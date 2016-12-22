LETTERS TO SANTA Houston
HOUSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
FIRST GRADE
Bedolla’s Class
Dear Santa,
I am very good linser and good heper. Some things I would like for Christmas are footbol and a socbol and rasie grus and babol and foweler and modsicol. If your elves are not too busy I would also like ex box thry sisty.
Kindalen Watkins
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good some things I would like Christmas are toy cars, nerf guns, and ipod tuch. If you elves are not too budy, I would alos like a iphone tuch.
J.T. Shaw
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a miny micsy Q’s set, a baby alive, and a ipod. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like the hol set of cra-z- Art.
Kalyn Murphree
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a ipod, a snow gun, and a iron. If your elf is not to busy I would like a bomin reeg for my mom.\
Parker
Dear Santa,
This year I would have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a Barbie doll and I wont like close and a now per of shoos. If you elves are not too busy. I would also like a play fone.
Kynlie Weaver
Dear Santa,
This year I have bin very good. I would like toy rock, per of shoos, and a stoof elf and a jigl bell that I can make good moosick. If your elves are not too buzy I oso will like a stoof shak that is gree and blue.
Dallins Langlye
Dear Santa,
This year I have been nad. Some things I would like for Christmas are a bikes x-box 360 and a iphone. If your elves are not too busy I would also like shoos. One question I have to ask you is santa cos ask was I was good or bad?
Jshun Ivy
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a my password jurnle, a tablet, and a cerrieokey machine. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a phones. One question I have to ask you is can you give me a elf on the shelf?
Jayda Isabell
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Somethings I would like for Christmas are a stuff rannder of Rodof, pupits of you and ronnder, and a rannder and santa pupit stag. If your elfes are not too busy I would also like a 1000 phones. One question I have to ask is how old are you?
Grady Roberts
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are ipod, baby alive ets and drinks, and baby dibers. If your elfes are not too busy, I would also like a buble gum mushen. One question I have to ask you is how old are you?
Carrie Hamblin
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are horses, zebra, and heels. If your elves are not to busy I would also like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is do you make the toys or does the elfs?
Riley Capps
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Some things I would like for Christmas are pupits and a tabblet and a bunny rabbit. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a baby dolly. One question I have to ask you is how are your raindear?
Ryleigh Stone
Dear Santa,
This year I have been year good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a ipod, phone 7, bike. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a toy elves. One question I have to ask you?
Jax Leech
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a toy dog, and a gol. If your elves are not too busy I would also like. One question I wut is your nam.
MalachI Cooper
Dear Santa,
I was benn very good this year. Some tings I would like for Christmas are ipad, lego dragan, phones. If you elves are not too busy, I would also like a baker. One question I have to ask you is do you is do you have sno and take cer of your elves?
Skylar Davidson
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a Barbie doll, tablet, and a Barbie doll house. If your elves are not too busy I would like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is how did you do that?
Shiya Moore
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas area a exbox1, and ipod, and a car. If your elves are too busy I would also like a car cleyon. One question I have to ask you are you rill santa claws?
Caleb Knox
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a big doll, a big baby doll, and a Barbie jrem hase, if your elves are not too busy I would also like an ipad. One question I have to ask you is can you sent a grul elv?
Ashley Pachecano
Dear Santa,
This year I have bean very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are Barbie doll, toy car, and a ipad. If you elves are not too busy I would also like a phone. One question I have to ask you is how old are you?
Ashton Robinson
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a dollhouse and a playhous and a Barbie doll. If your elves are not to busy I would also like phone. One question I have to ask is how old are you?
Emoree Holmes
Dear Santa,
This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a phone and a baby toy and a room. If your elves are not too busy I would also like my frabret tablet. One question I have to ask you is is I wont a dog that is wont for Christmas? On Christmas Eve I will leave you a note to you santa.
Marely Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
This year I have been sometimes good and bad. Somethings I would like for Christmas are green mushee and ps4 and remotse canopy. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is how many years you lived? I will leve you milk and cooky.
Cooper Dempsey
Callahan’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a robot that can do m homework and a toy gun and a toy bike. Am I on the naughty list? I will leave you a honey bun.
Knox
Dear Santa,
This year I have been a good help to my mom. I want a big cat, a baby doll, a big red, and a toy, and a mawanna doll. How do you fly. I will leve you some milk and cookies.
Krizyia Virges
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a very good good boy. I want a play stashon 4 and 3 and a huborbood and a toy micke. How cold is it in the north pole? I will leave you a zebru kacke.
Jose Espericueta
Dear Santa,
I have been trying to be good. I want a huver bord, a doll, and a play house and a robeot. What thangs do you eat? I will leave you a browny.
Kaylin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good at school. I want a nook a barbie and shoes and a bike with traning whills. How do that raindeer nose like up? I will leave you a papper.
