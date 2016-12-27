MDWFP and NWTF talk turkey numbers

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The decline in wild turkey numbers has gotten the state and a national organization together to talk turkey.

The Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and the Mississippi Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) staff discussed the continual statewide decline in wild turkey harvests during its open educational session on Dec. 14.

“Mississippi offers great turkey hunting, but if these downward trends continue, there may come a time when this will no longer be the case,” said Adam Butler, MDWFP Wild Turkey Program Coordinator.

The agency’s assessments suggest spring gobbler harvest peaked in 1987 at just under 60,000 gobblers. By comparison, the 2016 estimate was slightly over 22,000 birds.

“Our numbers saw a dramatic drop between the late 1980s and early 1990s,” Butler stated. “While substantial, that crash was not totally unexpected since we were coming off the restocking era when populations exploded and likely overshot what their habitats could support.

However, the declines we have seen since 2005 are much more troubling because they follow a period of population stability throughout most of the ’90s and early 2000s.” he added. “Other states are also seeing the same thing happening, and so the time to act is now.”

The Mississippi Chapter of the NWTF offered its formal support.

“A considerable portion of the dollars we raise at local banquets stays here in Mississippi and goes to homegrown projects to conserve turkeys, their habitats, and promote our hunting heritage,” said Nelson Estess, President of the Mississippi Chapter of the NWTF.

Discussions focused on newly proposed initiatives to address statewide turkey management, including efforts to engage sportsmen in active management of habitat and predator populations.

“I believe if every turkey hunter does their part, we can double Mississippi’s turkey population,” said Billy Deviney, Chairman of the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, who is also an avid turkey hunter. In addition to promoting predator and habitat management, the MDWFP will implement a voluntary harvest reporting system for 2017 spring season. Hunters will be encouraged to register their harvests online. Mississippi is one of only three states without such a system. The valuable information gained through harvest reporting will allow a better, more detailed look at the state’s turkey flock. “The Mississippi Chapter of NWTF strongly supports putting a turkey harvest reporting system in place. There is no doubt it is an important step in Mississippi’s proactive, comprehensive plan to address what is occurring with our treasured wild turkey populations,” remarked Estess.

For more information regarding wild turkeys in Mississippi and turkey hunting opportunities, visit us at www.mdwfp.com/turkey or call us at (601) 432-2199.

-30-

JACKSON – A change to the wildlife supplemental feeding rule is being enforced by the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The adopted change removes the “line of sight” prohibition from the rule, allowing hunters to place approved feeders in locations where they can be seen by the hunters.

Unchanged in the rule is the requirement that hunters must be at least 100 yards from the feeder.

The adopted rule has been filed with the Secretary of State’s Office and are being enforced.

Above ground covered feeders or stationary spin cast feeders must be used to feed wildlife.

For more information regarding conservation in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com.

New bass regulations for state lakes, reservoirs

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau announced new largemouth bass regulations on Arkabutla, Enid, Sardis, and Grenada Flood Control Reservoirs (FCRs), Lake Jeff Davis, and Trace State Park.

The new regulations took effect this summer.

The daily limit for bass at the FCRs and Trace State Park, located near Tupelo, is 10 bass per angler, per day.

At Lake Jeff Davis in Jefferson Davis County, the protective slot size limit is 18-24 inches, meaning that bass from 18-24 inches must be immediately released.

The harvest of one bass over 24 inches is allowed.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212.

Online registration for hunter education courses required

JACKSON — The fall hunting season well underway which means students across Mississippi will begin participating in Hunter Education courses led by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) instructors.

Students are now required to pre-register for courses online at www.mdwfp.com.

There is no cost to attend a MDWFP Hunter Education course; however, Hunter Education certification is required to purchase a hunting license if you are born on or after Jan. 1, 1973.

In order to become certified in Hunter Education, persons must be at least ten years of age, complete the entire course, score 70 percent or higher on the hunter education exam and demonstrate safety with a firearm.

For more information about Hunter Education or to find a class near you, visit us at www.mdwfp.com or call 601-432-2400.