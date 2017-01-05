Three arrested on drug charges

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested three people on drug charges in two separate incidents on the day after Christmas.

On Monday, Dec. 26, officer with Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop on Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards on Highway 341 in Mantee.

Officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine and several firearms from Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards during the traffic stop.

Joshua Melton, 27, of Vardaman, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.

Aubrey Edwards, 25, also of Vardaman- was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.

Also on, Dec. 26, Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search on Ricky Williams’s residence at Highway 341 in Mantee.

Agents allegedly recovered methamphetamine as a result of their search.

Ricky Williams, 39, of Mantee, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

All three were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail.