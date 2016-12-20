 

ANNIV-50th-Pulliam

December 20, 2016

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY (Courtesy Photo) Thomas and Georgia Pulliam celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 11, 2016, The family gave a surprise celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10. The marriage has been blessed with children, Melissa, Keith, Shanda and grandchildren who hosted the celebration in Houston with family and friends.

