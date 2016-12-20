MDWFP crappie regulation enforced

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Fisheries Bureau reminds fishermen new crappie regulations on Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis, and Grenada Lakes, also known as the Flood Control Reservoirs (FCRs), and Eagle Lake are being enforced.

The new regulations on the FCRs, which became effective last year, consist of making the minimum length crappie that anglers can keep 12 inches, setting the daily creel limit to 15 fish per angler, and limiting the number of poles an angler can use to four.

In addition, boats with three or more anglers will be able to keep 40 crappie per boat. Daily creel limits in the FCRs’ spillways, including Sardis Lower Lake, will be reduced to 15 fish per angler.

The new regulations for the FCRs will make the regulations uniform across all four of the lakes.

On Eagle Lake, anglers can keep crappie larger than 11 inches with a daily creel limit of 30 fish per angler. The rule change on Eagle Lake only will be contingent upon Louisiana adopting the same regulation, and will be effective Oct. 1, 2015.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212.

MDWFP notes wildlife feeding rules

JACKSON – A change to the wildlife supplemental feeding rule is being enforced by the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The adopted change removes the “line of sight” prohibition from the rule, allowing hunters to place approved feeders in locations where they can be seen by the hunters.

Unchanged in the rule is the requirement that hunters must be at least 100 yards from the feeder.

The adopted rule has been filed with the Secretary of State’s Office and are being enforced.

Above ground covered feeders or stationary spin cast feeders must be used to feed wildlife.

For more information regarding conservation in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com.

New bass regulations for state lakes, reservoirs

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau announced new largemouth bass regulations on Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis, and Grenada Flood Control Reservoirs (FCRs), Lake Jeff Davis, and Trace State Park.

The new regulations took effect this summer.

The daily limit for bass at the FCRs and Trace State Park, located near Tupelo, is 10 bass per angler, per day.

At Lake Jeff Davis in Jefferson Davis County, the protective slot size limit is 18-24 inches, meaning that bass from 18-24 inches must be immediately released.

The harvest of one bass over 24 inches is allowed.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212.

Online registration for hunter education courses required

JACKSON — The fall hunting season well underway which means students across Mississippi will begin participating in Hunter Education courses led by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) instructors.

Students are now required to pre-register for courses online at www.mdwfp.com.

There is no cost to attend a MDWFP Hunter Education course; however, Hunter Education certification is required to purchase a hunting license if you are born on or after Jan. 1, 1973.

In order to become certified in Hunter Education, persons must be at least ten years of age, complete the entire course, score 70 percent or higher on the hunter education exam and demonstrate safety with a firearm.

For more information about Hunter Education or to find a class near you, visit us at www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400.