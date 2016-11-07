Voters head to polls Tuesday

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Chickasaw County will join the nation in picking a President as they head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the November 8 General Election.

Local voting administrators expect a significant turnout as the community votes for a President, Congressman, Senator, State Supreme Court Justice and Chickasaw County school board trustees and election commissioners.

“A presidential election always generates a lot of interest and we expect turnout to be brisk,” said Cassandra Pulliam. “We have spent the last week getting voting rolls out, checking voting machines and getting everything ready.

“As always, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.,” said Pulliam. “We urge people to get out and vote.”

Pulliam urged voters to have some form of identification and voters who do present a Mississippi Voter Registration Card do typically find the process goes smoother and quicker.

“People just need to show up at the polling place where they vote in county elections,” said Pulliam. “If there is a problem, they will help you at the poll or send you to me at the Courthouse. If anyone has any questions about voting or where they should vote, I urge them to come by my office in the Courthouse or call us at 456-2331.”

Candidates to be found on Tuesday ballot and their party are:

• PRESIDENT

__ Hillary Clinton – Democrat.

__ Donald J. Trump – Republican

__ Darrell Castle – Constitution.

__ Roque DeLa Fuente – American Delta.

__ Jim Hedges – Prohibition.

__ Gary Johnson – Libertarian.

__ Jill Stein – Green.

• U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

__ Trent Kelly – Republican.

__ Jacob Owens – Democrat.

__ Cathy L Toole – Reform.

__ Chase Wilson – Libertarian.

• SUPREME COURT NORTH (Post 1)

__ John Brady.

__ Bobby Chamberlin.

__ Steve Crampton.

__ James “Jim” Kitchens.

• SUPREME COURT NORTH (Post 2)

__ Jimmy Maxwell.

• COURT OF APPEALS (Dist 1)

__ Jim Greenlee – Democrat.

• HOUSTON SCHOOL BOARD

__ Thomas Howell – Independent.

__ Patricia Ponds – Independent.

• HOULKA SCHOOL BOARD

__ LaTosha Fitzpatrick – Independent.

__ Ruby Hollin – Independent.

• OKOLONA SCHOOL BOARD

__ William E. Bailey – Independent.

__ Annie Williams Gates – Independent.

• ELECTION COMMISSIONER (Dist. 1)

__ Brenda Crawford – Democrat.

• ELECTION COMMISSIONER (Dist. 2)

__ Judy Hill – Republican.

• ELECTION COMMISSIONER (Dist. 3)

__ LaKetra Cox

• ELECTION COMMISSIONER (Dist. 4)

Donnette Darnell – Independent.

• ELECTION COMMISSIONER (Dist. 5)

__ Penney C Nichols – Independent.

As with all elections there will be place on each ballot for a write-in candidate.

County circuit clerks across the state will hold special weekend hours for the next two weeks in advance of the Nov. 8 presidential election.

By state law, an absentee voting location must be open from 8 a.m. until noon on the two Saturdays preceding any election. November 5 will be the last opportunity for voters to cast an absentee ballot in-person before the Nov. 8 election.

Up through Nov. 4, absentee ballots may also be cast in-person during normal business hours of the Chickasaw County Circuit Clerk’s office, which are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters are reminded that voter fraud is a felony and can be punished with jail time, revocation of voter privileges and fines.

“High absentee ballots are always cause for concern with our Agency,” says Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. “Now that Mississippi has passed Voter ID, absentee balloting has the highest potential for fraud in our state.”

On average, the percentage of absentee ballots cast in any given election election is 5-6 percent.

Questions or concerns about voting issues, policy and procedure for any election should be directed to the Secretary of State’s office at (601) 359-1350.

Questions or concerns about candidate qualifications, ethics and conduct while in office should be directed to the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division at (601) 359-4258.

—

BOX

Elections results on

chickasawjournal.com

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The Chickasaw Journal is published each Wednesday, but our website is updated daily, and voters can go to chickasawjournal.com on Tuesday night to get local election results.

Voters head to the poll Nov. 8 to pick school board trustees in Houston, Houlka and Okolona as well as President, Congressman and judges. Tuesday’s election will also see voters pick Chickasaw County Election Commissioners.

Complete election returns will be published in the Wednesday, Nov. 15, Chickasaw Journal.