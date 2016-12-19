 

Houston gridders named to All-Region team

By | 12:55 PM | December 19, 2016 | News, Sports

CJ-1210-MHSAA-logo-2C

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – An eight-game winning regular season winning streak has put nine Hilltopper football players on the Region 4, District 4-4A 2016 All-Region Team.

Houston first-year head football coach Ty Hardin lost his first game – a close one with top-ranked Pontotoc – then handed future 2A State Champions Calhoun City their only loss of the year.

A stingy Topper defense led 4A football until late in the season when they lost a tough one to Louisville and traveled to Noxubee and were defeated there.

The Toppers made the playoff and traveled to Cleveland where they again lost a close one, 21-19, to the Wildcats in the last seconds of the game.

Junior Topper quarterback Urriah Shephard was named Most Valuable Back by 4-4A coaches and senior Johnta Walker was named Most Valuable Lineman.

Houston senior linebacker Tanner “Bull” Bullock was named to the first team and senior Jaylon Gates and junior Zykeil Virges were named first squad defensive backs.

Second team offense honors went to senior wide receiver Charles Spencer and junior offensive lineman Colton Foster. Second team defensive players who made the 4-4A squad were senior defensive lineman James Thompson and sophomore defensive back Jalen May.

Houston fielded 54 players this fall with 11 seniors. The Hilltoppers finished the season 8-4 overall and 3-2 in district.

Mississippi High School Athletics Association reclassification division moves for the 2017-19 school years drops Houston from 4A to 3A.

The move will bring some district games closer to Houston. Houston football led District 4-4A most of this season and is expected to fair well in 3A.

BOX???

Region 4 District 4-4A

2016 All-Region Team

Most Valuable

OFFENSE

Lineman – ANTONIO ROBY (Noxubee)

Back – URRIAH SHEPHARD (Houston)

WR – KYZIAH PRUITT (Noxubee)

Special Teams – CALEB COMER (Caledonia)

DEFENSE

Lineman – JOHNTA WALKER (Houston)

Linebacker – KALMORRIS ROBINSON (Nox)

DB – JATAQUIST SHERROD (Noxubee)

FIRST TEAM

First Team

QB – TY’ZARIUS ARMON (LEAKE CENTRAL)

RB – TYQUINTIN RAMSEY (NOXUBEE)

RB – ZION FORD (CALEDONIA)

RB/WR –CAMRON HARRINGTON (Louisville)

WR – KYMBOTRIC MASON (NOXUBEE)

WR – PURVIS FRASIER (LOUISVILLE)

CO-TE–Russ Smither(Cal)/Lane Outlaw(Kos)

OL – MANLEY PETERSON (KOSCIUSKO)

OL – TYLER DOOLEY (NOXUBEE)

OL – DARIUS SMITH (LOUISVILLE)

OL – GRADY ROBBINS (LEAKE CENTRAL)

OL – FLOYD PICKENS (CALEDONIA)

K – SAMUEL LOWERY (NOXUBEE)

AP (ATH) – STEFAN HARMON (KOSCIUSKO)

DEFENSE

DL – ISAIAH BURKE (LEAKE CENTRAL)

DL – KAHARI HAYNES (KOSCIUSKO)

DL – ANTROUS GLENN (LOUISVILLE)

DL – MILES SMITH (NOXUBEE)

DE/LB – ANTONIO MCCLOUD (NOXUBEE)

LB – TANNER BULLOCK (HOUSTON)

LB – WONTAVIOUS STANDIFER (LEAKE CEN)

LB – CLINT WILLIAMS (KOSCIUSKO)

DB – JALON GATES (HOUSTON)

DB – JOSHUA LITTLE (NOXUBEE)

DB – ZYKEIL VIRGES (HOUSTON)

DB – LAKEVIUS DANIEL (LOUISVILLE)

P – ANDY GARDIA (LEAKE CENTRAL)

Second Team

OFFENSE

QB – MALIEK STALLINGS (NOXUBEE)

RB – KENNETH KNOWLES (LOUISVILLE)

RB – KADARIUS BANKS (KOSCIUSKO)

RB/WR – JAKERRIUS OLIVER (NOXUBEE)

WR – CHARLES SPENCER (HOUSTON)

WR – TYRIK GREEN (LEAKE CENTRAL)

WR – ROBERT HAMILTON (CALEDONIA)

OL – LEKYLE BOONE (LEAKE CENTRAL)

OL – NICHOLAS MALLETT (KOSCIUSKO)

OL – COLTON FOSTER (HOUSTON)

OL – JOHNNY SLAUGHTER (NOXUBEE)

OL – RAGAN ROBINSON (CALEDONIA)

OL – COLBY PONDS (CALEDONIA)

AP (ATH) – CY RUSHING (LEAKE CENTRAL)

DEFENSE

DL – JAMES THOMPSON (HOUSTON)

DL – JACOB SUDDUTH (CALEDONIA)

DL – NAJIAH HOPKINS (LOUISVILLE)

DL – APOSTRIUS LUCKETT (LEAKE CENTRAL)

DE/LB – T.J. DAVIS (CALEDONIA)

LB – JAFANTE DALEY (LEAKE CENTRAL)

LB – ASHANTI SYSTRUNK (LOUISVILLE)

LB – JIMMY MORRIS (NOXUBEE)

DB – JALEN MAY (HOUSTON)

DB – JATAVIOUS HERRON (KOSCIUSKO)

DB – ALEX TATE (LEAKE CENTRAL)

DB – DANIEL LONGMIRE (CALEDONIA)

DB – JAKEVIOUS WHITFIELD (LOUISVILLE)

About Floyd Ingram

View all posts by Floyd Ingram

, , ,