DJNewsbreak728x200


Howland previews TennesseeAbout an hour ago
Two weeks from Opening Day, Mike Bianco updates the Rebels OleMissAbout an hour ago
Officials say Amazon not receiving special deal to collect tax for stateAbout an hour ago
Bryce Drew hit one of the most famous shots in OleMiss history It just wasn't for Rebels Keith Carter recalls httpsAbout 7 hours ago
ICC softball opens season ranked 8th Lady Indians get started SaturdayAbout 8 hours ago
HEALTH LINES Life hacks may help prevent sudden cardiac deathAbout 8 hours ago
Speedy delivery Mississippi network improving care for heart attacks Mortality rate reached new low last yearAbout 8 hours ago
OUR OPINION Internet sales bill deserves greater discussionAbout 8 hours ago
CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER Thank God for Harry ReidAbout 8 hours ago
W DEREK RUSSELL The arts live or die with youAbout 8 hours ago
Letters to the Editor Feb 3, 2017About 8 hours ago
Authorities seek three men in Marshall County shooting Victim in extremely critical conditionAbout 8 hours ago
Making forever last Preserving mounts requires continued care Beware dermestid beetlesAbout 9 hours ago
Ron Price now football coach at East Webster Former New Albany coach takes over for Doug Wilson djprepsAbout 9 hours ago
KEVIN TATE Experience by the bucketful key part of lifeAbout 9 hours ago
Tanker overturns in Tupelo, blocks traffic for 12 hours Driver blames bad GPS navigatorAbout 9 hours ago
Museum exhibit highlights Freedom Summer Companion exhibit looks at Neshoba County murdersAbout 9 hours ago
Making adjustments Ingomar squad comes together in wake of Russell s injury They're still winning djprepsAbout 9 hours ago
Ashland boys underscore their strength in 1A Tipler looks to lead Blue Devils to another state title djprepsAbout 9 hours ago
BLAKE MORGAN Diverse paths to goal djprepsAbout 9 hours ago
Daily Journal Twitter Feed

Latest News

News

Sports

Editorial

Lifestyle

Politics

Business

More Local

dossett

Popular

Click here to check out the DJournal mobile app!
Share Your News With Us

    • Education

    Chickasaw school consolidation moving forward

    By Bobby Harrison Daily Journal Jackson Bureau JACKSON – Efforts to consolidate school districts in Chickasaw County are continuing...

    Entertainment

    ‘Freedom’ of worship: Gaither Vocal Band member Phelps to perform in Tupelo

    By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal TUPELO – David Phelps can’t remember how many times he’s been to Tupelo in his more than 20 years...

    Opinion

    OUR OPINION: Internet sales bill deserves greater discussion

    An opportunity to level the playing field even further for local businesses and help bankroll needed infrastructure projects has evidently...

    Sports

    With Opening Day two weeks away, Bianco talks about the Rebels

    College baseball season begins two weeks from today and begins in a big way for Ole Miss as No. 10 East Carolina visits for the first of...

    Today's Advertisers

    Please wait while the image carousel is loading

    Recent Comments

    Special Sections