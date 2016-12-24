EDITORIAL: Good News
This Christmas, as you hustle and bustle about the house and community, we want you to reflect on a news event that happened over 2,000 years ago.
There is a phrase on the front of this newspaper that states “A locally owned newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind.” We take those words seriously and strive each week to bring our Lord and our community the best we have to offer.
But some things can’t be improved on and that is why we bring you this news from Luke’s Gospel this Christmas.
“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night.
Suddenly an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified.
But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you Good News that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the City of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.
‘This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’
Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’
When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.’
So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger.
When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.”
The Chickasaw Journal’s job is to spread the news.
This Christmas, just like those shepherd’s 2,000 years ago, we hope you will now find it in your heart to spread the Good News to those around you.
