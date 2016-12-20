MDOT reporting icy road conditions in Chickasaw County

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Icy road conditions have been reported in Northeast Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that there is ice on roads and bridges in several counties. Crews are working to place salt and slag on the affected bridges.

Ice has been reported in Alcorn, Benton, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union counties.

MDOT does not anticipate any road or bridge closures due to winter weather at this time. However, motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the affected counties.

For up-to-date road and travel conditions, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.