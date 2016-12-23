HISD reviews drug testing

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The goal is not to catch kids but to intervene and hopefully given them another reason to say no to illegal drugs.

The Houston Board of Trustees has given a second review of a proposed drug testing policy that would screen students in extra curricular activities or those suspected of illegal drug usage.

Trustees have tweaked their policy and will read it for the third time next month and could vote to implement their drug screening plan at that time. The actual drug testing would not begin for 90-day.

Students who test positive will not be allowed to participate in extra curricular activities such as sports, band, FFA, Solar Car, choir, theater or school clubs.

The screening will be random and drawn from a list of students in extra curricular program, which is the majority of the student body.

Trustee Carol Byrne asked a teacher or principal suspects a student is under the influence of an illegal drug could they be tested.

“Yes,” said Superintendent Tony Cook. “If they fail the test or refuse to comply they will not be allowed to participate. They have to pass the test or test positive before they are allowed back on the team or in school sponsored activities.”

Cook said drug testing for bus drivers cost about $40 per test and he expected a similar cost if this policy is implemented.

Parents or guardians of students who fail the test are responsible for paying for subsequent testing that would re-install a student in sports or an extra curricular activity.

The testing also has an increasing severity for failure with longer denial of participation. Students who test positive would also be denied driving privileges on campus.

Cook said the policy and suggested board changes would be reviewed by school board attorney Jim Keith, of Jackson.

In other business:

• Trustees approve a new board policy prohibiting employees from aiding a sex offender in obtaining employment with the district.

• Held a second reading of a graduation policy that prohibits students from participating in graduation ceremonies if they have 12 or more unexcused absences in any class.

• Heard a presentation from Middle School Principal John Ellison on test scores, discipline, goals and a plan of action for the Middle School.

• Revised the Manny Davis Award process where teachers will have more input on the winner.

• Heard a financial report from Business Manager Sarah Juckes, who said the district’s fund balance improved this quarter.

• Heard a report on average daily attendance from Cook who said the district has a goal of 96-percent student attendance and had 94 percent this fall. Cook pointed out the fall assessment is used by the state to determine funding.

• Approved a $500 donation from Bluesky-Exxon to the Lower Elementary science lab.

• Approved travel for the band to travel to Branson, Mo., April 28-30 via charter bus to attend the Ozark Showcase of Music.

• Approved five employees to attend the National Success for All Reading Conference Jan. 23-24.

• Entered executive session to discuss potential litigation and personnel matters.