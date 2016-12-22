LETTERS TO SANTA Houlka

HOULKA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FIRST GRADE

Huffman’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll house. I want a ballerina dress with slippers. I want a necklace.

Leanna Brassfield.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. How are you? I want a baby live and a puppy live and a modersikel.

Laura Beth Brown

Dear Santa,

I want a ifone and neclas and a hurbd. I love you Santa.

Samia Doss

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy and a toy.

Brayla Ezell

Dear Santa,

I have bin good and nise. Christmas is my fafret holidayin the wrld. I wate a phon for Christmas and a tv for Christmas and a box of cholits and a good Christmas.

Presley Funderburk

Dear Santa,

Santa I bin good to my mom and dad. Santa I want a trampling.

Aviste Gordon

Dear Santa,

A new tablet pleaz. A new huvbowrd.

Kirastein Hale

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my prezis. I have a sprise for you. A cuciys for you. I bin good. I want a puppy fot Christmas. Even I want a phone. Dear santa how have you bin? Miy bruzr is good. Even miy sustr have bin good. Even I want a toy. Even a ninju zis is for you.

Garon Jefferson

Dear Santa,

How have you bin and for Christmas I want a phone and a ninja turtl and one more toy it is a race car.

Bryce Johnson

Dear Santa,

I been good. I wont a tablet and a huvrbord.

Grace Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a ds. I want to gice mis. Wendy and shrt and a necles and a dimund. Mis Adria erings and sum cande and seandi. I want to give evrybod and a prezet.

Rylee Livingston

Dear Santa,

I want a tablit, eff, puppy, ds, cat, butbbie, macup, thomis, gonol, tedeber, an a babakc.

Addy Monts

Dear Santa,

I ben good. I went for Christma is a tablt.

Mason Orgeron

Dear Santa,

I want to spind time with my family

Harleigh Patton

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. And I want some ds games for Christmas and I want a toy truck.

Jayden Pearson

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. I want a school bus, a baby, a toy elf, and a toy Brbediehise.

Peysley Russell Annaly

Dear Santa,

I want a elf and a skate bowrd.

Keegan Sitthiprasert

Dear Santa,

I have ben good and I want a toy that is a dol. I want a stuf animl.

Jakiyah Staton

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. How are you santa? I want a puppy and a kitten and a toy elf and a toy horse and a toy bird and a toy owl and a toy bunny. But I want a real puppy and kitten.

Sammy Laine Terry

Robinson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie.

Ashanti Armstrong

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard.

Fredrick Armstrong

Dear Santa,

I want gun and dirt bike.

Justin Atkinson

Dear Santa,

I want a fawilr in a futball in a softball fer my basballbat.

Braylon Bean

Dear Santa,

I want a play baby doll and a bike and a play rabbit and a tablet and a real phone and a kitchen set to bears to rocking chair and a jeep a santa.

Jaylen Brassfield

Dear Santa,

I want a doll hows and a hach moll and a mostrttiye bacalor doll and a badey uliv boll and a five nis at fritey magll and foxy lusey.

Carrie Byars

Dear Santa,

I want a fossil kit, laser gun, and a bike with training wills. And a walkie talkeie kit.

Kyle Clark

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie house and a coloring book and a new barbie doll.

Kenna Eaton

Dear Santa,

I want a fast remote control airplane and a trill. I want some ras car.

Sammie Guthrie

Dear Santa,

I want four wheler.

Ethan Haley

Dear Santa,

I want a bike and a baby doll. In a want a tablet and I want a play house.

Jinase Hamilton

Dear Santa,

I want a airplane and I want a boock and I want a fast air plane and I want the fastst airplane and I want a gam to bring.

Will Hill

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a rocket fishing rod. I want a bike. I want the big mega Lord.

Colton Huffman

Dear Santa,

I want a beb gun and a godirtrathr.

Myles Mcgreger

Dear Santa,

I want a tablit, jep, fan, baby bal hals, and a baby alav.

Lexy Monts

Dear Santa,

I want a toy gun, dino chargers, and a rocket fishing rod.

Kody Reynolds

Dear Santa,

I want a motcochol car with a engen in it. A tablet. A curer for my fon. A backit ball. A gof ball a football a puppy a lats for my home. A dirt bike. A gronup coloring book a chresfumer.

Aiden Sherrill

Dear Santa,

I want a princess biike, makeup set, a ballset, bocmakestafin set, stuft animal panda, babby doll, and a stuft animal poney.

Tanna Sutherland

Dear Santa,

I want bb gun and a four wheeler.

J.J. Thomas

Dear Santa,

I want a cat

Haiden Villasana

Dear Santa,

I want a american girl doll and a hatchiabl and a kitchen set when you can make your on real food and a too seated stroller for baby dolls.

Aleena Walls

SECOND GRADE

Day’s Class

Dear Santa,

Iphone 6, Madden NFL 17, grand theft ato 5, drone, nike shoes, puppy, Dallas Cowboys Dake prescoot Jersy, under armure shoes, under armure coat, xbox ones, and wwe wreslting 2k17

Dessan Holcomb

Dear Santa,

Xbox ones, coleor rocks, new football, old coins, shoes, Asasah cred lll PS3, bb gun, toy cars, toy gun, toy nife, two daggars.

Moreah

Dear Santa,

Shoes that say my name, backpack that say my name, phone, case that say my name, cup that say my name, makeup, little Christmas tree, clothes, coat, headphones, Expo marker.

Britney Sparks

Dear Santa,

Coat, clothes, shoes, tablit, phone, toys, playstayson, xbox 360, playdow, bike, and necles.

Gabrie Butler

Dear Santa,

Shoes, clothes, phone, toys, bike, playdo, nike backpack, ice cream make, and ipade

Jaleehi Hamilton

Dear Santa,

Life in the dream house, coat, phone, clothes, a horse, barbie clothes, barbie shoes, puppy, baby cat, Chrismis tree, and a doll.

Bella Monts

Dear Santa,

Phone ipade, life in the gream house, barbie clothes and shoes and a undwer and panes and a brawe and a bathan sout babycats it is facke cat marwe barbie and a baby live and brwn bose with lins like bellas bose.

Megan Dill Rose

Dear Santa,

Baby so real, Barbie dream house, shoes, clothes, little live pets, frozen doll, zippy zap, Amarcan doll, lecklase, Barbie pop up camper, and a phone.

Jakaberry

Dear Santa,

Shoes, dog, toy, clothes, money, xbox one, kostum, made, coat, compurter, and camra.

Marquavious

Dear Santa,

Gold ring, xbox one, bike, dirt bike, b.b gun, forwer, iphone S, and tabeled.

Jaylen F

Dear Santa,

Rc cak, Meto Arobote, Focea Band, 22 rite, xbox 360 games, play stasen games, go cart, and flouwiek kids.

Mack Daiel

Dear Santa,

Tey set, shoes, clothes, baby doll, a stufe cat, play dowe, and a stufe dog.

Eva Tallant

Dear Santa,

Baby doll, clothes, iphone 6, shoes, ring, and a bike.

Lei’asia

Dear Santa,

Phone, dirt bike, gold, close, bike, forwer, shoes, xbox one S, drone, helcopter, money, scate bord, dog, cat, new elf on the selt, Iphone 7, 12 gage, 20 gage, and b.b gun.

Hayden McGee

Dear Santa,

Ipod, four wheel, shoes, boots, nealf gun, and a football.

Master

Dear Santa,

Dog, clottes, doell, Prisas, ex box 1, coat, playdow, shoes, socks, poney, and a bike.

Brianna Murie

Dear Santa,

xbox one S, I phone 6, shoes, ring, clothes, coat, t.v., dog, money, car, and a bike.

Zay Hill

Dear Santa,

Ipod 6, seth relens reseler, puppy, and a drone.

Deacon Duncan

Grigg’s Class

Dear Santa,

Iphone 6, skates, verbradly set, and a fit bet set.

Riley

Dear Santa,

Sega Genises, Lego transformers, remotecontolr 2-d2, Lego starwars the videogame, wrist band and the ebb-8 ( they are not sold together!), a turtle, and a bomerrang.

