Chieftains playing big!

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – The Chieftains are playing good basketball as they make the turn toward district play in January.

Okolona downed a good Calhoun City team, 96-61, in the Chick-Cal Classic played in Okolona Saturday with a solid one-two punch by letting the big men play in side and watching the little guys race on the fast break.

“We had a pretty good night,” said Okolona coach Arteria Clifton. “We got rebounds, we played well in transition and we shot pretty well.”

And those are words of high praise from Clifton who prefers to hold his cards close to his chest and knows the district schedule looms as the Chieftains head to the playoffs just a few weeks away.

“We made a lot of buckets off transition tonight,” said Clifton. “Bailey and Stanfield made a lot of shots. Our guys got down the court and fed them the ball. It was a good team effort.”

Bailey, a junior guard, ended the night with a blistering 33 points. Sophomore guard Jacorrius Stanfield had 19 points.

Okolona is the team to beat in this neck of the woods and held a 24-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Big 6-foot-6 center Ladarrious Spears established himself under the rim early, forcing Calhoun City to play the outside game and hope for a fast break. Few shots taken by Calhoun City that didn’t go in the basket escaped the hands of Spears.

Junior forward Cam Smith, 6-foot-5, helped the Chieftains on the edges and was the floor leader.

Okolona had a 57-34 lead going into the half and extended it to 77-52 in the third quarter.

Clifton put in the substitutes early in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains still played strong and well.

“We need to keep pushing and I pushed everyone I put on the court tonight,” said Clifton. “We can make big plays and win big games if we play big.”

Clifton also said he was pleased with where the Chieftains are at this point in the season.

“We have played some big, strong teams,” he explained. “We’ve got to stay sharp in district. Things change once district gets here.”

Okolona’s Antonio Buchanan ended the night with 11 points and Spears and Smith had 9 each.

Calhoun City was led at the rim by Ladavius Drain with 22 points.

The win sent Okolona to 11-1 on the season with a game against Nettleton played Tuesday night. The Chieftains host Houston boys and girls Saturday night at The Gym in Okolona.