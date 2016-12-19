Okolona gets MDAH grant for elevator

By Emma Crawford Kent

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

TUPELO – A grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives will allow the Okolona School District to install an elevator in its elementary school building.

The MDAH announced $2 million in preservation grants on Friday, including $117,600 to Okolona.

The Okolona Elementary School building was constructed in 1926. Dexter Green, superintendent of Okolona Schools, said the MDAH took interest in the building because of its barrel roof, an architectural element uncommon to Mississippi at the time of its construction.

The Okolona Elementary School Building also serves as the Central Office for the district.

Although the district does not currently have a timeline in place for the elevator project, Green said it would be done with minimal disruption to classroom instruction.

“More than likely, it will be done across the summer months,” Green said.

MingoTingle, chief of technical preservation services for the MDAH, said when reviewing Okolona’s grant application, reviewers thought funding the elevator should take top priority.

Okolona Elementary has been cited for non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act in the past because of accessibility issues in the building.

“This will not only allow them to use their upper story classrooms, but now the auditorium’s upper seating area as well,”Tingle said. “We knew that a lot of the space in the school building was not being occupied because of ADA accessibility, so we felt that that was the best use of the money.”

Tingle said the total amount requested in MDAH preservation grants this year was more than $10 million, but the department only had $2 million to award.

Because of this,Tingle said, most applicants only received part of their requested funding.

The school district applied for more than $300,000 in grant money from the MDAH for multiple projects.

The school district’s grant application also included air conditioning units in the gym, a new heating and cooling system, stairway replacements, window replacements and new flooring.

Green said the district set aside some money from its $2 million bond issue to make improvements to the elementary school building in case the MDAH did not award the district enough funding to cover all of its projects.

“There are so many different projects that we would like to see completed,” Green said.

Okolona will have the opportunity to resubmit grant applications for other renovations to the elementary school building next year.

