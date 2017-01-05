Three arrested on drug charges
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested three people on drug charges in two separate incidents on the day after Christmas.
On Monday, Dec. 26, officer with Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop on Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards on Highway 341 in Mantee.
Officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine and several firearms from Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards during the traffic stop.
Joshua Melton, 27, of Vardaman, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.
Aubrey Edwards, 25, also of Vardaman- was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.
Also on, Dec. 26, Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search on Ricky Williams’s residence at Highway 341 in Mantee.
Agents allegedly recovered methamphetamine as a result of their search.
Ricky Williams, 39, of Mantee, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.
All three were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- EDITORIAL: A happy, new year January 4, 2017
- Chieftains playing big! January 4, 2017
- Houston’s Walker makes DJ All-Area January 4, 2017
- Lawmakers to review consolidation January 5, 2017
- Three arrested on drug charges January 5, 2017
- Houston police seek missing woman January 7, 2017
- Okolona schools close this afternoon January 6, 2017
- Three arrested for armed robbery January 6, 2017
- Okolona gets new school buses January 6, 2017
- Three arrested on drug charges January 5, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago