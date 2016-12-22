LETTERS TO SANTA Okolona

OKOLONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FIRST GRADE

Criddle’s Class

Dear Santa,Dear Santa,

My is Braylon Thomas. I am year old I wtn a four wheeler, a dirtbike, hover-board, and a iphone 6. I love you.

Braylon Thomas

Dear Santa,

My name is Derrianna Crawford. I am 6 years old this year I am I am trying hard to be good can you bring me a gift? I want a cat in the book. A magic wand. Pop the pig game. A toy house. And a phone santa. Lov you

Derrianna Crawford

Dear Santa,

I am Paris Gates. I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. Can you please bring me a gift? I want a book and a back pack.

Paris Gates

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaiydence Herron. I am six years old. I am trying to be good. Can you plece bring me a gift. I want some drums and I wan a dirt bike. I also want a phone ans some shose. Houer board, and clothes. Thank you santa claus.

Jaiydence Herron

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I want a dumptruck and a bull dozer and a mac. I want the game optmise prime and mega trone. I would like a toy fire truck helicopter and a race car. Thank you Santa. I love you

Christian Pullim

Dear Santa,

My name is Corey Conway. I am 7 years old. This year I have bee good. Can you please bring me a gift? I want a book toy money pen tablet backpack bike shoes long socks clothes a math game deums a pae bull a clock and a computer I love you

Corey Conway

Dear Santa,

My name is Donovan Pulliam and I am 6 years old. I want a toy bear toy truck and a toy car and a video game.Thank you.

Donovan Pulliam

Dear Santa,

My name is Mariah Ward. I am 6 years old. This years I am trying hard to be a good girl can you ples brin me a gift. I want a phone a frozen bed also a play house a guitar and toy tape. I love you santa I believe in you santa. I hope you that you have a good Christmas you are the best.

Mariah Ward

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Makayla Steel and I am 7 years old. I would like a phone tablet and a bike for Christmas. I watch and a car. I love you Santa.

Makayla Steel

Dear Santa,

My name is Ziyah Young and I am 7 years old. I went a bike and rollskaies for Christmas. Ilove you thank you.

Ziyah Young

Dear Santa,

I am Kynndall Swing. I am 7 years old. This year I am a trying to be good. I want a iphone 6 plus, a frozen bed and a pillow and a frozen play house, and a tadlet. I want my family to have fun on Christmas tree. Happy Christmas Santa Claus. I love you

Kynndall Swing

Dear Santa,

my name is Zarria Smith. I am 6 years old. I am trying hard to be good this year. Can you please bring my some gifts. I want a hoverboard a pop the pig a shopkins play house a frozen castle albert song and movie and iphone 5. I would like atablet white board. I love you so much because of your gifts when I am good.

Zarria Smith

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly and I am 6 year old. I have been a good girl this year. I want a tablet, a baby doll and a big swimming pool. I would like a little puppy. Santa Claus you are a good man. I would also like it if you bring me some cute clothes.

Raiunna Listenbee

Dear Santa,

I want a smart watch and a water gun. Thank u Santa

Jermiah Darden

Dear Santa,

My name is Riah Hykes. I am 7 years old this year. I am trying be very good. I been a good girl. Can you bring me a gift santa? I love you santa. I would like a fourwheeler, a doll and iphone and some water balloons. I love sisters, brother, and my mom and dad I love you santa thank you.

Riah Hykes

Dear Santa,

I am Riley Boone. I have a list od thing I would like for Christmas I want a drum, puppy, kitten, a play stove, a play house, and a toy doll. I want a hoverboad, iphone 6 plus, frozen car, frozen dress, and pj’s. I love anyting frozen and I love to cook.

Riley Boone

Moore’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good. All Year. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I would love these things for Christmas. Drums, hover-board, bike, babydoll, watch, basketball game, ipod, football game, clothes, xbox360, and shoes.

A’marie Farr

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: drums, hover-board, bike, football game, ipod, we wrestlermen, clothes, and more toys.

Elijah Eddie

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you? I want my family to have a merry Chrismas. I would love these things for Chrismas: drums, xbox-360, hover-board, play dough, ipod, and a watch.

Jaiden Grady

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: Nails, dirtbike, iphone7, makeup, lipgloss, and a watch.

Jada Baker

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: phone and nails

Diamond Henley

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year. I want a WE Championship ring, shadesm a bike, a xbox1 and 360, wrestlers, nike coat blue and grey, 4-wheeler, tank and set of men, and a hunting gun.

James Keeler

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: 4-wheeler, jeep, football, x-box, basketball, and games.

Christopher

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope you are all good. I have been trying my best to be good all year. I want these things for Chrismas. My family to have a merry Christmas, 2k17 ball, a bike, steelers jacket, MADDEN 17, ps4, a drum, and a guitar.

Gavhyn Hersey

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: football, basketball, hover-board, watch, bike, and a tablet.

Jayden Betts

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want a scooter, phone 6, frozen house, barbie dream house, and a monster high doll. Merry Chrismas and a happy new year.

SaMariom Hickman

Dear Santa,

My name is Mallori. I would like an ipod, some clothes, shoes, ice cream maker, american doll, lipgloss, a doll, books, fake play food, a folder and some real food and a cookie dough for my easy bake oven, a pair of uggs, lotion, and nail polish.

Mallori Pratt

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: lego toys, iphone6S, baby doll, nails, frozen ice cream house, dress, tablet, glo-sticks, a swimming pool, frozen baby doll, scooter, and a xbox 360.

Raedence

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: play house, drums, babydoll, football, and a hover-board.

Jamyiah Walker

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: barbie, Barbie house, clothes, playfood, and games.

Amiyah Darden

Dear Santa,

I want an easy bake ovin, a doll, close, t.v. and a good day. And a new tablit and a scat bud.

Nakayia Hill

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: barbie drem house, gold watch, doll with diapers it needs at least 100, mani pettie machine that be on tv, a bike without training wheels, a guitar, and a drum set, some nail polish a lot, and a MK purse for my mom.

Breyli Wallace

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want my family to have a merry Christmas. I want these things for Chrismas: x-box, bike, barbie doll house, clothes, shoes, and a selfie stick.

Kaleigh Rowe

Neely’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want a tv in my room, some headphones, some books, and a x-box one.

Karma Hunter

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard. Can you get a four-wheeler? I want lipgloss.

Kassidi King

Dear Santa,

I want a go cart. I want a phone.

Dillian Calvert

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a computer.

Jakhia Betts

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a hoverboard for Christmas. I want lipgloss and three dogs. I want some headphones. This is the end.

London Brown

Dear Santa,

Santa, I wanta a goldteeth, a hoverboard, a headphone, a bike, a lipgloss, a baby alive, and a x-box.

Taylor Stovall

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Doll. I want a trail music box and a jumprope. I want a phone an dsoem headphones and a frozen car.

Jasmine

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and a hoverboard.

Gavin

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want some games. I want some headphone. I want my four-wheeler fix.

Jayvion James

Dear Santa,

I want a trampoline. I want a barbie doll. I want some headphones. I want some lipstick. I want a phone. I want a new bike.

Summer

Dear Santa,

I want a dirtbike, a four wheeler, and a new backpack, and a xbox one.

Raisnon

Dear Santa,

I want a x-box one and a tablet.

Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, x-box 360, a dirtbike, and a treehouse.

Armon

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, ipad, and a dollhouse.

Keria Moore

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board, a pogo stick, a the beast, a bike, a gocart, and a tablet.

Cordae Gillespie

Dear Santa,

I want some games. I want a fourhweeler and a phone.

Donovan Jenkins

Jolly’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tablet, a remote control car, a phone, toy truck, bubble gum, ice cream, and a ring pop

Darriyon Williams

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, candy canes, a play station 3, a tablet, a big spongebob toy, a baby doll, clothes, and shoes.

Lanashia Kimble

Dear Santa,

I want a playstation, a powerranger, a spongebob toy, a phone, a balloon, a toy car, and a stapler for my mom.

Zaquawn Brown

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a some books to read, some blocks I can stack, and some snacks.

Colton Stutzman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a baby doll, a ball, clothes, and shoes.

Serenity Baker

Dear Santa,

I want books, puzzles, crayons and coloring books, babydoll, movies, and some games.

Bracie Wallace

SECOND GRADE

Heukamp’s Class

Dear Santa,

Santa I want a barbie, little life pet, a foot massager, a xbox 1 s, a bike, a ipad, pie fave, easy bake, ice cream maker, clothes, computer, skateboard, ps4, backpack, shoes, secret life of pets, and I want an iphone. Merry Christmas!!

Madison Cherry

Dear Santa,

I am doing good today. I will have a merry merry Christmas. I want a dirtbike, a play staion to play, a motercicle, and a drumset.

Jyrien

Dear Santa,

I want a gold xbox and dirtbake to play. Hoverboad hoverball that you slide on the floor. Electric car, paintset, and jordan shoes.

Ja’Bryan Montgomery

Dear Santa,

Merrry Christmas! I want a drone and pop the pig, x-360, hovrbord, x-doxone, guardinas of the warriors for my xdox one, 4-wheeler, and a 3 wheeler, call of duty 4, xbox one, and a phone,

Semaj Ward

Dear Santa,

I wanta drone and ice cream maker, uncahrted 4 and watch dogs and gold watch and pop the pig and lego dimension and a smart cup.

Quin Johnson

Dear Santa,

I love you santa. I want you to bring me a pie set, drone, bike, 4-wheeler and a football. My name is bryson Washington

Bryson Washington

Dear Santa,

Merry Christma to you Santa. I want an iphone 7+, shoes, clothes, laptop, dream house, baby alive, doll with clothes, doll with bed, a 4-wheeler, pie face, pogo stick, hoverboard, play house, trampolin, and a gocart. I love you Santa my friend!

Kamora Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want a new tablet, a hot wheels truck, a lego trick, and an x-box 2-s.

Dasean

Dear Santa,

I want a cotton candy maker, paint set, bike, little life pets, hover-board, play station 7, play house, x-box 360, pogo stick, secret life of pets, pie face, iphone 7, 4-wheeler, ice cream maker, super trampoline, side by side, hot wheels, toy train, pepper pig set, computer, helicopter, uncharted 4, pop the pig, barbie doll jeep, and a kite.

Sydney Lowe

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been good this year and I want a watch and a psp game, xbox1-s, a phone, card, dirtbike, money, football, basketball goal, pop the pig, and a skateboard

Jayceon Gates

Dear Santa,

I was a good boy this year. My name is Emmanuek and can I have an x-box1-s, shoes, clothes, a bike, a iphone 6+, a basketball goal, dirtbike, a hover-board, a side by side, ipad, and some money. I also want Pop the pig.

Emmanuel Morris

Dear Santa,

I am glad that you are coming for Chrismas. I hope I want not on the naughty list. I hope that you will give me the things to play with like a hover-board, a side by side, a pogo stick, and a ripstick. I love you santa. I will be asleep and up in the bed.

Jaylen Franklin

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie jeep, barbie doll, pieface, x-box, hover-board, ice cream maker, foot massager, ipad, computer, and rollershoes. I love you santa and you are the best man ever.

Katlyn Pickens

Dear Santa,

I want a hover-board, a barbie jeep, a playhouse, a skateboard, a pie face, a tablet, ice cream maker, x-box 360, a laptop, a barbie doll, little life pets, secret life of pets, and 20 dollars.

Jayden Crowley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaylin and I want a hover-board, a ps4, a pogo stick, a pie face, and a ice cream maker.

Jaylin Fields

Dear Santa,

My name is Lakeria. How are you? I hope I am on the nice list and I been good this year. I hope I am not on the naughty list. I want a pie face, an easy bake, ice cream maker, a dream house, boots, shoes, clothes, iphone 7, and a jeep. Love you santa.

Lakeria Caurothers

Dear Santa,

I want a side by side, iphone 7, a backpack, some pj’s, night clohtes, a baseball, a basketball, a new football, a pie face, a tablet case, school board, and a new calinder to see what day it is.

Tre’vuan Vance

Richardson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox one s, a playstation u, and a wwe set and madden 17.

Wordell Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been very nise this year. I follow the rules and nise to my friends. I would like the like a monster high dance the fright away toy playset. Clothes a my password journal and clothes for my dolls. Have a merry Christmas/

Camari Lathan

Dear Santa,

I would like an x-box 1 s. GTA 6. Madden 17 and NBA 17

J’Kyreo

Dear Santa,

I have been good at school. I help my mom at home. I do what I am told. I am a nice little girl. For Christmas I want a playdoh set, a hoveboard, a phone, and a laptop. Please don’t get loss on your way to my house.

Zykiarra

Dear Santa,

I have been good at school and followed the rules. I want a baby alive dall, a guitar, password journal, and light up shoes. Please bring my brother an x-box 360 an a hovebourd.

Monyea Moore

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like an x-box 360 and a skateboard. I really would like a hoverboard, dirt bike, and a basketball game.

Zyrion Pulliam

Dear Santa,

I have followed the rules this year. I would like a hoverboard, and iphone7, a baby alive doll, and a barbie dream house.

Zenda L Fora

Dear Santa,

I follow the rules and I never get on bad colors at school. I try to be good and pay attention. I listen to my parents and teacher and I make A’s in school. For Christmas I want an easy bake over, My password jornal, a piano and a disney infinity game. Have a happy and jolly Christmas.

