Okolona gets new school buses
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – The Okolona School Board took steps to upgrade its bus fleet, beautify school campuses and upgrade the interior of several buildings during its December meeting.
The district took possession of four new school buses on Dec. 13 and will add the vehicles to its existing fleet.
“The Okolona School District currently has six new school buses of a fleet of about 14 buses to transport students to and from school,” said Okolona Superintendent Dexter Green. “The buses were bought with the proceeds of a three mill note approved earlier in 2016.
Trustees also approved purchasing 20 crepe myrtle trees, compost and labor for $990.08 from Mid-South Nursery and Garden Center. The trees will be evenly distributed along the walkway leading from the three-story building at Okolona Elementary and walkway leading to the Junior High wing at Okolona High School.
The board also approved several construction projects around the district:
• Approved Evans Plumbing and A/C to replace two recirculating pumps with two new pumps, electrical renovations/modifications, and piping modifications for Okolona High School for $7,570, which includes a one year warranty on pumps and labor.
• Approved Johnson Carpet Center to take up existing glue down carpet and dispose of it, to prepare floors as needed, furnish and install new 1/8-inch VCT and new 4-inch rubber base for $15,631.
• Approved Evans Plumbing and A/C to add rectangular ductwork for $1,800 to supply air to two additional locations within the main office at Okolona Elementary.
Trustees were also told Okolona Elementary was awarded $117,600 from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to put an elevator in the Elementary School building. Superintendent Greene said the work will likely be done during the summer of 2017.
Okolona Elementary has previously been cited for non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act due to access problems in the building.
The elevator will let the district use upper story classrooms, and the auditorium’s upper seating area as well, the superintendent said.
• Received a Board of Merit Award from the Mississippi School Board Association. “The award to the board was for the number of CEUs (continuing education credits) offered by the MSBA and earned by the entire board,” Superintendent Green said.
• Received a letter of thanks from Mem Riley, Mayor of Nettleton, for the Okolona Band participating in the Nettleton Christmas parade. .
• Approved a pay application for $5,040 to Young Law Group, PLLC for professional services rendered and expenses incurred for Promissory Note, Series 2016.
• Approved Fortenberry & Ballard, PC to perform the district’s annual financial audit for $15,200 per year for fiscal years ending June 30, 2017
• Approved the following officers for the Okolona School Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 9, 2017: President – Dr. Jerome Smith; Vice-President – Mr. William Bailey; Secretary – Mrs. Sarah Jenkins; Assistant Secretary – Mr. Bill Stewart; Chaplain – Dr. Fred Gandy.
• Approved Grievance Procedures for ADA 104.7 (a) (b) that will fulfill requirements for the Office of Civil Rights.
• Approved acceptance of a $200 check from the Nettleton Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade Fund into the Okolona High School Band activity account.
• Approved acceptance of a $50 check from the Nettleton Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade Fund into the Okolona High School Band activity account.
• Approved hiring Janet Lynn Northington as teacher at Okolona Elementary effective Nov. 28, 2016 for the remainder of the 2016-2017 school year.
• Approved authorizing the business manager to increase the activity funds budget upon deposits being made in bank accounts.
• Approved paying BancorpSouth Insurance Services, Inc. $848.35 to add the football field house to insurance.
• Approved paying Munigroup, LLC $2,400 for work performed on a $480,000 Promissory Note, Series 2016.
• Approved rescinding policy IIAAA Opting Out of State Testing, and adopting the revised policy that prohibits students from opting out of state testing. This policy will meet the federal ESSA requirements and also comply with state law.
• Approved updating Policy EDA: The policy has been updated to reflect new foster care student transportation requirements under The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), as amended by The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), for all districts receiving Title I funds.
• Approved updating Policy JQN: The policy has been updated to align with amendments made to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act by ESSA.
• Heard Principal Action Plan Reports from Okolona High School – Mr. Hill; and Okolona Elementary – Mrs. Murray.
• Heard a report indicating Okolona Elementary ADA (Average Daily Attendance) was 97.64 percent, and Okolona High School ADA was 94.61.
• Said a School Board Work Session was held on Monday, Dec. 12, in the Parent Center. No action was taken during work session and the following board trustees were present: Dr. Smith, Dr. Gandy, Mrs. Jenkins and Mr. Bailey. The meeting adjourned at 12:07 p.m. The next School Board Work Session is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. in the Parent Center.
• Said the next regularly called school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Parent Center at Okolona Elementary.
• Said Okolona High School’s graduation rate for SY 15-16 is 88 percent which is well above the state average.
