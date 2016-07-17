Dendy’s named Man, Woman of the Year

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – They love Houston, they love each other and they love the business they are in.

Kirkham and Kathy Dendy have been named the Man and Woman of the Year in the annual Chickasaw Journal Best Of voting with Grocer’s Pride also chosen Business of the Year by you the readers.

“I really do think this is a high honor for me and Kathy and our business,” said Kirkham Dendy. “We work very hard every day to treat our customers right and treat our employees right.

“My dad always told me to take care of your customers and they will take care of you,” he added. “I hope that is the reason people voted for us.”

Kirkham and Kathy have built a life and business together.

“We were high school sweethearts,” said Kathy. “My grand-daddy had a grocery store and my grandmother told me not to get into that business.

“It’s long hours and a lot of hard work,” she added. “But I did and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Grocer’s Pride is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8-to-8 on Sunday.

“If you run a business, you have to be at that business,” said Dendy. “That’s more than just books and the details of a business. If people have a problem they want to talk to the man in charge. I’m always glad to be that person. I’m always glad to stop and help a customer.”

And both Kathy and Kirkham said their customers are the reason they love their work.

“I guess I’m just the kind of person who likes people,” said Kathy. “My first job was at Super G Drug Store and I got to see everyone in town and talk to people I know every day. I couldn’t believe I got paid to work there.”

Kirkham said he started working when he was 13.

“I found out real quick, everyone comes to the grocery store,” said Kirkham. “My friends, my friends parents, my teachers, people from my church – everybody. You learn a lot about people when you are in any kind of service business, and the grocery business is all about service.”

Both Kathy and Kirkham took marketing and business classes at Houston High School Vo-Tech. Both were co-op students who left school and went to work at local businesses each day after classes.

“Danny Lantrip and Omega Blanton taught me a lot about business,” said Kirkham. “That’s one of the reasons I’m a big supporter of the co-op program and hire kids to work in this store every year.”

Kathy said she loves watching teenagers come into their business for a first job.

“We get kids who are so shy and have never worked before,” said Kathy. “We teach them how to do their job and how to take care of customers. By the time they leave here they’ve got confidence, will look you in the eye and can carry on a conversation with you. They blossom.”

Kathy and Kirkham ran over a list of former first time employees who are now nurses, doctors, teachers and even work in the Pentagon.

“If they will work, we’ll work them,” said Kirkham. “We hire a lot of kids in the summer, put them to work after school and on the weekend. We’ve got people in college who come home on the weekend to work with us and they work the holidays. Like I said, if they’ll work, we’ll keep them busy.”

Kirkham said he felt men have something inside them that pushes them to work and provide.

“I understand people who maybe can’t work, but I don’t understand people who won’t work,” said Dendy. “One of the greatest joys of my life is my work. I was raised in a home where everybody worked, worked hard and did their best while they worked.”

And both Kathy and Kirkham have tried to pass that satisfaction in a job well done on to their employees.

“I go by the break-room and hear our employees laughing and having a good time,” said Kathy. “That means a lot to me. It means they like where they work and the people they work with.”

The two also talked about the early days. The store where the Salvation Army is now. The store that once stood on the Grocer’s Pride parking lot. And a stint away from Houston.

“I was working running two stores in Batesville and doing well, but I came in the house one night and told Kathy I wanted to go home,” he said. “We moved back to Houston in 1988 and it’s one of the best decision we ever made.”

But it wasn’t easy.

Kathy said she often wonders how many pennies she has rolled. She has worked as butcher, bookkeeper, cashier and stocked the shelves, too.

Kirkham said there is nothing he hasn’t done. “And there is nothing I won’t do – my employees know that, too.”

They talked of the old store and how people lined up with buggies and made the trek up and down each aisle “bumper-to-bumper.”

“People would get to the register and remember they forgot sugar and just call out, ‘I need a sack of sugar,’” said Kirkham. “People would pass them a sack of sugar from the sugar aisle to the register. Many of those customers are still with us.”

The Dendy’s said their business philosophy is simple – full, fresh and clean.

“These aisles are full. The food is fresh. This store is clean,” said Dendy. “People expect that here and we work hard to give it to them.”

And here is the reward for hard work, a clean store and taking care of every customer, every day.

“We’ve had 28 years of straight growth,” said Dendy. “Sure, some years have been better than others, but you don’t find many people who are as blessed in this business as Kathy and me.”

Cars with tags from 12 different counties can routinely be found in the Grocer’s Pride parking lot. The business currently employs 108. They cook 100 biscuits for employees every morning and they start the day with prayer.

“I do want to say we have some great employees who know what we are trying to do here,” said Kirkham. “I also want to say Kathy has been the stabilizing force here and in my life.”

Kathy says it a little differently.

“He’s calmed down a lot, if you can believe that,” she says grinning at her husband. “I hear people all the time say ‘how can you work with your husband, I could never do that.’ Well, we make decisions together, we work together and we’ve built this business together.”

And you can find Kirkham and Kathy Dendy about the business of life almost every day at a hometown grocery store in Houston called Grocer’s Pride.