Sicily Adair

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, light up shoes, a tablet, and a Nike lunch box plus a dirt bike.

Malachi Thomas

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I’ve been studying in school, and i’ve been helping my mom, grandma, and paw-paw. For Christmas this year I want a hooverboard, a Macbook, a baby alive sarah doll, and an iphone6s plus with a glitter pink case. I hope you have a safe time traveling to kids houses.

Jakailey Mcintosh

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I would a computer, light up shoes, books to read, and some money.

Tionna Moore

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, clothes, a kitten, and a baby alive doll.

Asiounia Hill

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want fall out 4 and dead pool video games swat team gear and GTA 5

Jackson Shaw

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a dryerase board, a baby alive doll, an iphone, and a 4-wheeler for Christmas.

Kaitlynn Chandler

Dear Santa,

I have been following the rules and listening to my teacher. I would like a gold hoverboard, some make-up, a baby alive, and some brown boots.

Jayla Randle

Sword’s Class

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the monster high dolls. Santa can I get a new tablet. Can I have a new monster school. Please santa I want a xbox santa.

Anna

Dear Santa,

You are a nice man. I want a black piano, a hoverboard. I want drums, shoes, bus, a jumpman, clothes, a computer, a nike outfit, an iphone 4, a jandan outfit, and a omeg outfit.

Aaliyah Wilhel

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for the doll last Christmas an boots. You are a nice man but one day I want to see you. I love elves they’re nice. Your wife is nice. May I have a baby doll. Bye! Bye! Merry Christmas

London Gillespie

Dear Santa,

You are nice. I want a phone, a toy dog, dollhouse, a tablet, babydoll, a bike, watch, pencil sharpener, lipgloss, shoes, a hoverbord, jeep, car, book chair, makeup, bakcpack, folders, crayola box, nail polish 3 pack, papers, pencils, and lead penicils. You are nice santa. It will be good to see you. I love you santa so much

Zamoria Moore

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard, a xbox one, a coat, some beats, some drums, a piano, and a bike.

Omarian

Dear Santa,

You are a good santa clause. I want a hoverboard- a pink one with the music, a purple watch-the one that takes pictures, baby alive- the cup the spoon and the clothes, a Ifit that matches my Jordan’s pink shorts purple pants. Pink and purple jordan’s together, and a phone with a pink case and a iphone 7. Love you santa clause.

Ka’liyah Pullium

Dear Santa,

I love you and you are very nice! May I have 4 phones, 4 tablets, 4 hover-boards in rose-gold, and 3 laptops in rose-gold. I want it to snow, a play set, a barbie pop up camper, a barbie dreamhouse, mini erasers, the trolls jewelry, a bean bag chair, a laptop, shirming dreams, lego friends, a puppy, a money set, and a lot of books. I love you very much.

Serenity

Dear Santa,

Can I get a nintendo. Can I have a hoverboard. Please can I get a play station 4. Please can I get a xox one.

Heral Eidah

Dear Santa,

Can I hace a new watch, a new bike, a dollhouse, some new shoes, and some new clothes,

Natalie Ford

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some hot wheel cars, books, a basketball goal, clothes, xbox games, and gear. P.s santa I will have millk and cookies waiting for you.

London Traylor

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, a laptop, and a car. I want a dollhouse, a hoverboard, a baby alive, a broom, a new puppy, an ipod, a brother, and some nails ten packs. I love you so much.

Elonnie Wilson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the new presents. I want a phone and a hoverboard. I want a go cart, a new bike, a new skateboard, and a happy Christmsas. I hope my mom and my dad have a cute Christmas. I want a Chucky doll, a dirtbike, and a good Christmas. I hope my family has a cute Christmas. I want a game.

Cortavious Franklin

Dear Santa,

All I want this year is a good Christmas. I hope Christmas never ends but if you can bring me a pink hoverboar, a skateboard, and a iphone 5. I know you are so busy. It’s okay if you can’t bring the things, you can wait next year for Christmas.

Kirian Rogers

Dear Santa,

May I have two drum sets, a cymbals, a timer, a cash register, a microphone, a rudolph doll, a train track, a real tv, night vission goggles, a spytool belt, a spywatch, a hover-board, a guitar, and one more thing. A bike and a helment. Love you santa

Semarion Ward

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing me the ps4 last year. What I want for Christmas this year is MBA17 game, a NFL 17 game, and Field goal 17 game.

Brayden

-30-