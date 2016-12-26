Houlka bids for school construction rejected
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School Board, who received bids earlier this year for construction of a new school building to replace one destroyed by fire several years ago, voted to reject the bids at its Monday, Dec. 5 meeting.
The board acted because the bids were higher than what the district’s insurance company, Liberty Mutual, would allow the district for replacement costs, said Superintendent Betsy Collums.
“Our architect Rud Robinson, with Pryor and Morrow Architects and Engineers PA in Tupelo, is now researching information necessary to define requirements of building ordinance and/or building law,” said Collumns. “Since the building that burned was an old building, this is a complicated process. Many building requirements have changed over the years.”
The district’s consultant is Warren Bowen with NewPath Strategy Consultants.
The board’s rejection of the bids is the latest step in a process that began when the school board received the bids in August.
Eight bids were taken under advisement at the Aug. 25 meeting. The bids ranged from a low of about $3.5 million to a high of about $4 million. The bids expired Thursday, Dec. 1.
The bids were for construction of a new school building at Houlka Attendance Center to replace one destroyed by fire in July 2014.
The bids are based on construction specifications developed by Robinson for a 18,250-square-foot building that included a computer lab, science lab, library, offices (principal, secretary, counselor), and 10 classrooms.
Houlka Attendance Center is the district’s only school.
The bids remained under advisement at the school board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, and continued in that status through the board’s October and November meetings, according to board records.
Dr. Collums said at the board’s November meeting the district sent a letter requesting a meeting with Liberty Mutual to see if the company would accept the lowest and best bid received for construction of a new school building.
Basically, the letter asked the company if it was going to pay for the construction of the building based on the current specifications or to tell the district any objections that they might have.
The meeting was held Nov. 17 and the company agreed to let Robinson prepare a report for them to review.
The district now has 507 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
• Approved the following new policies: DJCD and EBBABB (Aiding and Abetting Sex Offenders).
• Approved the following revised policies: EDDA, ADB (Average Daily Attendance), AEA (School Calendar), BBB (School Board Members Individual Authority and Responsibilities), BCBD (Board Meeting Agenda), BDE (Review of Board Policy), CEE (Superintendents Compensation), CEI (Superintendent Evaluation), CEJ (Appointed Superintendent Separation), CGA (Administrative Personnel Compensation Guides and Contracts), CGM Administrative Personnel Separation), GBA (Professional Personnel Compensation Guides), GBK (Professional Personnel Suspension), GBO (Professional Personnel Resignations), GBOA (Professional Personnel Release from Contract), ICHI (Literacy Based Promotion), ID (Instructional Management Plan), IDAG (Dual Enrollment), IEBA (Dyslexia Screening), IHF (Graduation Requirements), JCBA (Restraint and Seclusion), JCD-1 (GED Program).
• Discussed the superintendent’s annual evaluation. She was rated satisfactory in all categories of the evaluation. Rating was based on satisfactory or unsatisfactory. The elected superintendent is in the first year of her second four-year term.
• Trustees approved field trips as follows: Houlka Christmas Parade – Cheerleaders – Dendy – 12/8/16; State Capital – CLUE – Hays – 2/6/17.
• Approved the following fundraiser: Homecoming t-shirts – Student Council – Carnes, Simmons, S. Turner – 1/9/17 – 1/20/17.
• Approved Keisha Loftin Campbell as a substitute cafeteria worker at $7.25 per hour.
