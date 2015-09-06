DJNewsbreak728x200


TheBuckDancer Indeed, that was included in the AP story AP did not file a separate story on Man of the Year AwardAbout an hour ago
Missouri's women roll into StarkvilleAbout 2 hours ago
ROBEJOHN Being part of Mobile Bay jubilee sits atop bucket listAbout 2 hours ago
LESLIE CRISS Kitchen renovation harvests desired outcome SurvivalAbout 2 hours ago
Pine needles matchsticks Clay County woman fills her life with folk art It helps her relaxAbout 2 hours ago
CROD GUAJARDO Plenty to keep me up at night latelyAbout 4 hours ago
OUR OPINION Unified plan to tackle infrastructure neededAbout 4 hours ago
Letters to the Editor Feb 5, 2017About 4 hours ago
BILL CRAWFORD Inflated university enrollment costs taxpayersAbout 4 hours ago
Championship Chargers Oxford boys, girls bring home soccer state titles Lady Chargers cap unblemished seasonAbout 5 hours ago
Crusaders win fourth title in whitewash South Pontotoc falls short in title matchAbout 5 hours ago
DENNIS SEID Financial regulations need some clarificationAbout 5 hours ago
DAVE RAMSEY Consider the downsides to this propertyAbout 5 hours ago
LOGAN LOWERY MSU closes with late flurry DJsigningdayAbout 5 hours ago
PARRISH ALFORD Will Rebels numbers add up DJsigningdayAbout 5 hours ago
Okolona police to attend training Class to help avoid litigation between public, departmentAbout 5 hours ago
Mississippi micro breweries have high hopes with legislation Bills would make it legal to sell at brewery sitesAbout 5 hours ago
Ryan, Falcons, Cowboys big winners on NFL awards night Prescott wins Offensive Rookie of the YearAbout 5 hours ago
NCAA settles antitrust lawsuit for 208 million Case is not fully resolvedAbout 5 hours ago
Local faith leaders gather to discuss state of community We need communityAbout 6 hours ago
Daily Journal Twitter Feed

Latest News

News

Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com Maggie Dickson, a fourth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary School, helps Bettye Hannah, a fifth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary School, place her felt music note.

Sports

Editorial

Lifestyle

Politics

Business

More Local

dossett

Popular

Click here to check out the DJournal mobile app!
Share Your News With Us

    • Education

    Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com Maggie Dickson, a fourth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary School, helps Bettye Hannah, a fifth-grade teacher at Saltillo Elementary School, place her felt music note.

    Whole Schools institute brings artists, educators to Tupelo

    By Emma Crawford Kent Daily Journal TUPELO – Third-grade teacher Faith Whitt knows all of her students learn differently. She also knows...

    Entertainment

    ‘Freedom’ of worship: Gaither Vocal Band member Phelps to perform in Tupelo

    By W. Derek Russell Daily Journal TUPELO – David Phelps can’t remember how many times he’s been to Tupelo in his more than 20 years...

    Opinion

    OUR OPINION: Unified plan to tackle infrastructure needed

    The Mississippi Department of Transportation is again making the argument that more needs to be spent on our state’s system of highways,...

    Sports

    Postgame interviews: Tennessee

    Mississippi State rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Tennessee 64-59 on Saturday. After the game, head coaches Ben Howland and Rick...

    Today's Advertisers

    Please wait while the image carousel is loading

    Recent Comments

    Special Sections