Tyler Vinson

Dear Santa,

xbox 1S call of duty gost, t.v., two controllers, call of duty blackops, watch dogs 2, GTA, intonet, mortal comeback, NFL, magic track, and minecraft the full game.

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, smartwatch, barbie pop up camper, high chair, crib, sewing machine, and a dipper bag.

Trinity

Dear Santa,

I want a NFL football, a phone, a calinder, a bicikl, coten cany maker, bumaring, a NFL football game, a new fowier, a toy elf that I can touch, and a huver burd.

Carter

Dear Santa,

A huver broud Pink, cloths, bust hihill size 3. a baby alive, a toy car you grive, some hair bows, a amaikin girl doll, 3ds, trapelen, baby dolls, a pink pare of glosss, and lipstick

Alexis

Dear Santa,

a bike, game, tv, robot, bus, forewheeler, ipab, bog, golbfish, basketball, geep, and a birtbike.

Kileayh Hale

Dear Santa,

I want a play statnoih 4, new football, games, remote controll cars, cars, hot weels cars, a pugg, a rabbit, jermen sheper, and a new weene dog.

Dylan

Dear Santa,

A puppy and a dog and a car and a cat.

Aubree

Dear Santa,

A walking horse, stufed animal otter, and limp gloss.

Alyssa Jade Dill

Dear Santa,

Ripestick, money 100,0000, bogod, rock cork, money 200, money 100, super man, super mans car, super man top, and the moon.

Tramell

Dear Santa,

Phone, decs, game, baby alive, cnb 2, car, fowier, elf, chair 3, and skast.

Shaaliyah

Dear Santa,

Game, Pickucheu plushe, bow, backpack, coat, pug, toxtruck, cars, computer, phone, and flash light.

JD

Dear Santa,

I want a bike, shoes, phone, barbies, bus, dish, puppy, glold fish, tv, ear rings, I pad, big truck, doll, america doll set, a baby set, a stroller, a cart seat, and a pink farry case.

Brianna Bell

Dear Santa,

Toy gun with bullets, ninja turtle toy, toy dirtbike, ninja turtle on a skate bord, real skate bord, real show bord, hocky stick, hocky skates, nunchocks, race car, and ninja go toy.

Jalyn

Dear Santa,

Phone, longer hair, four willer, puppy, chireletter soot for wildcats, bows and jewlry, a pear of butts with the strings on them, burtbike and a safty thing if you reck, good and pretty drecess and close, a ceryoky and mickerphone, and a bord and expo markers

Taylor Brooke Sutherland

Deat Santa,

Hovoboard colorful, Kobe Brayant shoes kid size 3, Gold football and nike kleats football, 100 dolers, my owen fove foot basetball gold, kid size dirt bike, my owen ps 4, my owen new xbox, the new xbox, a kid size foowheeler, and a race bike.

Donnie Wanye Moore JR

Dear Santa,

Light sabers, all mario games for the wii u, all lego D manches for the will u, and all mario games for the nenteando. I need all this stuff. Give mis hays a lot of money.

T.J. Holmes

Dear Santa,

I want a Amracain Doll, some Jordan 31’s, emoji pillow, Jordan 12’s, iphone 5c, xbox one S, ipod, ipad, and a santa pillow.

Janice Berry

Dear Santa,

Ipod, a alayan nufe gun, some cucy shoes, and ipod games on the ipod and a basketball gool and a real elf on the shelf to cie. Love collin.

Collin Griggs

Dear Santa,

I want a bab alive and makup and new close and a new coat and shows and pest.

Pamela Laney

Dear Santa,

Makeup, bow and arro, perfyum, new clouths, new earings, chary shade lipglose, and nail polish

Hannah Turner

Dear Santa,

I want stephen curry shoes and need for speed pillow emoji and madden 17 flicker eletrick repstick electrick scooter nee sleeve micheal jordan soxz some boots a bike seet leather jacket a iphone 4 case

Paxton Graves

Dear Santa,

Motorcycle, Dirt bike, bike, coloring book, art set, and TMNT

Trea

Dear Santa,

I wan’t a mattersickel kids sise candool elf that I can touch to sher with everybody in my family.

Christian

