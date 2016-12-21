Houlka grabs two from E.Webster
By Ethan Turner
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats were back on the court Friday night as they hosted the East Webster Wolverines.
And in dominating fashion, both the Lady Wildcats and Wildcats defeated the Wolverines 32-13 and 69-42 respectively.
In the opening game, the Lady Wildcats’ defense was on display. The Lady Cats held the Lady Wolverines scoreless in the first and led 5-0 after one.
While the Lady Wolverines struggled to find points, the Lady Wildcats had difficulty as well. In the second quarter though, the Lady Wildcats found a spark.
Jerneshia Bean came the bench and hit two three-pointers to give the Lady Wildcats momentum heading into halftime. The Lady Wildcats led 11-7 at half.
The second half was more of the same for the Lady Wildcats as their lead grew. With Timoya Brownlee finding a groove in the second half, and the Lady Wolverines continuing to struggle, the Lady Wildcats closed out the Lady Wolverines 32-13.
After the game, Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said pressure defense really helped his team achieve victory. He also didn’t want to make much of the victory with most of the Lady Wolverines players out of action.
“But I’m always glad to win a game,” Coach McDonald said.
The Lady Wildcats were led in scoring by Timoya Brownlee who had 10.
East. Webster 42
In the second game, the Wildcats began the game shooting lights out.
Houlka raced out to an eight point lead after the first quarter as they shot with deadly accuracy from deep, including a half-court shot by Keshun Buchanan as the horn sounded at the end of the first.
The Wildcats extended the lead in the second quarter as Madarius Hobson got rolling offensively. He led the Wildcats on a nice run to close out the second quarter as the Wildcats led 40-23 at halftime.
Much like the earlier game, the Wildcats continued to control the Wolverines in the second half. Although the Wolverines went on a little run to bring the game within 12 points, a three-pointer by DaShun Berry was the dagger as the Wildcats sealed the win over the Wolverines, winning 69-42.
After the game, coach McDonald was pleased with his team’s performance and knew that defense, not only was the key in this game, but will be the key going forward.
“We like to play the D,” McDonald said. “That’s the only way to win [big games.]
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Madarius Hobson who had 22, DaShun Berry with 16 and Keshun Buchanan who added 15.
