Scam spoofing Chickasaw County

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The C hickasaw County Sheriff Department wants the community to know about the latest scam making it around the county.

It has been reported that subjects are calling victims and identifying themselves as Chickasaw County.

Chickasaw County Chief Investigator Keith Roberson said the scam seeks to get personal information from the person called by offering them a better interest rate on their credit card debt.

“They inform the victim that they need their credit card number for a better interest rate,” said Roberson. “The number of the Chickasaw County Department is appearing on the victim caller ID. This is called spoofing.”

Spoofing is where a caller ID number appears on your phone, but it is not the person calling and is a ploy to conceal their identity.

“If you glance at your caller ID and pick up the phone thinking you’re talking to a friend or neighbor only to find a telemarketer or a scammer, you’ve probably been the victim of ‘spoofing,'” said Roberson.

“Spoofing” is a way companies conceal their identity by changing how their name and/or number appear on your caller ID.

“Businesses that do this typically have less-than-honorable motives,” said Roberson. “For instance, it’s becoming more common for companies to spoof local numbers, making it appear that they’re someone calling you from down the street, or at least in the same city.

“Their aim is to catch you when your defenses are down, and you’re more apt to pick up the phone and listen to their scam,” he explained.

Roberson said this scam is being performed by unknown suspects. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department is working to identify the suspects in this scam.

The community is urged to never give out personal information to anyone over the phone.