Manning, Spurrier enter College Football Hall of FameAbout 2 minutes ago
OUR OPINION No shortage of good news last weekAbout 36 minutes ago
DANNY SMITH Feeling tired More sleep not necessarily the answerAbout 36 minutes ago
SID SALTER State still confronts public health care realitiesAbout 37 minutes ago
TheTupeloBand received 1650 from area Legislators this morning to help GettheWavetoWashingtonAbout 49 minutes ago
Oxford woman charged with embezzlementAbout an hour ago
UPDATE Third child dies, following Interstate 22 wreckAbout an hour ago
REWIND Mississippi State 10 4, 1 1 SECAbout 2 hours ago
REWIND Ole Miss 10 5, 1 2 SECAbout 2 hours ago
Willie Price Lab School to hold fundraiser for new playground Dinner, silent auction set for ThursdayAbout 2 hours ago
In Focus A one man show A look inside Tupelo Screen PrintingAbout 2 hours ago
Mississippi lawmakers face gaps in current budget More than 100 million in deficit requestsAbout 2 hours ago
No 4 Bulldogs just too deep for Lady Vols MSU improves to 17 0About 2 hours ago
SEC close to approving new rules for rescheduling games Sankey would have full authorityAbout 2 hours ago
Fans from around world celebrate Presley s 82nd birthday in Tupelo This date is always important to TupeloAbout 2 hours ago
Roberts never outgrew love of military history He's been collecting for 40 plus yearsAbout 2 hours ago
NFL Playoffs Rodgers powers Packers past Giants Steelers also win SundayAbout 2 hours ago
The greatest Alabama rolling into title game rematch Clemson seeks first championship since '81About 2 hours ago
Good morning Start your week with a quick look at news, sports and weather Watch Newsbreak now atAbout 4 hours ago
No 4 MSU tops Lady Vols, stays unbeatenAbout 17 hours ago
Thomas Wells | Buy at photos.djournal.com Russell Stafford, owner of Tupelo Screen Printing LLC, adjusts the “flash unit” to cure the first coat of ink so he can then add multiple layers to get the desired look

    Willie Price Lab School to hold fundraiser for new playground

    By Chaning Green Oxford Citizen Willie Price Lab School is in the final stages of preparing for their special dinner and silent auction to...

    Fans from around world celebrate Presley’s 82nd birthday in Tupelo

    By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal TUPELO – Different accents and dialects all spoke the same language in Tupelo on Sunday – Elvis....

    OUR OPINION: No shortage of good news last week

    From a partnership between a school and a church to help students with reading skills to a volunteer effort to build an outdoor classroom,...

    Manning, Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame

    By Ralph D. Russo AP College Football Writer TAMPA, Fla. – Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach...

