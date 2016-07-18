Nabors named top home improvement store in state
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Another successful year of serving the community has put Nabors Do it Best Home Center in exclusive company within the independent home improvement industry.
Hardware + Building Supply Dealer (H+BSD), a national publication covering the home improvement industry, named Nabors Home Center its 2016 All-Star for the state of Mississippi.
Nabors Home Center was the only dealer in the state, and one of only 50 nationwide, to be selected for All-Star status.
The magazine’s editors select their All Stars based on an extensive range of business criteria, including longevity, growth, employee development and retention, creativity and local involvement. In recognizing Nabors Home Center, H+BSD highlighted its diverse selection of products and services, from comprehensive hardware and lumber to a concrete plant and boat/RV storage.
“We’re tremendously proud to be included among this select group of successful independent home improvement retailers across the country,” said owner Lee Nabors. “With our two locations in Houston and Eupora, we’re able to provide a competitive option and support our communities’ desire to buy local.”
Nabors Home Center is backed by the strength of its status as a member-owner of Do it Best Corp., a US-based hardware, lumber and building materials co-op with more than 3,800 independently owned locations in United States and 54 other countries.
