EDITORIAL: A happy, new year

Economic news across the country looks good heading into 2017.

We hope that news will be good for Mississippi and Chickasaw County this year.

Nationally, U.S. Commerce Department numbers showed new orders for factory goods rebounded in October, rising 2.7 percent. That was the largest gain in almost three years and the fourth straight month of gains.

Those manufactured goods include furniture and, with over 3,000 people in this community employed in local furniture factories, that news is good for Chickasaw County.

We also would like to point out December was the 48th straight month for the service sector – hospitals, government, banking, insurance, franchises, retail sales and education – to see growth. And a look at the service sector list shows a lot of local jobs in this sector, too.

Retailers around here tell us they had a good Christmas. The exact numbers will be totaled this month and will be made public record when state sales tax rebates are sent to Houston, Okolona, Houlka, Woodland and Vardaman.

Solid job growth in November cut the nation’s jobless rate to 4.6 percent and indicate the national economy is headed back to pre-2008 and pre-Great Recession numbers. Mississippi had 5.7 percent unemployment. Chickasaw County still has high unemployment rates, but the figure is down for the third month in a row.

No, national economic news does not always indicate people are making money hand-over-fist around here.

We do think it is an indicator that 2017 could be a very good year for those who can capitalize on a national economy that is getting stronger day by day.

Consumer confidence is one of the variables in this equations. Factories can make all the chairs they want and the service sector can have their doors open 24-hours a day, but if people don’t buy, what’s the use?

The Chickasaw Journal does believe 2017 will be a strong year for Chickasaw County. As always we encourage people to spend their hard-earned dollar in local stores and support local businesses and industry in all they do.

If we will all do our part and build on the positive, this could be a happy new year for everybody.