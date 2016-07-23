Sundancer crosses 2016 Solar Car Challenge finish line

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Sundancer crossed the finish line Saturday one minute before the race deadline and was the only car in the race to travel all the miles in the 2016 Solar Car Challenge under the time allotted.

Sundancer, the Houston Solar Car, has unofficially won the Solar Car Challenge for the 15th consecutive year in a row and the official rankings and trophies will be given at a race banquet in Minneapolis, tonight.

“We turned the corner off the highway into the parking lot at about 40 miles-per-hour and came to a stop at 3:59 p.m.” said Sundancer Team Captain Matthew Hood. “This was a tough day of racing but the car held together and we held together. This is great. This really feels great.”

Sundancer started in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday and rolled 785.8 miles across Okolahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa before hitting rain Saturday in Minnesota.

The Houston Team won four daily first place trophies but was pushed this year by team from Philadelphia, Miss., Walnut, Calif., and Liberty Christian Academy in Texas.

Sundancer started Saturday with about a dozen miles over Walnut and passed them in the timed, staged-race about noon. The car and team never looked back.

“We are the only car at this time that has raced all the mile in the time allowed,” said Hood. “Walnut was about 8 miles behind us. It was a race this year.”

Hood said the cloudy skies prompted the team to race a little slower, but near the end team engineers felt the batteries had the capacity left and Sundancer was given a green light.

Hunter Moore drover most of the clocked race and Ajay Patel piloted Sundancer over the finish line and raised both hands in the air when the car stopped.

“I want to thank this team,” said Hood. “It has never been about the car or the batteries. There are cars that cost a lot more and have a lot fancier equipment, but they are not the team the Houston Solar Car team is.”

Hood also thanked Houston.

“We got to meet a lot of teams from much bigger cities and they don’t get the community support we do,” said Hood. “People called us and kept up with the team on Facebook and we knew little ole Houston was pulling for us. We had several families from Houston at the finish line today. We couldn’t race this car without the support we get from our community.”

The team will attend the banquet tonight and will go to one of the largest malls in the country – The Mall of America – on Sunday. The team will drive back to Houston on Monday and is expected to arrive at the Houston School of Science and Technology that night.

The Houston Solar Car program started in 2000 and has won 14 straight races in America. The car has been to Australia three times and finished last year with more miles under solar car power – 1,516.7 miles – than any other car in its class and ahead of university teams from Iran, Beijing, Cambridge, MIT and Poland.

The Solar Car Challenge was established in 1993 to help motivate students in science and engineering and to increase alternative energy awareness. The Challenge teaches high school students around the nation how to build roadworthy solar cars.

Twenty-four solar cars started this year’s race and 18 finished the race.

The community can keep up with the team on Facebook at Houston Solar Race Team (Sundancer) or the Solar Car Challenge website at www.solarcarchallenge.org.

SUNDANCER 2016

The 2016 Houston Solar Car Team is:

• Matthew Hood – Team Captain.

• Lakyn Adams – Public Relations.

• Summer Carner – Public Relations.

• Palmer Earnest – Mechanic.

• Greg Hollingsworth – Navigator.

• Halle Hollingsworth – Public Relations

• James Ingram – Crew Chief.

• Malik Lawrence – Electrical Engineer. (Co-Captain)

• Andrew Mitchell – Pit Crew/Safety.

• Hunter Moore – Driver/Engineer. (Co-Captain)

• Ajay Patel – Engineer/Strategy

• Hayden Powell – Safety Officer

• Kailey Stevens – Public Relations.

• Jackson Whitt – Driver/Mechanic.

2016 Houston Solar Car instructors/advisors are: Keith Reese, BB Turman, Anita Ellison and Donna Turman.