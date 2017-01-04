Houston’s Walker makes DJ All-Area
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Three area football players have been named to the 2016 Daily Journal All Area Football Team.
Houston’s Johnta Walker, a senior defensive lineman for the Hilltoppers and Calhoun City running back Jesse Nabors were picked to the first team. Both are seniors.
Vardaman quarterback Brandon Washington was named to the second team as an athlete.
Those named to the DJ All Area Team are:
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Carter
Senior, QB, Pontotoc
Height: 6-1, Weight: 185
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Completed 200 of 322 passes for 2,947 yards (61 percent), 33 TDs, 5 INTs in leading Warriors to the 4A state semifinals.
Xavier Cullens
Senior, RB/DB, North Pontotoc
Height: 6-2, Weight: 205
The Buzz: Second-team MAC All-State selection. Two-way player totaled 1,968 all-purpose yards, including 1,754 yards rushing, 24 TDs. Recorded 94 tackles, 1 INT. University of Memphis commitment.
Peter Gray
Junior, OLB, Tupelo
Height: 6-4, Weight: 230
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The outside linebacker recorded 105 tackles, 68 solo, 6 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 13 hurries, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles.
Monterio Hunt
Senior, ATH, Walnut
Height: 6-1, Weight: 185
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Versatile player rushed for 1,153 yards, 12 TDs and had 673 yards receiving, 10 TDs. A Mississippi State commitment.
Jett Johnson
Junior, LB, Tupelo
Height: 6-3, Weight: 220
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The inside linebacker recorded team-high 145 tackles, 102 solo, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 7 tackles for loss.
Marcus Murphy
Junior, RB, West Point
Height: 6-1, Weight: 190
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection and 5A Offensive Player of the Year. Rushed for 1,756 yards (7.2 ypc) and scored 25 TDs to lead the Green Wave to 5A state championship.
Jesse Nabors
Senior, RB, Calhoun City
Height: 5-10, Weight: 180
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Rushed for 1,358 yards, 24 TDs. Finished with 1,466 all-purpose yards. Recorded 62 tackles at linebacker for the 2A state champions.
Jamarcus Quarles
Junior, RB, Lafayette
Height: 5-10, Weight: 205
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Rushed for 2,140 yards (6.8 ypc) and scored 19 TDs for the 4A state champion Commodores.
Colton Skidmore
Senior, OL, Oxford
Height: 6-2, Weight: 290
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Talented center started 59 straight games during his playing career. Played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.
Jimmy Tyes
Senior, DL, Baldwyn
Height: 6-2, Weight: 310
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Played in Bernard Backwell All-Star Game. Recorded 124 tackles, including 73 solo, 4.5 sacks for Bearcats, who reached 2A state semifinals. East Mississippi signee.
Johnta Walker
Senior, DL, Houston
Height: 5-9, Weight: 195
The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The undersized nose guard recorded 73 tackles, including 13 sacks for the 4A Hilltoppers.
SECOND TEAM
QB Zatorious Gates, Amory, Sr.: Passed for 2,024 yards, 19 TDs, rushed for 402 yards, 4 TDs.<b>
DL Terence Cherry, West Point, Jr.: Recorded 79 tackles, 18 sacks.<b>
RB Gabe Harmon, Pontotoc, Soph.: Rushed for 1,974 yards, 21 TDs.
WR/DB/K Felix Hayes, Baldwyn, Sr.: Had 925 yards receiving, 10 TDs. Recorded 100 tackles, 3 sacks. Kicked 59 of 65 PATs.
WR/DB Beau Lee, Kossuth, Sr.: Had 896 yards receiving, 12 TDs. Recorded 76 tackles, 2 INTs.
RB Joel Wilkinson, East Union, Soph.: Rushed for 2,443 yards and scored 31 TDs.
RB Jaley Adams, Kossuth, Sr.: Despite nagging injuries, rushed for 1,662 yards, 16 TDs.
DB/WR Tyler Williams, Lafayette, Sr.: Early MSU signee recorded 795 yards receiving, 9 TDs, had 43 tackles, 2 INTs.
LB Quentin Wilfawn, Oxford, Jr.: Led team with 171 tackles, including 13 TFL and 2.5 sacks.
RB Dee Moore, Smithville, Sr.: Rushed for 1,793 yards, 28 TDs, but missed postseason with an injury.
DL/RB Vincent McIntosh, Shannon, Sr.: Two-way brusier rushed for 644 yards, 11 TDs, recorded 42 tackles.
ATH Brandon Washington, Vardaman, Sr.: Recorded 1,807 all-purpose yards – 913 receiving – 30 TDs.