Natalie Dempsey
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good guy. I want a phone, a ipad, and a 3ds. How does majick work. I will leave you a milk and cuckes.
Baylee Whitfield
Dear Santa,
I been a good boy. I want a truck, tractr, and a cat. And a dog namd chip. How cold is it up there? And I will leave you a cheesebrgre.
Kaden Whitfield
Dear Santa,
I been good. I want a xbox, a truck, a bog, and a big truck. I’ll leave you coocks and milk.
Brantly Hillhouse
Dear Santa,
I been verry verry good. I want a project mc squar, bouns off, a tv, and a getar. Am I on the nady list? Ill leave you a cupcake.
Kaylee Vaughan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want handcuffs, ipad, shoes, and a book. How busy are you? I will leave you a hotdog.
Noah Gatlin
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good. I want a red huver bord, a tv, a ifonplus 6, and a neckless for my frin zoe. I will leave cayke.
Jaden Stanfield
Dear Santa,
I been good peten me eye drops in. I want a huverbord, a rodot cat, and asbert. How do your elves fly? I will leave milk and cookie.
Deaton Smith
Dear Santa,
I help my parents clean the house. I want a nail polish set, a nom nom lip gloss truck, a play house, and a tree house. Do you ever get sick?
Sophia Tran
Dear Santa,
I want handcuffs, ipad, and snop cins.
Genesis Cayson
Dear Santa,
I’m a good boy. I want a bike, a dog, and a cat. Santa do you have a femley? I will leave you a pizza.
Sherrod Johnson
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I want makeup, iphone, and a doll house.
Adrianna Buchanan
Dear Santa,
I listen to my teacher. I want a citea cat.
Sylar Moore
Dear Santa,
I’ve been very good. I want a nintidoe 3ds, a new bike, and a frozen light up shoes and a per of roler skates.
Sophie Simmons
Dear Santa,
I am good. I want umagnex t-rex.
Elias Cardwell
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. I want a big toy car and a ipad.
Zoe Virges
Dear Santa,
I have been helping Mom. I want a fone, a bike, a tv. I also want a forwiler.
Jaqavios Hill
Dear Santa,
I been good. I want a toy pup.
Rhodes McCormick
Cook’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have ben good and bad. What I want for Christmas is a xbox 360 and a playstashon 3 and a bone for tank and a eiv. Also were is the North Pole? Also I want a dog and a stuffed animall. Do you have a sun? I love you Santa!
Joseph Audette
Dear Santa,
I love you can you get me all the lion knig stuf an all the lion grid stuf. You ae nice. You are bit for.
Jaylee Betts
Dear Santa,
I wot a tabblet, a trapelede, a phone, xdox, play stashon 4, a dog, and a go cart. I love your santa and elves. Go to my hase fast.
Christopher Bradberry
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Chrimas. I want a smart wach and some ormbis and a laptop and a new puppy and a lokei beraslet for Chrimas. Are all of the elfs good?
Kendall Brooks
Dear Santa,
I ben trying to be good and I want a laptop and I want a mous and a stuf roodoff milk and cookies and cerets for reindeer.
John Parker Brown
Dear Santa,
I wud wote for the Christmas treesand bady bols and riler pupys. Santa how do the reindeer sleep?
Terrila Brownlee
Dear Santa,
I’ve been working very hard to get all ten stars to read to a kindergarten class. I’m really seriosly telling the truth. I have to talke to Robert! I want race cars, pool, new bike, and basketball, goal. When my elfs is not to loudy, I wold also like to get a new ipod to. One question I have to ask is which elf is elvis? On Christmas Eve I will leave you coockies and Dr. peppers because our milk is ruend.
Bryan Fulton
Dear Santa,
I have been busy. I want a chapleen because its fun. Alan wants a present. I’m making your present santa. I want a pool. I love you! I will be good and my brother wants two games. Me and alan wants candy.
Isabella C
Dear Santa,
This year I have been good in reading. I have been bad in homeroom. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a ball, a iphone six, a elf, a xbox, I love you santa. You is nice.
Justin Cater
Dear Santa,
I have been trin to work hord. Santa tell your elf that I love them. Santa ples gev me a chaplen. Santa ples gev me some Odes.
Kinsley Clark
Dear Santa,
I love you santa, you are so nis to me. I love your raindears some his too. I love you elfs that are his to me.
Rebecca Coleman
Dear Santa,
This yar I have been in Mrs. Cooks class. Somethings I would like for Christmas are a hachaml, a toy stroler, and a baddy doll close. One question I have to ask you is is the north pole cose to Houston Misasipy? On Christmas eve I will leave you millk and cookies,
Avery Copeland
Dear Santa,
I tried to do good on my work good and my colts did good and I want a pool and a tramplein and a ipad and a phon and a xbox 360 an a xbox 1 and workers for school.
Giovanni Flores
Dear Santa,
I have bend trien to bee good. Santa I wont a iphone. I wont a dog. Sant can you make this speshle bike. Sant I love you. Can you bring me a doll. Can you bring a barbe doll. And I want pupys. One day I wesh fou I wnt macup doll
Lailah Moore
Dear Santa,
I will need a toy now tell for Christmas. Please please. Santa I was chring to be good. I love Chrisman and you santa claws. I love elfs and the norfpool. Santa will you give me a presents for Chrismas.
Tylan Morgan
Dear Santa,
Workin hord to bee good. I wont a elf fof Christmas and a elf book to say mer Christmas. Is I luv you. A coce and chips
Alex M
Dear Santa,
I have been so excited for you to come back to see me. I have tried to be good tis yea. I would like a fon and a tablet and a xbox.
Kamiya Randle
Dear Santa,
I love you santa very much! I would like for you to bring me a reindeer, a baby doll, a baby doll, a barbie doll, a case for my ipad, and a xbox. I hope you like cookies. I am going to bake for you. I hope to have a merry Christmas!
Ana Claire Reese
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been cleaning my room cleaning up pow pow and mommy. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a elf gurtire micaphone and a smart watch. If you elves are not to busy I would also like a iphone a ipad and a elf. One question I have to ask you is how old are you? And how many elves do you have. On Christmas eve, I will leave you milk and cookies again.
Kailed Thomas
Dear Santa,
I have been so excited for you to come back to see me. I want to now what you want for Christmas. How many elves do you have? And how are you today? I will lef you fr. Peper and hot chetos.
Leslie Jilliana
Dear Santa,
I wold like a Hachbi and budisc. And if your elvs are not too bisy I wold also like a new dres.
Harper
Dear Santa,
I was good and bad. I wont a now dog. I wont a slay and a dog.
Robert Cooper
Goode’s Class
Dear Santa,
I want a specker and a phone. I want some nike slides and a chrupulean. 2Ds and a 3ds and star glasses. I want a laptop and bed slepers and bed suet. I want 13 dollars and a dog and a tv. I want a old navey and a cat in the hat hat. I want a Chirstmess tree. I will be good. Love santa.
Dettnolre Benjamin
Dear Santa,
I have bin good may I git I wata tablit and a kepeea msheen. I whit a dog and a slade with dears in the front.
Deand Wright
Dear Santa,
I want the peple legos in the boy sekshin at Hostin Walmart. Am I on the good list? And pleas tell Chlefurd I love him. I love you santa too.
Abigail Mathis.
Dear Santa,
I want a pjone, and some money, and a doll house, and 8 puppies. Santa I ben good, belive me I have. I want a barbie doll and stuff that you can make braslits with. Can I get a teddy bear too? I want a big brown teddy bear. Can I get dres up stuff too?
Shmya Pratt
Dear Santa,
I have dine good. I wont a los of frons three fpn’s for Chesmis, a los of shoping I wont three, a los of tabit three, a glasis only one, I wont it to snow a los for meself. I wont a rile horse’s I wont htree horses, a toy for my sister. I want a pambo.
Chloe Meza
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I wot a toy trck get disil cam contg a trelreler and a gooseneck. I wot a toy big tcrk and a boxtrelreler, and a toy excavator. I wot a ponoe and a some toy mony of a toy bill. Some of a toy and a toy house of a toy work for a some toy of a toy trck. I love santa,
Kaiden Blissard
Dear Santa,
I wont 58 dolrs pleas. I wont brbead has, a brbeadol, car, a chramplean, bed, tablit, 1000 dolr ples. I wont a chrictmis tree in my rom. I will be good until Chrictmis. Pleas Chrst me I will.
Joslynn Thompson
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. Mae I hace a toy cat and a cat book and a purple cas four my tatlit. Can I hace makrs and paper.
Kylie
Dear Santa,
I wont a Cristmas hat and cooking set thats all for me plese for give me
Joana Mikyla
Dear Santa,
I wont a phone, desk, dog, 2ds, a 3ds, tools, tabel, some crayons, computer, baby, tv, Chricmas tree.
Matthew Moore
Dear Santa,
I want my sister back, a pet fox, give mis Kristin some love.Pleas make shor dady is ok. Xoxox I moste want my dady back
Kinzley
Dear Santa,
I have ben good santa. How do you get to like 71,0000 hous in one nigh. I almost fgot wut I wont four Chismas a cat and a dog. I hop that the dog dnos not by men to the cat. Santa I won ta huvur bord for Chismas.
Kevin Charey
Dear Santa,
I want a fune and a dog and a xbox. I want a jet and a inder and a forweeler. I want a derbke and a sidby side and a threeweeler.
Braylon
Dear Santa,
I want a wal it. I want a toy car a toy truck a real remote car. I want a pet dog and cat. Free cooks at my house! I love you santa.
Aaron Womcak
Dear Santa,
I have bin good at school. I want everything. I wnt a big broad, a cute puppy, a slae, a lamp, a train, a mashine, a tablet, a clock, a deer, a bell, a earth globe, a dinosaur, money, cage, a chart, some chairs, a phone, a pink wall, and a tree. Please Santa.
Car’Eyauna
Dear Santa,
I have bin good ples giv me a tablit and a liet bar. Love santa. And your wife, and rain deer
Blaise
McCreight’s Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wont a tablet in a bike a pit bike in a kite. I want a puppy and shoes. You are the best santa.
Yosary Sachez
Dear Santa,
I wont a mocane chrole car a phone a puppy and a green machine and a pet fish.
Kylan Robson
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad with a fusy case and a phone.
Kylee Box
Dear Santa,
I wont a scooter and watch and a computer and a arthritis and a ipad phone and a laptop and a easybake over.
Ainsley Davis
Dear Santa,
I went a stuf beevr and a chip and a gam for Christmas and camprs a rad my hows and went swim pool and a brasit.
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I want a mario cart and a bike.
Sean
Dear Santa,
I want a cat and computer and a phone and a pool and a matmachre that phone for my dad.
Preston Kearnen
Dear Santa,
I wate a cear for my mom she had arthritis. I love mom.
Ciara Griffin
Dear Santa,
I wote a green machine. I wate a dirtbike I wate a box of popcorn I wote a ril truck.
Damion Haig
Dear Santa,
I wont a randir four Christmas. I wont a phone and a dog. I wont a hores to pet turtle.
Bella Byars
Dear Santa,
I want a ipad I want a laptop I want a dert bike I want 6ps wach.
Jacob Harris
Dear Santa,
I wot a batman toy and a superman toy and a toy horse,
Haydines
Dear Santa,
I wont a dog for Christmas and I want a computer, a phone, car, easy bake, fourwiller, donuts, and a baby doll.
Beth Langford
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie dream house and a playdoh set and a laptop and barbie dolls for Christmas and santa you should have good luck and have a very great day. I love you santa and can you tell me how your fs look like?
Janasia Townsend
Dear Santa,
I wont a 3ds and a ds. I want a lunch box, a basketball, a computer. Thank you santa! I love you santa.
Landon
Dear Santa,
I wat a car for Christmas and a computer and phone and easy bake oven, 4 wiler and I wunt a doll for Christmas. I want a camo pants to. I want games for the 3ds I also want a 3ds.
Jacie Watkins
Dear Santa,
I wot a wil car, fon, laptop, hujit dolus, hose, leg pisul, and don donus.
Jaqualeen
Dear Santa,
Scooter, doll, a computer, a tablet, a cookie backer, cnow cone macker, cotton candy macker, a pupy, and a dog.
Amari Davidson
Dear Santa,
Ecletric scooter, green machine, computer, tablet, boots, rainboots, easy bake oven, snow cone maker, coten candy maker, dsi, monster high costuem, troll costuem, swing soot, dirtbike, and a four wealer.
Ciara Hiner
Ward’s Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Jamaine and I have bee good this year. For Christmas I want a bike and xbox and gave my mom a new car. Habbe Christmas Santa! Dog food. Gave my and a dog sd animal toy. I want a game. I love you santa. I want a phone.
Jamaine Holmes
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily I want a pet dog. And I want a dog bed. I want dog treats for my dog. I want a roodof toy. And a arel mumaid toy. And a tablet that is purple. I want to giv Roodof a hug. I love you Santa. Hav a merri Christmas.
Emily Voyles
Dear Santa,
My name is Jamarian Donelson. I wonts a xbox and a forwiier.
Jamarian Donelson
Dear Santa,
My name is Janaria Jones I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a ipad and a xbox for Christmas. I want a fon and a toy and a hoverbord. Baberedoll and a bike and coputer. I hop you hava merry Christmas santa.
Janaria Jones
Dear Santa,
My name is casey and I want a litl kis foolr, a huvrd, plashtoshentin, a ipod, wiles, ipad, an my mom a car. Merry Christmas.
Casey McCoy
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayleigh. I wut a Atrl Mrmaid doll. I want a prnsess bear.
Kayleigh White
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah and I have been good this year. I want a heluckoper for Christmas. I wonta cat, puppy, a truck and a car and a tablet and a phone and a iphone. I want gum in a sackin and a forwiler. A tow alligaiter. I love you santa,
Josaih Washington
Dear Santa,
My name is cedric and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a xobx one. I also want a ipod and a iphone and a hoverbord. Merry Christmas.
Cedric Johnson
Dear Santa,
My name is Hagen and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a xbox and a iped and a car gome and a wiles. And I am glad to see Skippy and glad that.
Hagen Langford
Dear Santa,
My name is Shariya. I have been good this year. I want a tablet and a copooter and a ipad and a ponte an playdow Christmas songs an a hoverbord and a basball mins can my brother get a hoverbord. I will like flashride 36 can my mom get black and real hills.
Shariya Myles
Dear Santa,
My name is Valeria and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a bear. I also a bike and a kumput and books. I want a olaf. I want a jacet.
Valeria Vazquez
Dear Santa,
My name is Destiny Davis I been good. I wants a fhon and a tadlent. A bay doll and a cichan set. And a teacher bord and doll. I love santa I hope yiou have a good Christmas. I want a doller 20 dollars. I want a bike an da crapaten. Dates it.
Destiny Davis
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want Fier riter 360. I also want the lego soply helekopter. I want a 3 ds game. I love you santa. Merry Christmas
Aiden Whitfield
Dear Santa,
My name is Abbigail. I want a exbox, powphool, and hans.
Abbigail Watkins
Dear Santa,
Santa you coud come to my hose soe you coud come to get me a prestint.
Louay Al Zuberi
SECOND GRADE
James’ Class
Dear Santa,
I love when you come to my house on December 25. I am going to leave you some cookies for thanks for giving me some presents. Whar I want for Christmas is a amarcan girl doll, hatchimals, calac criters, a scooter, clothes, and a mc exsirimetn kit. Can you please bring me an elf on the shelf to watch me until Christmas. Thank you santa.
Jashia Atkinson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I have been good this year. All I want is a ifon 7 ps4 23 wheeler that is all.
Remington Medders
Dear Santa,
I love u. I want a bike and a nerf gun. I wel leve cookies and milk for you becus I been good.
Eddie Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want make up set and a tablet and a huverboard.
Gabby Robinson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and how are your elfs. I want star war radls and balls and move.
Eli
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I want gocar for Christmas and I want a bb gun and a xbox 362 and I want a pelet gun.
LJ Tumblin
Dear Santa,
I will really like to meet you and your leves. I wont ta hoverbord a new game a new iphone a ds and gum and a puppy and a new bike.
Baiden
Dear Santa,
are you real? Can you bring me a video game and a dirt bike. If you are real I love you. And I love when you come to my house on december the 25th. I helped a little girl ride her bike. So I was good.
Kyler
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a good book santa.
Jaceline
Dear Santa,
I have been good so can I get a makeup set. I want a big baby doll too. I want is some boooks.
Emily Gates
Dear Santa,
I want a huverboard and a bike and a pet rabbit and a skoter a new per a of clothes and a new pera shoes with wheel in it.
Kimora Seals
Dear Santa,
Please bring me some presants. I like my elf on the shelf but I want a drone and some paper mate pens and a go by itslef scoter.
Khloe Baird
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year because I was student of the month. I want a elea doll. And I want a moon and a troll doll.
Malia Kyle
Dear Santa,
Are you good since the last Christmas? I want two kittes
Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
I love you very very very very very very much. This is one thing I want is doll. I can I have a gun so I can go hunting with daddy.
Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I thank you for the presetns that you give us. I have been good. I want a troll doll and a rabbit. And a hundred dollars and a gutiar.
Layla
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want you to come see me. I want a iphone 7. and clothes and shoes.
Jalayaisa
Dear Santa,
I been so good in school. My elves had come last night. They siad I been good to. May I have some toys please.
Payden
Dear Santa,
Thank you for coming to my house last year. Please come again and bring me a tablit and a phone and a vbox.
Braylen Collins
Dear Santa,
I want a electic scooter. Anda ps4 and a elf on the shelf.
Arshawn
Smith’s Class
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am writing to tell you that I want a wii and a tablet. Next I want a easy bake oven. Then I wnt some boots and my family to have a good Christmas.
Hannah Copeland
Dear Santa,
I want nothing for Christmas but a xbox.
Trell Lott
Dear Santa,
How are you and how are the deer. I want a govener from the north pole. I want a xbox,
John Allen Beves
Dear Santa,
I am writing to you to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a blue guitar, a barbie doll house, baby doll set with a stroller and a baby doll bed, dress up set, ipad with games, ice cream maker, an art set, an apple watch, a and hachamel. This is all I the things I want.
Avalee Stone
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is the wether up there? For Christmas I want a zoomer kitty. I wont a zoomer kity because it is cute. I want a taldlet too because I broke my other one.
Kaylie Richarderson
Dear Santa,
How is it going up at the nort pole? I want a tv and a better gun. And a skinning nife and a bolet holder for my dad. A four willer for mia and a some xbox games for ma clane. And a shiny new necles for my mom.
Cale Cook
Dear Santa,
I want money and a ps4, pool, wii, and the game.
Aidyn Alvarado
Dear Santa,
How you been and you wife and your reindeer? I want a dog for Christmas and a tablet and a phone. I want a play stachan and a bunny rabbit. And shoes, clothes. Is your elfs alright and do they make good toys for all the kids in earth?
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a hackumal, streley, some lipgloss, and a kitin tat is pink.
Katie R
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are good because I have been good at school. Wht I want for Christmas is a ipad mini. Wait a minute. That’s not all I want for Christmas. I want a baby doll that comes with a rattle. That’s all.
Lasarah Johnson.
Dear Santa,
What I want far Christmas is a miny woctoce and I want a rocet fishing rod and I want a doj truck.
Jim
Dear Santa,
You were a great guy so how were you been doing? Because I know you been giving away gifts. For christmas I want the game called bop it. You are the best person on earth.
Brianna Brownlee
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is happy chiken and a ipod phone and a 45 inch stuffed animal and a animal char. Well how is it up at the north pole? Can I have a elf to keep? I whan a couch to.
Leighanna Simmons
Dear Santa,
I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want the ingreateant to the happy chicken from no way jose. Kay, and a real live school desk. And a vee couch for my livinjg room. And a comuy blanket. Thank you.
Katy Tabb
Dear Santa,
How are you doing. Are you feeling good. Ive kind of been naughty but I will be better. I want a xbox one s and lego dimes. I hope you get this letter. Some people might think your not rel but know your rel.
Noah
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elfs doing and what list im on. Santa I want a pet gold fish. 10 millan darlos, a scooter, a dirt bike, and a bow and arrow. This is all I want.
Cailen Tucker
Dear Santa,
How is your wife and reindeer? This year I want a laptop for christmas. I will want a play pupy too. I will want a pink head phone as well.
Makayla Tallie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a wild thing for Christmas. My sister want a doll hous. I also want a dirtbike and an ipad.
Cayden Box
Dear Santa,
Santa I love you becase you work hard and I want my teachr to be happy.
Christina Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you doing santa? I want a watch for Christmas and a zoomer kitty too. I have been good. How is it in the North Pole? All I want is too fort teeth. This is all I want.
Vanity Gathings
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is master aurora, crash Bandisoot, and chain reaction.
Braxton Harrinton
Snow’s Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden. I am 7 years old. I would like a samsung, hoverboard, baby dollalive, baby bed, anerican girl doll, play house, easy bake oven food, playdoh set, little live pet monkeys, barbie doll set, glow cotton candy maker, atm machine, laptop, samsung ipad, mackup set, cash register, shoes, drink machine, monster high doll, science lab, drink machine, lip stick maker, clothes, and a purse.
Hayden Pratt
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolby. I am 8 years old. I would like a slay, ds 3, xbox 360, flikers, hover trax, schooter, 3d pen, playdo set, dog, zoomer cimp, zoomer cat, glow in the dark cotton candy maker, and 100 dollars.
Kolby
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry. I am 9 years old. I’s like a dirt bike, a tablet, a xbox 360, iphone 7, and a ps4.
Henry Bracy
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah. I am 8 years old. I wold like a sentu hat, a per of snowflake earrings with dimens on them on the end, a 2 sise skats, a neow paret for my forrilor, and a little cart.
Leah Easley
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaydon. I am eight years old. I’d like a 2ds. Also, I would like a dirtbike, iphone 6+ and a 7. I wold like a bulldog, blue and red jordans, and a huffy green machine. Yours Truly
Jaydon Evans
Dear Santa,
My name is Millie. I am 7 years old. I want makeup, rel badx stof, a badx that looks rel to, bubl wobl, ese bale ofen, and play do.
Millie Kate Gann
Dear Santa,
My name is Josie. I am eight years old. I would like some obeeze, mososher, ipod tuch. May I have nail polish a copooter. And a baby alive. And some closes.
Josie Griggs
Dear Santa,
I would like a huverbord, 3 phones, a bulldog rott weler. I wish I could ride the reindeer. My brothers and sisters are no mean to me anymore. I wish I could get a football to play with my brother becus he is a football player. I wish he wuld win every game. I wish it was easy to brush my hair. I wish I was in 9 grade alredy. And a green machine.
Virginia Gutierrez
Dear Santa,
I would like a gold bike, a gold watch, my mama to be rich and I be rich, my baby sister a pink car, and for her to stop talking so much.
Damorio Hamilton
Dear Santa,
I would like a xbox 360 and a iphone 7. I want a dry bike and a hoverbord. I want shoes and a conpter.
Antavios Hill
Dear Santa,
I would like a big Holy Bibel, some new deodren, a phone, a new lunch box, a box of makeup, some weav, roodof to come to my house, me to be rich, to pull my chip up all the time, and to get a new group in reading.
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, a iphone 4, a real babydoll, baby clothes, boots, and shoes, and a laptop. This is all.
Maleah Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, a computer, a babydoll, a holy bibble, a iphone 7, and a lot of wigs.
Katie Jones
Dear Santa,
I would like a golf cart, a whole case of happy places blind boxes, a camra that prints pctures, and the happy place house that goes with the blind boxes.
Reagan Kilgore
Dear Santa,
I would like a foose-ball table, a few mario games, and a iphone7. Will you get me these things?
John Morris
Dear Santa,
My name is Bryson. I would like a football, monster truck, a lego micraft toy, football game, xbox 360, call of duty, and new closes.
Bryson Nance
Dear Santa,
I want a trip to flordia, and a hoverboard, nail set, tree house, and more. I know I am sometimes bad and sometimes good but I want Christmas. I dont want to ruin it. My class is on the nice list! I want to spend time with my family.
Audri Pettit
Dear Santa,
I want a bibel, hoverboard, and a puppy, and a big fat bag of millons of dollars. Oh and a brother.
Ethan Shaw
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a computer and a make up kit and a new purse.
Genesis Vallejo
Dear Santa,
I would like a laptop and a book and nike shoes and a baby dog.
Misael Vazquez
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoverboard, mashasher, and a ipad touch.
Selena Walker
Dear Santa,
I want light up shoes, laptop, games, a top gun, and blue or red markers.
Dantae Watson
Dear Santa,
I would like a ipad, and xbox 360, and a cat.
Tanner Williamson
Tate’s Class
Dear Santa,
I want a pireigr sword with a green gtona blade and I want a rill sword and a xbox 360 game and a moovee. Have a good day santa.
Jared Hood
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox one s for Chirstmas and some new jordans. Plus I would like to buy my mom some new jewelry. And buy my dad some tools. Is it too late to get something else? Okay. I want some new clothes. Sincerely your favorite kid.
Ni’J Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a pranst for Christmas. I want a shop necoler. I want a rander and pranst a girl clook a close drees, book shop cane. I want a pelow shop can. I want a ipad. I want a hello kitte book. This is eight fat.
Azucena Vvazquez
Dear Santa,
I want a distich and a nerf guns. I even want two forwiller. I want tow car, sword, and a modersikl. I also want a 3 willer and a big bick. And a pet dog. Thees are the things I want for Christmas.
Ayson Driggers
Dear Santa,
This is what I wont for Christmas. I wont a overboard, a gutar, a computer, a bike, a scooter, a big teteebear, a move chair, and a monkey.
Kinley Scarbrough
Dear Santa,
I want a bike, my life doll house, they are all the toys I want. The most important is a water prove phone and a real house and some ear plug and money. The really important is mrs. Tate my teacher and life.
Malasha Gates
Dear Santa,
I want books to read, a gun, a forweler, a color book, a football. A diatbike, a rode, some cars, a rmogchocars, a baschit ball cole, a basit ball, battres, more books, a xbox 1 with games.
John Michael Gregory
Dear Santa,
I wut a hlees, bike, has, drodike, and a puppy.
Landon
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is some spurs to go on back of your boots, real four-wheeler to drive in mud, a dirt bike, a real horse, some cowboy books, some horse feed for my horse, and a truck.
Jamiran White
Dear Santa,
One thing I want for Christmas is some head phones, phone, and for everyone to have a good Christmas. Christmas is all about being at home with your family.
Ti’ana Harrell
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike for crismeis and I want a race track for crimiss and I want a boat.
Kyle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a ps4 for Christmas, a phone, a dirt bike, tablet, folder wheeler, this all I want,
Keontae Griffis
Dear Santa,
I wont some close for Chiremas. I wont a bike for Chrimas and a tablet. I wont some toys, a play doll, some shoes, neckles, and boots and a backpack.
Amareli Varela
Dear Santa,
I want a americ girl doll with a brush, a elechtion gta and a phone and tablit.
Enysia Pulliam
Dear Santa,
I whant a dirt bike. Santa when you are done reading your list will you tell your elfs to make it. Santa I will leave you some milk and cookies. Santa how do you deliver all of the presents in the wold.
Kalia Berry
Dear Santa,
I want a xbox, a alive baby so I can feed it, I want a dirt bike, and I want a pig, and I want a brag tag, gum, and pizza.
Syesha
Tedder’s Class
Dear Santa,
Thinks for the bike last year. Its broken now. I hope you get me another one. I want a ipod and I need sandlls. I want a bike with a stand.
Tori Sill
Dear Santa,
I want a game and a pet knine. I want a football game tablet and a phone and a snake and a fish.
Zerrick Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a sled, nerf gun, shoes, bubbles, puppy, a bike, clothes, go cart, golf cart, pajamas, bow arrow, sling shot, trampiline, and my two front teeth.
DJ Almarode
Dear Santa,
I want and hoverbord and a dolls bike and tampolien and a pool.
Jakiya Brown
Dear Santa,
I just want a big dump truck. And a ipad, and a traylor to go with my truck.
Walker
Dear Santa,
I want a kori watch the most. But I also want a snuggie tail. I want a bike and a gold cart.
Ashlyn Tate
Dear Santa,
I want an amicina girl doll and a boy elf that is silly.
Annie Kate
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is a ipad, hellacopter controler, boots, and a skooter that go by it self. I want it to be blue hoverbord. I want to ride my baby brother on ot.
Jacobi Walker
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. First I want a super duper crayole mega duper set. Second, I want a ipad, Finally, I want a homework pass. St. Nick this is what I want for Christmas. P.S. I will leave you a special cookie.
Thad Garrner
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. And a jewlry box, and jewlry.
Jaslyn Thomas
Dear Santa,
I would like lipstick, a doll, a bunch of baby dolls.
Hannah Collins
Dear Santa,
This is what I want. A mean green machin. And a barbie dream house.
Keri Gregory
Dear Santa,
I want a big bike. And a big funny cartoon. I want a silly carton too.
Zoriah Nijae
Dear Santa,
I want a iphone a kindle a begbag. A wubble bubble ball. And a stove set. A jewlry set too please.
Vanessa Salazar
Dear Santa,
I want a seret diry, a tree house, a cotton candy machine, and makeup, and baby food, and a bubble gum maker, and a teacher set.
China Davis
Dear Santa,
I want a game called football 13 od ps 3 and a sut of a football and some serrick rose shoes and Gta 6 of ps3 and a backpack of chicago bulls.
Jesus Rodrigues
Dear Santa,
I want some shopkins and a tv and a horse and a ipad and a some nales.
Adale Porter
Dear Santa,
I just want all the call of duty black ops games and a cow bell and a iphone7.
James Johnson
Dear Santa,
I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a xbox one s and gta 6 and madden 17 and nba 2k17.
Jaiden Ransom
Dear Santa,
I would like some beats. I would also like a computer and to see taylor swift.
Kendall Burt
Tumblin’s Class
Dear Santa,
Plis I wnt a alligator mask a I wnt a shark toy and I wnt a shark parret shep and I wnt mosder untak Guzzelle.
Jonah Paras
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a doll house and a ipad. I want a monster high and a bike. Thank you santa.
Catalina Gonzelez
Dear Santa,
Can you bring a gift with a cane canby santa can you bring 5 gifts. I wont a toy pupie a toy cat a toy house a toy lion and a toy rabbit.
Lily Staten
Dear Santa,
May I get a football. May I get a bebe gun. May I get a bike. May I get a huverbord. May I get a hot will track. May I get 1,000,000 dolers. Love you so much
Braylin Rogers
Dear Santa,
Pleas bring me a funfish tank and a bride swimming pool dogs and a pogec danes scwir and a monster high bad to color and a shopskin happy pleaes and most I love u.
Luzhellen Rocha
Dear Santa,
May I have a skatebord, easybake oven, bike, a troll, a monster hieh lunch box, a cat, a hores, a beebee gun, a pot of money, a basketball goal, a pony, a giny pig, and a car. Thanl you santa love you santa.
Alanah Clay
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a speshl git that you can.
Karleah Johnson
Dear Santa,
Could I get a I phone 7 and I want a baby alive doll then I want some light up shoes and a cuperter and a super hero shirt for girls and ipad tablit 7. Love you santa.
Mvasiah Evans
Dear Santa,
It wood be nice to have a bike and a ipad and a xbox 1 and a 1000 dollers and a brand new shoes and the naem uf the shoes are nike and a jaketed.
Logan Baxter
Dear Santa,
Santa I want a new house. Santa I want a toy can like studerwill and with pados. I want my mom to have a new house. I want a big doll that can talk. I want a bike and 75 dolers. I want a xbox 360 I want my mom to have a car and a iphone 6. I want my mom to have 1,000,000 dolers.
Quadaisha Hutchett
Dear Santa,
May I get a iphone and I want a hoverbord and a new house and car.
Jose Murillo
Dear Santa,
Santa I want for Christmas I want blade blade and I want a new game.
Aiden Snow
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year so can I plece get a slay oh can you plece send an elf by my house to see how good I have been.
Jabaree Sykes
Dear Santa,
Please santa will you please bring seven hybrids and eight godzilla toys and one godzilla. Love you Santa.
Blaine Houston
Dear Santa,
I want a huverbord and a goatcar and a ipad and a mockin trol car and a pared foritope me a lot and I really want a fotball game and a basketbball game and I wont the game midnigh clib car game.
Tommie
Dear Santa,
Santa can I pleys can I hav new lego star wars a xbox one a new hed set a mincraft desk and caloring pensol set.
Joey
Dear Santa,
I love to get a phonz please and a baby doll like a realy baby that they said on tv. I want my mom new close and my dad and cusen and my granmas and uncl please sant and a new tv and please give my family 5,000,000 please sant and what toys you give me I want throw away.
Evette Buchanan
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a baby alive that pees and a baby alive that poops. Pleas bring me a xbox 360 and jurasic wold game and a far cry 3 game and granth or game. I want a little car I can ride. Ples bring me a desk for my homework.
Madison Watson
-30-
