It went to penalty kicks djprepsAbout 4 hours ago
PHOTO GALLERY Celebrity Wait Night Fundraiser for Make A Wish Foundation held TuesdayAbout 4 hours ago
Contractor selected for motel demolition Could be a couple months before work is finishedAbout 4 hours ago
Host Falcons survive scare in 1 2A Hall scores 44 in win over Potts Camp djprepsAbout 4 hours ago
Lady Wave take care of business Tupelo wins division titleAbout 4 hours ago
Daily Journal Twitter Feed

Latest News

News

Sports

Editorial

Lifestyle

Politics

Business

More Local

dossett

Popular

Click here to check out the DJournal mobile app!
Share Your News With Us

    • Education

    Education funding formula still alive

    By Bobby Harrison Daily Journal Jackson Bureau JACKSON – The legislative leadership still is not revealing how they plan to rewrite the...

    Entertainment

    Dancing with King fundraiser preps for year four

    By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal TUPELO – Few things are better paired with Elvis Presley than dancing, and those two things culminate...

    Opinion

    OUR OPINION: Arts in Mississippi live to fight another day

    Proponents of the arts in Mississippi have come out in full force in recent days after legislation seeking to drastically change the way...

    Sports

    North Pontotoc’s Cullens signs with Memphis

    By Gene Phelps Daily Journal ECRU – North Pontotoc running back/defensive back Xavier “Zay” Cullens signed a national letter of...

    Today's Advertisers

    Please wait while the image carousel is loading

    Recent Comments

    Special Sections