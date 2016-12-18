FLOYD INGRAM: A letter to Santa

They say the two most widely read sections of a newspaper are obituaries and letters to the editor. And in this season of goodwill I want you to know I would rather see your name at the end of a Letter to the Editor rather than the top of an Obituary.

But this newspaper also has a history of running Letters to Santa. Next week’s Chickasaw Journal will be filled with letters from about 500 first and second graders from three county schools. There is not a doubt in my mind you will know a lot of these kids.

In a day and age when fewer and fewer people write letters and even sign Christmas cards, this is one service your Chickasaw Journal is proud to offer.

My letter

I vividly remember writing a letter to Santa in the first grade. Miss Kerr was my teacher. She was old, had a mustache and had whipped – literally – a lot of little Clay County boys into shape for a better future in the West Point Separate School District.

I was in her class. She and her paddle named Buster seemed to take a “special” interest in me. We didn’t always get along.

But I remember that letter.

It was 1966 and my father was stationed at an air base somewhere in Thailand. Momma and my two brothers John and Robert had put little electric candles in the windows on the East side of the house, “so Daddy can see them.”

I’m sure the letter had a list of things a little first grade boys wants. I remember the letter ended with the fact there was a candle in the window and a plea for Daddy to come home for Christmas.

Miss Kerr stacked the letters in her lap and began reading them. She read about Johnny wanting a bike and Susie – these are real people – wanting a doll.

Then she read my letter. And that firm, prim, veteran ole teacher broke down and cried.

There is power in words. There can be much love in a letter. There is something magic about holding something in your hand that connects you with someone else.

My List

So what is in my Letter to Santa this year?

Well here goes:

Dear Santa,

There is no use lying at this time of year, but I will say I’ve done the best I could in 2016.

How are Rudolph and the boys?

Would you please bring my two boys in Texas safely home for Christmas.

Would you please remind me constantly this is the last Christmas my son James will be under my roof.

Would you help me see Christmas the same way my child Daniel does.

And of course would you help me find that perfect gift for Sara. There has got to be one out there cheaper than the one I priced. But I’ll take what you bring.

Santa could you please bring back the lights on the Courthouse Square.

Could you give Houston a new 100-job factory.

Help us work out this school consolidation thing.

Send us more doctors, nurses and even a lawyer or two.

We would like couple of new dress stores, a restaurant or two and an ice cream shop.

Last but not least, help me to smile at people more and see if they don’t smile back.

I will leave you some fresh milk from Grocer’s Pride and some of my mother’s homemade oatmeal cookies by the fireplace you have blessed me with.

Merry Christmas,

Floyd