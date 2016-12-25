Remembering with a wreath

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – They remembered those living veterans and those who have died at cemeteries all across America on Saturday and in Okolona, too.

Wreaths Across America saw its Okolona ceremony begin at 11 a.m. sharp to coincide with the noon ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 100 similar events in all 50 states this past weekend.

“At Oddfellows Cemetery we have a husband and wife buries side-by-side and both got a wreath because both served in World War II,” said Abby May, of the President of the Lanier Club. “We have a number of father and sons with wreaths and one family that has four generations of soldiers buried there.”

Saturday’s ceremony at Rockwell Auditorium saw all branches of the military and POW’s honored with a wreath.

And every veteran buried at Oddfellows Cemetery – including veterans from the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam – saw a wreath placed at their grave this year.

This marked the fifth year for Wreaths Across America to be celebrated in Okolona.

Major sponsor, the GFWC-MFWC Lanier Club, with the help and support of its partners, The City of Okolona, Okolona Area Chamber of Commerce and the Okolona Cemetery Committee, hosted Saturday event.

“We want to thank our veterans, their families and those who support this program,” said May.

She pointed out the Okolona National Guard unit has deployed the Middle East three times over the past 15 years and its ranks are filled with men and women who have served.

More than 260 wreaths, one for each veteran buried in Okolona Odd Fellows Cemetery, were delivered to Okolona earlier this month. The wreaths will remain on the grave sites throughout the holidays.

The ceremonial wreaths will stand in front of Carnegie Library.

It is estimated over 700,000 wreaths were placed nationwide by over 60,000 volunteers in 2014.

May said support for the project in Okolona has been overwhelming and the Lanier Club quickly had all wreaths adopted this year. Those wanting to get on a list for next year’s Wreaths Across America Day can call Celia Fisher at 447-2487 or Susie Wardlaw at 447-2010.

The GFWC-Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs (MFWC), Inc is made up of local clubs who determine their own activities within the program guidelines of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The GFWC-MFWC clubs address needs of their communities, recognize women’s past achievements, promote literacy for children and adults and encourage good health practices.

The GFWC-MFWC Lanier Club of Okolona was chartered in 1898 and is one of the oldest service organizations in the state.