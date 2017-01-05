Lawmakers to review consolidation

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

CHICKASAW COUNTY – The Mississippi Legislature will now decide the details of consolidation to join Houston, Okolona and Houlka school.

A report by the Commission on Chickasaw County School Consolidation has been written and heads to lawmakers this week and the Legislature could vote this spring on how Chickasaw County’s three school districts will become a county school district with one board of trustees and one superintendent.

Billed as an administrative consolidation, there are no plans to close any schools, build new schools or do away with teachers, coaches or staff.

The report lawmakers will get is only five pages and basically says leaders with the three school district feel they are making strides to improve district test scores and they don’t want to consolidate. The report details the commission’s meetings and how they were unable to reach consensus on how to form and govern a consolidated county school district.

The issue of consolidation reared its head during the 2016 session when Rep. Brady Mayo (R-Oxford) proposed Houston, Okolona and Houlka do away with three separate central offices, superintendents and school boards and form one united, countywide district. Rep. Preston Sullivan (D-Okolona) was able to get an amendment that delayed consolidation until the a study commission, made up of local leaders, could offer ideas on how to consolidate.

The commission met three times but couldn’t hammer out a plan.

Mike Kent, Mississippi Department of Education Deputy State Superintendent and Chickasaw County Consolidation Commission Chairman, was charged by Sullivan’s amendment to write a report and present it to the Legislature this year.

“It would appear there are few, if any, individuals in Chickasaw County in favor of the consolidation of the school districts,” the report said. “The citizens, or at least their representative on the Commission, are divided regionally amongst Houston, Houlka and Okolona.”

Okolona Superintendent Dexter Green, in a Nov. 8 letter, said they will be asking the U.S. Justice department to block any merger based on the desegregation order that Okolona operates under.

Houston wanted a five member school board based on population that would have elected three trustees from Houston and one each from Okolona and Houlka.

Houlka sought to have a trustees elected from each school district and a trustee from each of the county’s two Justice Court Districts.

What the Justice Department might do or what the Mississippi Legislature might do is still unclear.

The Justice Department has approved consolidations around the state. Mississippi has 144 school districts spread across 82 counties and funding those districts – especially administrative offices – has become a key point in a Republican controlled Legislature.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, has repeatedly said he plans to push the Chickasaw consolidation bill and will probably consider bills to merge other school districts as well.

The Republican controlled Legislature has pushed consolidation as a way to cut costs with one superintendent, one central office, one system of support services and a larger, united tax base that would disperse school taxes collected countywide.

The Commission also haggled over the question of whether Okolona students living in Monroe County and currently attending Okolona schools would be part of the newly consolidated district. While Wren and other parts of Monroe County have been part of the Okolona School District for years, it was felt by some on the commission that now is the time for a new consolidated Chickasaw County school district to only serve students from Chickasaw County and only tax property owners from Chickasaw County.

Again, while the Commission made suggestions on district lines, only the Legislature can change district lines.

Included with the Commission’s report to lawmakers are a spreadsheet of population numbers from each of the three districts, a letter from concerned minority citizens in Houston, Green’s letter to the Justice Department and a draft of the June 29 meeting in Houlka.

TIMELINE

The Commission also proposed delaying consolidation until Superintendent Collums’ term runs out Dec. 31, 2019 and Superintendents Green and Houston’s Tony Cook’s contracts with their respective districts expires. Unseating an elected superintendent presents legal challenges and Green and Cook would have to be paid for the full term of their contracts if they are let go.

The commission proposed the following timeline, with the understanding the Legislature could change it.

• Fall 2016: Consolidation Commission meets to review MDE Report on Consolidation of Chickasaw County Schools.

• December 2016: Report on Consolidation of Chickasaw County Schools written by Mike Kent, MDE State Assistant Superintendent.

• Spring 2017: State lawmakers review report and draw up legislation directing consolidation of Chickasaw County Schools.

• Summer 2019: Candidates declare for Chickasaw School District trustee post.

• Fall 2019: Elections held to select five Chickasaw County School Board Trustees.

• January 2020: New school board meets for first time and begins process of hiring attorney, choosing superintendent, setting pay scale for district employees.

• February 2020: Central office personnel notified of non-renewal. Job applications handed out for new consolidated central office personnel needs.

• April/May 2020: New board hires new superintendent. Superintendent organizes and staffs a consolidated central office.

• May/June 2020: Principals submit teacher hire list to new Superintendent and School Board. Superintendent, central office staff and school board hires principals and consolidated department heads.

• June/July 2020: New school board finalizes yearly contracts with teachers and hires non-instruction staff such as cafeteria, maintenance, professional services and school office personnel.

Chickasaw County had a population of 17,392 people in the 2010 Census. That Census had 54 percent of the population listed as White, 42.1 percent as Black and 3.7 percent as Hispanic.

According to the MDE Website Houston school district has 1,750 students 46.49-percent were White, 43.85-percent were Black and 7.80-percent were Hispanic.

Houlka school district had 512 students with 57.81-percent White, 38.28-percent Black and 3-percent Hispanic.

Okolona school district had 690 students with 96.38-percent Black, 2.17-percent White and 2-percent Hispanic.

The newly formed Chickasaw County Consolidated District would have between 2,900 and 3,000 students.

High schools would remain in their current sports classifications and would keep their team mascots.

BOX

CHICKASAW COUNTY

Consolidation Commission

Those named to the Commission and the school district they represent are:

COMMISSION CHAIRMAN: Mike Kent

HOUSTON

• Superintendent Tony Cook.

• Board President Daniel Heeringa.

• Bobby Mooneyham.

HOULKA

• Superintendent Betsy Collums.

• Trustee Jamie Earp.

• Kathy Austin.

OKOLONA

• Superintendent Dexter Green.

• Board President Jerome Smith.

• Russell Brooks.

Mooneyham, Austin and Brooks were the State Superintendent’s picks. The State Superintendent also named Kent the Commission Chairman.