Hilltoppers fall to Green Wave

By Ethan Turner

Chickasaw Journal

WEST POINT – The Houston Lady Toppers and Toppers were back in action on Tuesday night as they traveled to West Point to challenge the Green Wave.

And while both teams showed improvement against two talented 5A West Point teams, both Houston squads were defeated as the Lady Toppers lost 53-40, and the Toppers were defeated 52-44 .

In the first quarter, the Lady Green Wave jumped out ahead of the Lady Toppers quickly, but the Lady Toppers battled back and forth and traded leads in the quarter. After one, the Lady Toppers trailed by only two.

The second quarter was more of a struggle as the Lady Green Wave’s defense stiffened, and the Lady Toppers struggled to score. After only managing six points in the second, Houston trailed 31-20 at the break.

Early in the second half, the Lady Toppers fell behind even more as they struggled to make shots against a tough West Point defense. And although they trailed going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Toppers battled back.

Houston pulled the game within 10 points and had a little momentum on their side, but in the end the Lady Green Wave make enough shots to hold off the Lady Toppers 53-40.

After the game, Houston coach Chris Pettit was proud of the way his team battled.

“The girls played great,” coach Pettit said. “They had fun tonight. They played with each other.”

The Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Jaleah Jones who had eight points.

West Point 52,

Houston 44

In game two, the Toppers took take on a strong and talented Green Wave team.

The Green Wave had control for most of the game, but the Toppers continued to battle to keep the game within manageable distance.

The Hilltoppers kept the game within 10 points in the first half as they trailed by nine at the break, but the Green Wave widened the lead in the third quarter.

West Point held a 13 point advantage heading into the final frame, but the Hilltoppers were not done fighting.

In the fourth, the Hilltoppers battled back in the game. With a change of defense yielding positive results and a renewed aggression on offense, the Toppers cut the lead to three with two minutes to go.

But in the end, the Green Wave extended the lead again and finish off the Toppers, winning 52-44.

After the game, coach Pettit said he saw clear improvement with his team.

“This past week we’ve taken some big steps forward,” Pettit said. “We told our guys that we were proud of them. They fought to the end.”

The Toppers were led in scoring by big Omario Johnson who scored 15 points and Jaylin Smith who added 15 as well.