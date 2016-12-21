 

Bulldogs travel to Florida for practice Thursday

December 21, 2016

By Logan Lowery

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will wrap up the on-campus portion of its St. Petersburg Bowl preparation this morning.

The Bulldogs held nine practices in Starkville and will take four days off before resuming practice at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida, on Dec. 22.

The first five practices focused mainly on fundamentals for some of the more inexperienced players on the roster but started the transition into game planning for Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday.

“When we walk off the field (today) we should be ready to go play that game,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “That’s the confidence we want to have leaving practice.”

Mullen wants his team to be able to enjoy as much of the bowl experience as possible when they touch down in St. Petersburg next week so he tried to install as much of the game plan as possible over the last four days.

“When you get down to the bowl site there’s a lot that goes on,” Mullen said. “You’re in a new city and excited. You’re in a new practice facility and new meeting facility. We’ll have a beach day and a Busch Gardens day and all kinds of activities so you want to make sure guys know and are confident in the game plan before you get there.”

Mullen has some travel plans of his own. He is taking his family to New York City following today’s practice to see the Lion King on Broadway and visit his newborn niece.

Immediate needs

The Bulldogs signed nine junior college prospects on Wednesday, the largest such crop during Mullen’s nine previous classes.

State inked four defensive linemen, three safeties and two offensive linemen among those mid-year juco transfers.

“For us it filled immediate needs and we expect guys to play,” Mullen said. “You’re looking at guys who are some really good players in that group that we felt are really going to contribute to our team.”

Four of those signees are retread prospects that have all played at least one year in a Division I program. Defensive end Chauncey Rivers and safety Johnathan Abram were both at Georgia previously while defensive end Montez Sweat was at Michigan State and safety Brian Cole was at Michigan.

NFL chatter

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King mentioned Mullen as a potential surprise candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Rams, who fired Jeff Fisher on Monday.

Mullen has grown accustomed to hearing his name thrown around for other college jobs but this is the first time he’s had it connected to an NFL opening.

Mullen said that he hadn’t spoken with the Rams.

“One of these days, I wouldn’t expect it to be now,” Mullen said. “But like any coach and our players, you’d love an opportunity at some point to be at the highest level of football in the NFL. If that opportunity ever presented itself, anybody would seriously consider it.”

