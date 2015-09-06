Newsbreak: Wake up and get ready for your day with the Daily Journal’s Newsbreak – a quick summary of news, sports, weather and everything else Northeast Mississippi to keep you informed and updated on the latest happenings in your community.



TRUDY LIEBERMAN Hospitals are penalized for harming patientsAbout 10 minutes ago
OUR OPINION Plenty of good news throughout regionAbout 10 minutes ago
Letters to the Editor Jan 16, 2017About 15 minutes ago
CAL THOMAS Ben Carson true role model for allAbout 15 minutes ago
TCT, THS take home MTA honors Martin, Cummings, Oakley win awardsAbout 50 minutes ago
REWIND Ole Miss 10 7, 1 4 SECAbout 55 minutes ago
REWIND Mississippi State 12 4, 3 1 SECAbout 55 minutes ago
Three for one Baby boy Gardner shares parents birthday Dec 18 is a big day for young familyAbout an hour ago
In Focus The cutting edge This week's photo essay looks at knife maker Chris CrawfordAbout an hour ago
History at stake in women s rivalry showdown No 4 MSU, Ole Miss meet tonightAbout an hour ago
Mr Clutch Rodgers, Packers reach NFC title game Prescott's magical season ends in heartbreakAbout an hour ago
THS band members recall 1989 inaugural parade It was a memorable experienceAbout an hour ago
Corporate tax collections main culprit in revenue decline It's led to budget cutsAbout an hour ago
Start your Monday with Newsbreak for updates on news, sports and weather Watch it atAbout an hour ago
UPDATE Lee County Sheriff's Dept said William Westmorland has been found He'd previously been reported missingAbout 15 hours ago
ROBEJOHN Vegetable soup good for stomachs and soulsAbout 21 hours ago
LESLIE CRISS Presley the pug spends second birthday abroadAbout 21 hours ago
Preserving the past National Park Service gains more Civil War sites Corinth battles played important roleAbout 21 hours ago
SID SALTER To compete, state must move past analog governing in digital worldAbout 23 hours ago
OUR OPINION Take time to honor King's legacy, impact on AmericaAbout 23 hours ago
Daily Journal Twitter Feed

Latest News

News

newsbreak logo_condensed 1_REV

Sports

Editorial

Lifestyle

Politics

Business

More Local

edwardjones

Popular

Click here to check out the DJournal mobile app!
Share Your News With Us

    • Education

    Tupelo High School band members march in front of the reviewing stand during President George H.W. Bush’s inaugural parade in 1989. (Courtesy)

    THS band members recall 1989 inaugural parade

    By M. Scott Morris Daily Journal The 2017 edition of the Tupelo High School band won’t be the first group of Tupelo musicians to march...

    Entertainment

    TCT, THS take home MTA honors

    By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal HATTIESBURG – Tupelo Community Theatre has done it again. For the sixth year in a row, TCT has won the...

    Opinion

    OUR OPINION: Plenty of good news throughout region

    From events honoring a monumental leader to the showcasing of a new addition to an early childhood education facility, there was plenty of...

    Sports

    Rebels must remake frontcout depth after Morris dismissal

    The sudden subtraction on Friday of freshman Nate Morris from the Ole Miss basketball team doesn’t take away significant points,...

    Today's Advertisers

    Please wait while the image carousel is loading

    Recent Comments

    Special Sections