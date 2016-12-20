MDOT reporting icy road conditions in Chickasaw County
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Icy road conditions have been reported in Northeast Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that there is ice on roads and bridges in several counties. Crews are working to place salt and slag on the affected bridges.
Ice has been reported in Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties.
MDOT does not anticipate any road or bridge closures due to winter weather at this time. However, motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the affected counties.
For up-to-date road and travel conditions, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- MML honors Jolly, Sullivan December 15, 2016
- Houston gridders named to All-Region team December 19, 2016
- ANNIV-50th-Pulliam December 20, 2016
- MDOT reporting icy road conditions in Chickasaw County December 20, 2016
- MDWFP crappie regulation enforced December 20, 2016
- Chickasaw DARE graduates stand ready December 22, 2016
- Bulldogs travel to Florida for practice Thursday December 21, 2016
- Houlka grabs two from E.Webster December 21, 2016
- Hilltoppers fall to Green Wave December 21, 2016
- Houston police seek missing woman December 20, 2016
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago