LETTERS TO SANTA Houston

HOUSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FIRST GRADE

Bedolla’s Class

Dear Santa,

I am very good linser and good heper. Some things I would like for Christmas are footbol and a socbol and rasie grus and babol and foweler and modsicol. If your elves are not too busy I would also like ex box thry sisty.

This year I have been very good some things I would like Christmas are toy cars, nerf guns, and ipod tuch. If you elves are not too budy, I would alos like a iphone tuch.

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a miny micsy Q’s set, a baby alive, and a ipod. If your elves are not too busy, I would also like the hol set of cra-z- Art.

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a ipod, a snow gun, and a iron. If your elf is not to busy I would like a bomin reeg for my mom.\

This year I would have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a Barbie doll and I wont like close and a now per of shoos. If you elves are not too busy. I would also like a play fone.

This year I have bin very good. I would like toy rock, per of shoos, and a stoof elf and a jigl bell that I can make good moosick. If your elves are not too buzy I oso will like a stoof shak that is gree and blue.

This year I have been nad. Some things I would like for Christmas are a bikes x-box 360 and a iphone. If your elves are not too busy I would also like shoos. One question I have to ask you is santa cos ask was I was good or bad?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a my password jurnle, a tablet, and a cerrieokey machine. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a phones. One question I have to ask you is can you give me a elf on the shelf?

This year I have been very good. Somethings I would like for Christmas are a stuff rannder of Rodof, pupits of you and ronnder, and a rannder and santa pupit stag. If your elfes are not too busy I would also like a 1000 phones. One question I have to ask is how old are you?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are ipod, baby alive ets and drinks, and baby dibers. If your elfes are not too busy, I would also like a buble gum mushen. One question I have to ask you is how old are you?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are horses, zebra, and heels. If your elves are not to busy I would also like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is do you make the toys or does the elfs?

This year I have been good. Some things I would like for Christmas are pupits and a tabblet and a bunny rabbit. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a baby dolly. One question I have to ask you is how are your raindear?

This year I have been year good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a ipod, phone 7, bike. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a toy elves. One question I have to ask you?

This year I have been good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a toy dog, and a gol. If your elves are not too busy I would also like. One question I wut is your nam.

I was benn very good this year. Some tings I would like for Christmas are ipad, lego dragan, phones. If you elves are not too busy, I would also like a baker. One question I have to ask you is do you is do you have sno and take cer of your elves?

This year I have been very good. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a Barbie doll, tablet, and a Barbie doll house. If your elves are not too busy I would like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is how did you do that?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas area a exbox1, and ipod, and a car. If your elves are too busy I would also like a car cleyon. One question I have to ask you are you rill santa claws?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a big doll, a big baby doll, and a Barbie jrem hase, if your elves are not too busy I would also like an ipad. One question I have to ask you is can you sent a grul elv?

This year I have bean very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are Barbie doll, toy car, and a ipad. If you elves are not too busy I would also like a phone. One question I have to ask you is how old are you?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a dollhouse and a playhous and a Barbie doll. If your elves are not to busy I would also like phone. One question I have to ask is how old are you?

This year I have been very good. Some things I would like for Christmas are a phone and a baby toy and a room. If your elves are not too busy I would also like my frabret tablet. One question I have to ask you is is I wont a dog that is wont for Christmas? On Christmas Eve I will leave you a note to you santa.

This year I have been sometimes good and bad. Somethings I would like for Christmas are green mushee and ps4 and remotse canopy. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a ipad. One question I have to ask you is how many years you lived? I will leve you milk and cooky.

Cooper Dempsey

Callahan’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a robot that can do m homework and a toy gun and a toy bike. Am I on the naughty list? I will leave you a honey bun.

Knox

Dear Santa,

This year I have been a good help to my mom. I want a big cat, a baby doll, a big red, and a toy, and a mawanna doll. How do you fly. I will leve you some milk and cookies.

Krizyia Virges

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good good boy. I want a play stashon 4 and 3 and a huborbood and a toy micke. How cold is it in the north pole? I will leave you a zebru kacke.

Jose Espericueta

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be good. I want a huver bord, a doll, and a play house and a robeot. What thangs do you eat? I will leave you a browny.

Kaylin

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good at school. I want a nook a barbie and shoes and a bike with traning whills. How do that raindeer nose like up? I will leave you a papper.

Natalie Dempsey

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good guy. I want a phone, a ipad, and a 3ds. How does majick work. I will leave you a milk and cuckes.

Baylee Whitfield

Dear Santa,

I been a good boy. I want a truck, tractr, and a cat. And a dog namd chip. How cold is it up there? And I will leave you a cheesebrgre.

Kaden Whitfield

Dear Santa,

I been good. I want a xbox, a truck, a bog, and a big truck. I’ll leave you coocks and milk.

Brantly Hillhouse

Dear Santa,

I been verry verry good. I want a project mc squar, bouns off, a tv, and a getar. Am I on the nady list? Ill leave you a cupcake.

Kaylee Vaughan

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want handcuffs, ipad, shoes, and a book. How busy are you? I will leave you a hotdog.

Noah Gatlin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. I want a red huver bord, a tv, a ifonplus 6, and a neckless for my frin zoe. I will leave cayke.

Jaden Stanfield

Dear Santa,

I been good peten me eye drops in. I want a huverbord, a rodot cat, and asbert. How do your elves fly? I will leave milk and cookie.

Deaton Smith

Dear Santa,

I help my parents clean the house. I want a nail polish set, a nom nom lip gloss truck, a play house, and a tree house. Do you ever get sick?

Sophia Tran

Dear Santa,

I want handcuffs, ipad, and snop cins.

Genesis Cayson

Dear Santa,

I’m a good boy. I want a bike, a dog, and a cat. Santa do you have a femley? I will leave you a pizza.

Sherrod Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I want makeup, iphone, and a doll house.

Adrianna Buchanan

Dear Santa,

I listen to my teacher. I want a citea cat.

Sylar Moore

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good. I want a nintidoe 3ds, a new bike, and a frozen light up shoes and a per of roler skates.

Sophie Simmons

Dear Santa,

I am good. I want umagnex t-rex.

Elias Cardwell

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want a big toy car and a ipad.

Zoe Virges

Dear Santa,

I have been helping Mom. I want a fone, a bike, a tv. I also want a forwiler.

Jaqavios Hill

Dear Santa,

I been good. I want a toy pup.

Rhodes McCormick

Cook’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have ben good and bad. What I want for Christmas is a xbox 360 and a playstashon 3 and a bone for tank and a eiv. Also were is the North Pole? Also I want a dog and a stuffed animall. Do you have a sun? I love you Santa!

Joseph Audette

Dear Santa,

I love you can you get me all the lion knig stuf an all the lion grid stuf. You ae nice. You are bit for.

Jaylee Betts

Dear Santa,

I wot a tabblet, a trapelede, a phone, xdox, play stashon 4, a dog, and a go cart. I love your santa and elves. Go to my hase fast.

Christopher Bradberry

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Chrimas. I want a smart wach and some ormbis and a laptop and a new puppy and a lokei beraslet for Chrimas. Are all of the elfs good?

Kendall Brooks

Dear Santa,

I ben trying to be good and I want a laptop and I want a mous and a stuf roodoff milk and cookies and cerets for reindeer.

John Parker Brown

Dear Santa,

I wud wote for the Christmas treesand bady bols and riler pupys. Santa how do the reindeer sleep?

Terrila Brownlee

Dear Santa,

I’ve been working very hard to get all ten stars to read to a kindergarten class. I’m really seriosly telling the truth. I have to talke to Robert! I want race cars, pool, new bike, and basketball, goal. When my elfs is not to loudy, I wold also like to get a new ipod to. One question I have to ask is which elf is elvis? On Christmas Eve I will leave you coockies and Dr. peppers because our milk is ruend.

Bryan Fulton

Dear Santa,

I have been busy. I want a chapleen because its fun. Alan wants a present. I’m making your present santa. I want a pool. I love you! I will be good and my brother wants two games. Me and alan wants candy.

Isabella C

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good in reading. I have been bad in homeroom. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a ball, a iphone six, a elf, a xbox, I love you santa. You is nice.

Justin Cater

Dear Santa,

I have been trin to work hord. Santa tell your elf that I love them. Santa ples gev me a chaplen. Santa ples gev me some Odes.

Kinsley Clark

Dear Santa,

I love you santa, you are so nis to me. I love your raindears some his too. I love you elfs that are his to me.

Rebecca Coleman

Dear Santa,

This yar I have been in Mrs. Cooks class. Somethings I would like for Christmas are a hachaml, a toy stroler, and a baddy doll close. One question I have to ask you is is the north pole cose to Houston Misasipy? On Christmas eve I will leave you millk and cookies,

Avery Copeland

Dear Santa,

I tried to do good on my work good and my colts did good and I want a pool and a tramplein and a ipad and a phon and a xbox 360 an a xbox 1 and workers for school.

Giovanni Flores

Dear Santa,

I have bend trien to bee good. Santa I wont a iphone. I wont a dog. Sant can you make this speshle bike. Sant I love you. Can you bring me a doll. Can you bring a barbe doll. And I want pupys. One day I wesh fou I wnt macup doll

Lailah Moore

Dear Santa,

I will need a toy now tell for Christmas. Please please. Santa I was chring to be good. I love Chrisman and you santa claws. I love elfs and the norfpool. Santa will you give me a presents for Chrismas.

Tylan Morgan

Dear Santa,

Workin hord to bee good. I wont a elf fof Christmas and a elf book to say mer Christmas. Is I luv you. A coce and chips

Alex M

Dear Santa,

I have been so excited for you to come back to see me. I have tried to be good tis yea. I would like a fon and a tablet and a xbox.

Kamiya Randle

Dear Santa,

I love you santa very much! I would like for you to bring me a reindeer, a baby doll, a baby doll, a barbie doll, a case for my ipad, and a xbox. I hope you like cookies. I am going to bake for you. I hope to have a merry Christmas!

Ana Claire Reese

Dear Santa,

This year, I have been cleaning my room cleaning up pow pow and mommy. Some thing I would like for Christmas are a elf gurtire micaphone and a smart watch. If you elves are not to busy I would also like a iphone a ipad and a elf. One question I have to ask you is how old are you? And how many elves do you have. On Christmas eve, I will leave you milk and cookies again.

Kailed Thomas

Dear Santa,

I have been so excited for you to come back to see me. I want to now what you want for Christmas. How many elves do you have? And how are you today? I will lef you fr. Peper and hot chetos.

Leslie Jilliana

Dear Santa,

I wold like a Hachbi and budisc. And if your elvs are not too bisy I wold also like a new dres.

Harper

Dear Santa,

I was good and bad. I wont a now dog. I wont a slay and a dog.

Robert Cooper

Goode’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a specker and a phone. I want some nike slides and a chrupulean. 2Ds and a 3ds and star glasses. I want a laptop and bed slepers and bed suet. I want 13 dollars and a dog and a tv. I want a old navey and a cat in the hat hat. I want a Chirstmess tree. I will be good. Love santa.

Dettnolre Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I have bin good may I git I wata tablit and a kepeea msheen. I whit a dog and a slade with dears in the front.

Deand Wright

Dear Santa,

I want the peple legos in the boy sekshin at Hostin Walmart. Am I on the good list? And pleas tell Chlefurd I love him. I love you santa too.

Abigail Mathis.

Dear Santa,

I want a pjone, and some money, and a doll house, and 8 puppies. Santa I ben good, belive me I have. I want a barbie doll and stuff that you can make braslits with. Can I get a teddy bear too? I want a big brown teddy bear. Can I get dres up stuff too?

Shmya Pratt

Dear Santa,

I have dine good. I wont a los of frons three fpn’s for Chesmis, a los of shoping I wont three, a los of tabit three, a glasis only one, I wont it to snow a los for meself. I wont a rile horse’s I wont htree horses, a toy for my sister. I want a pambo.

Chloe Meza

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I wot a toy trck get disil cam contg a trelreler and a gooseneck. I wot a toy big tcrk and a boxtrelreler, and a toy excavator. I wot a ponoe and a some toy mony of a toy bill. Some of a toy and a toy house of a toy work for a some toy of a toy trck. I love santa,

Kaiden Blissard

Dear Santa,

I wont 58 dolrs pleas. I wont brbead has, a brbeadol, car, a chramplean, bed, tablit, 1000 dolr ples. I wont a chrictmis tree in my rom. I will be good until Chrictmis. Pleas Chrst me I will.

Joslynn Thompson

Dear Santa,

I have bin good. Mae I hace a toy cat and a cat book and a purple cas four my tatlit. Can I hace makrs and paper.

Kylie

Dear Santa,

I wont a Cristmas hat and cooking set thats all for me plese for give me

Joana Mikyla

Dear Santa,

I wont a phone, desk, dog, 2ds, a 3ds, tools, tabel, some crayons, computer, baby, tv, Chricmas tree.

Matthew Moore

Dear Santa,

I want my sister back, a pet fox, give mis Kristin some love.Pleas make shor dady is ok. Xoxox I moste want my dady back

Kinzley

Dear Santa,

I have ben good santa. How do you get to like 71,0000 hous in one nigh. I almost fgot wut I wont four Chismas a cat and a dog. I hop that the dog dnos not by men to the cat. Santa I won ta huvur bord for Chismas.

Kevin Charey

Dear Santa,

I want a fune and a dog and a xbox. I want a jet and a inder and a forweeler. I want a derbke and a sidby side and a threeweeler.

Braylon

Dear Santa,

I want a wal it. I want a toy car a toy truck a real remote car. I want a pet dog and cat. Free cooks at my house! I love you santa.

Aaron Womcak

Dear Santa,

I have bin good at school. I want everything. I wnt a big broad, a cute puppy, a slae, a lamp, a train, a mashine, a tablet, a clock, a deer, a bell, a earth globe, a dinosaur, money, cage, a chart, some chairs, a phone, a pink wall, and a tree. Please Santa.

Car’Eyauna

Dear Santa,

I have bin good ples giv me a tablit and a liet bar. Love santa. And your wife, and rain deer

Blaise

McCreight’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wont a tablet in a bike a pit bike in a kite. I want a puppy and shoes. You are the best santa.

Yosary Sachez

Dear Santa,

I wont a mocane chrole car a phone a puppy and a green machine and a pet fish.

Kylan Robson

Dear Santa,

I want a ipad with a fusy case and a phone.

Kylee Box

Dear Santa,

I wont a scooter and watch and a computer and a arthritis and a ipad phone and a laptop and a easybake over.

Ainsley Davis

Dear Santa,

I went a stuf beevr and a chip and a gam for Christmas and camprs a rad my hows and went swim pool and a brasit.

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I want a mario cart and a bike.

Sean

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and computer and a phone and a pool and a matmachre that phone for my dad.

Preston Kearnen

Dear Santa,

I wate a cear for my mom she had arthritis. I love mom.

Ciara Griffin

Dear Santa,

I wote a green machine. I wate a dirtbike I wate a box of popcorn I wote a ril truck.

Damion Haig

Dear Santa,

I wont a randir four Christmas. I wont a phone and a dog. I wont a hores to pet turtle.

Bella Byars

Dear Santa,

I want a ipad I want a laptop I want a dert bike I want 6ps wach.

Jacob Harris

Dear Santa,

I wot a batman toy and a superman toy and a toy horse,

Haydines

Dear Santa,

I wont a dog for Christmas and I want a computer, a phone, car, easy bake, fourwiller, donuts, and a baby doll.

Beth Langford

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie dream house and a playdoh set and a laptop and barbie dolls for Christmas and santa you should have good luck and have a very great day. I love you santa and can you tell me how your fs look like?

Janasia Townsend

Dear Santa,

I wont a 3ds and a ds. I want a lunch box, a basketball, a computer. Thank you santa! I love you santa.

Landon

Dear Santa,

I wat a car for Christmas and a computer and phone and easy bake oven, 4 wiler and I wunt a doll for Christmas. I want a camo pants to. I want games for the 3ds I also want a 3ds.

Jacie Watkins

Dear Santa,

I wot a wil car, fon, laptop, hujit dolus, hose, leg pisul, and don donus.

Jaqualeen

Dear Santa,

Scooter, doll, a computer, a tablet, a cookie backer, cnow cone macker, cotton candy macker, a pupy, and a dog.

Amari Davidson

Dear Santa,

Ecletric scooter, green machine, computer, tablet, boots, rainboots, easy bake oven, snow cone maker, coten candy maker, dsi, monster high costuem, troll costuem, swing soot, dirtbike, and a four wealer.

Ciara Hiner

Ward’s Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jamaine and I have bee good this year. For Christmas I want a bike and xbox and gave my mom a new car. Habbe Christmas Santa! Dog food. Gave my and a dog sd animal toy. I want a game. I love you santa. I want a phone.

Jamaine Holmes

Dear Santa,

My name is Emily I want a pet dog. And I want a dog bed. I want dog treats for my dog. I want a roodof toy. And a arel mumaid toy. And a tablet that is purple. I want to giv Roodof a hug. I love you Santa. Hav a merri Christmas.

Emily Voyles

Dear Santa,

My name is Jamarian Donelson. I wonts a xbox and a forwiier.

Jamarian Donelson

Dear Santa,

My name is Janaria Jones I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a ipad and a xbox for Christmas. I want a fon and a toy and a hoverbord. Baberedoll and a bike and coputer. I hop you hava merry Christmas santa.

Janaria Jones

Dear Santa,

My name is casey and I want a litl kis foolr, a huvrd, plashtoshentin, a ipod, wiles, ipad, an my mom a car. Merry Christmas.

Casey McCoy

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayleigh. I wut a Atrl Mrmaid doll. I want a prnsess bear.

Kayleigh White

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah and I have been good this year. I want a heluckoper for Christmas. I wonta cat, puppy, a truck and a car and a tablet and a phone and a iphone. I want gum in a sackin and a forwiler. A tow alligaiter. I love you santa,

Josaih Washington

Dear Santa,

My name is cedric and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a xobx one. I also want a ipod and a iphone and a hoverbord. Merry Christmas.

Cedric Johnson

Dear Santa,

My name is Hagen and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a xbox and a iped and a car gome and a wiles. And I am glad to see Skippy and glad that.

Hagen Langford

Dear Santa,

My name is Shariya. I have been good this year. I want a tablet and a copooter and a ipad and a ponte an playdow Christmas songs an a hoverbord and a basball mins can my brother get a hoverbord. I will like flashride 36 can my mom get black and real hills.

Shariya Myles

Dear Santa,

My name is Valeria and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want a bear. I also a bike and a kumput and books. I want a olaf. I want a jacet.

Valeria Vazquez

Dear Santa,

My name is Destiny Davis I been good. I wants a fhon and a tadlent. A bay doll and a cichan set. And a teacher bord and doll. I love santa I hope yiou have a good Christmas. I want a doller 20 dollars. I want a bike an da crapaten. Dates it.

Destiny Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden and I have been good this year. For Christmas I want Fier riter 360. I also want the lego soply helekopter. I want a 3 ds game. I love you santa. Merry Christmas

Aiden Whitfield

Dear Santa,

My name is Abbigail. I want a exbox, powphool, and hans.

Abbigail Watkins

Dear Santa,

Santa you coud come to my hose soe you coud come to get me a prestint.

Louay Al Zuberi

SECOND GRADE

James’ Class

Dear Santa,

I love when you come to my house on December 25. I am going to leave you some cookies for thanks for giving me some presents. Whar I want for Christmas is a amarcan girl doll, hatchimals, calac criters, a scooter, clothes, and a mc exsirimetn kit. Can you please bring me an elf on the shelf to watch me until Christmas. Thank you santa.

Jashia Atkinson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? I have been good this year. All I want is a ifon 7 ps4 23 wheeler that is all.

Remington Medders

Dear Santa,

I love u. I want a bike and a nerf gun. I wel leve cookies and milk for you becus I been good.

Eddie Gonzalez

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want make up set and a tablet and a huverboard.

Gabby Robinson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing and how are your elfs. I want star war radls and balls and move.

Eli

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year I want gocar for Christmas and I want a bb gun and a xbox 362 and I want a pelet gun.

LJ Tumblin

Dear Santa,

I will really like to meet you and your leves. I wont ta hoverbord a new game a new iphone a ds and gum and a puppy and a new bike.

Baiden

Dear Santa,

are you real? Can you bring me a video game and a dirt bike. If you are real I love you. And I love when you come to my house on december the 25th. I helped a little girl ride her bike. So I was good.

Kyler

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a good book santa.

Jaceline

Dear Santa,

I have been good so can I get a makeup set. I want a big baby doll too. I want is some boooks.

Emily Gates

Dear Santa,

I want a huverboard and a bike and a pet rabbit and a skoter a new per a of clothes and a new pera shoes with wheel in it.

Kimora Seals

Dear Santa,

Please bring me some presants. I like my elf on the shelf but I want a drone and some paper mate pens and a go by itslef scoter.

Khloe Baird

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I was student of the month. I want a elea doll. And I want a moon and a troll doll.

Malia Kyle

Dear Santa,

Are you good since the last Christmas? I want two kittes

Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

I love you very very very very very very much. This is one thing I want is doll. I can I have a gun so I can go hunting with daddy.

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I thank you for the presetns that you give us. I have been good. I want a troll doll and a rabbit. And a hundred dollars and a gutiar.

Layla

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want you to come see me. I want a iphone 7. and clothes and shoes.

Jalayaisa

Dear Santa,

I been so good in school. My elves had come last night. They siad I been good to. May I have some toys please.

Payden

Dear Santa,

Thank you for coming to my house last year. Please come again and bring me a tablit and a phone and a vbox.

Braylen Collins

Dear Santa,

I want a electic scooter. Anda ps4 and a elf on the shelf.

Arshawn

Smith’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am writing to tell you that I want a wii and a tablet. Next I want a easy bake oven. Then I wnt some boots and my family to have a good Christmas.

Hannah Copeland

Dear Santa,

I want nothing for Christmas but a xbox.

Trell Lott

Dear Santa,

How are you and how are the deer. I want a govener from the north pole. I want a xbox,

John Allen Beves

Dear Santa,

I am writing to you to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a blue guitar, a barbie doll house, baby doll set with a stroller and a baby doll bed, dress up set, ipad with games, ice cream maker, an art set, an apple watch, a and hachamel. This is all I the things I want.

Avalee Stone

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is the wether up there? For Christmas I want a zoomer kitty. I wont a zoomer kity because it is cute. I want a taldlet too because I broke my other one.

Kaylie Richarderson

Dear Santa,

How is it going up at the nort pole? I want a tv and a better gun. And a skinning nife and a bolet holder for my dad. A four willer for mia and a some xbox games for ma clane. And a shiny new necles for my mom.

Cale Cook

Dear Santa,

I want money and a ps4, pool, wii, and the game.

Aidyn Alvarado

Dear Santa,

How you been and you wife and your reindeer? I want a dog for Christmas and a tablet and a phone. I want a play stachan and a bunny rabbit. And shoes, clothes. Is your elfs alright and do they make good toys for all the kids in earth?

Jayden

Dear Santa,

I would like a hackumal, streley, some lipgloss, and a kitin tat is pink.

Katie R

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you are good because I have been good at school. Wht I want for Christmas is a ipad mini. Wait a minute. That’s not all I want for Christmas. I want a baby doll that comes with a rattle. That’s all.

Lasarah Johnson.

Dear Santa,

What I want far Christmas is a miny woctoce and I want a rocet fishing rod and I want a doj truck.

Jim

Dear Santa,

You were a great guy so how were you been doing? Because I know you been giving away gifts. For christmas I want the game called bop it. You are the best person on earth.

Brianna Brownlee

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is happy chiken and a ipod phone and a 45 inch stuffed animal and a animal char. Well how is it up at the north pole? Can I have a elf to keep? I whan a couch to.

Leighanna Simmons

Dear Santa,

I am going to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want the ingreateant to the happy chicken from no way jose. Kay, and a real live school desk. And a vee couch for my livinjg room. And a comuy blanket. Thank you.

Katy Tabb

Dear Santa,

How are you doing. Are you feeling good. Ive kind of been naughty but I will be better. I want a xbox one s and lego dimes. I hope you get this letter. Some people might think your not rel but know your rel.

Noah

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elfs doing and what list im on. Santa I want a pet gold fish. 10 millan darlos, a scooter, a dirt bike, and a bow and arrow. This is all I want.

Cailen Tucker

Dear Santa,

How is your wife and reindeer? This year I want a laptop for christmas. I will want a play pupy too. I will want a pink head phone as well.

Makayla Tallie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a wild thing for Christmas. My sister want a doll hous. I also want a dirtbike and an ipad.

Cayden Box

Dear Santa,

Santa I love you becase you work hard and I want my teachr to be happy.

Christina Cooper

Dear Santa,

How are you doing santa? I want a watch for Christmas and a zoomer kitty too. I have been good. How is it in the North Pole? All I want is too fort teeth. This is all I want.

Vanity Gathings

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is master aurora, crash Bandisoot, and chain reaction.

Braxton Harrinton

Snow’s Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden. I am 7 years old. I would like a samsung, hoverboard, baby dollalive, baby bed, anerican girl doll, play house, easy bake oven food, playdoh set, little live pet monkeys, barbie doll set, glow cotton candy maker, atm machine, laptop, samsung ipad, mackup set, cash register, shoes, drink machine, monster high doll, science lab, drink machine, lip stick maker, clothes, and a purse.

Hayden Pratt

Dear Santa,

My name is Kolby. I am 8 years old. I would like a slay, ds 3, xbox 360, flikers, hover trax, schooter, 3d pen, playdo set, dog, zoomer cimp, zoomer cat, glow in the dark cotton candy maker, and 100 dollars.

Kolby

Dear Santa,

My name is Henry. I am 9 years old. I’s like a dirt bike, a tablet, a xbox 360, iphone 7, and a ps4.

Henry Bracy

Dear Santa,

My name is Leah. I am 8 years old. I wold like a sentu hat, a per of snowflake earrings with dimens on them on the end, a 2 sise skats, a neow paret for my forrilor, and a little cart.

Leah Easley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaydon. I am eight years old. I’d like a 2ds. Also, I would like a dirtbike, iphone 6+ and a 7. I wold like a bulldog, blue and red jordans, and a huffy green machine. Yours Truly

Jaydon Evans

Dear Santa,

My name is Millie. I am 7 years old. I want makeup, rel badx stof, a badx that looks rel to, bubl wobl, ese bale ofen, and play do.

Millie Kate Gann

Dear Santa,

My name is Josie. I am eight years old. I would like some obeeze, mososher, ipod tuch. May I have nail polish a copooter. And a baby alive. And some closes.

Josie Griggs

Dear Santa,

I would like a huverbord, 3 phones, a bulldog rott weler. I wish I could ride the reindeer. My brothers and sisters are no mean to me anymore. I wish I could get a football to play with my brother becus he is a football player. I wish he wuld win every game. I wish it was easy to brush my hair. I wish I was in 9 grade alredy. And a green machine.

Virginia Gutierrez

Dear Santa,

I would like a gold bike, a gold watch, my mama to be rich and I be rich, my baby sister a pink car, and for her to stop talking so much.

Damorio Hamilton

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox 360 and a iphone 7. I want a dry bike and a hoverbord. I want shoes and a conpter.

Antavios Hill

Dear Santa,

I would like a big Holy Bibel, some new deodren, a phone, a new lunch box, a box of makeup, some weav, roodof to come to my house, me to be rich, to pull my chip up all the time, and to get a new group in reading.

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, a iphone 4, a real babydoll, baby clothes, boots, and shoes, and a laptop. This is all.

Maleah Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, a computer, a babydoll, a holy bibble, a iphone 7, and a lot of wigs.

Katie Jones

Dear Santa,

I would like a golf cart, a whole case of happy places blind boxes, a camra that prints pctures, and the happy place house that goes with the blind boxes.

Reagan Kilgore

Dear Santa,

I would like a foose-ball table, a few mario games, and a iphone7. Will you get me these things?

John Morris

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryson. I would like a football, monster truck, a lego micraft toy, football game, xbox 360, call of duty, and new closes.

Bryson Nance

Dear Santa,

I want a trip to flordia, and a hoverboard, nail set, tree house, and more. I know I am sometimes bad and sometimes good but I want Christmas. I dont want to ruin it. My class is on the nice list! I want to spend time with my family.

Audri Pettit

Dear Santa,

I want a bibel, hoverboard, and a puppy, and a big fat bag of millons of dollars. Oh and a brother.

Ethan Shaw

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a computer and a make up kit and a new purse.

Genesis Vallejo

Dear Santa,

I would like a laptop and a book and nike shoes and a baby dog.

Misael Vazquez

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, mashasher, and a ipad touch.

Selena Walker

Dear Santa,

I want light up shoes, laptop, games, a top gun, and blue or red markers.

Dantae Watson

Dear Santa,

I would like a ipad, and xbox 360, and a cat.

Tanner Williamson

Tate’s Class

Dear Santa,