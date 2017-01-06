Okolona schools close this afternoon

TUPELO – Winter weather has hit portions of Northeast Mississippi resulting in various closings including the shuttering of Okolona schools in Chickasaw County.

At this point the Okolona schools are the only schools in Chickasaw County closing Friday afternoon.

Keep up with all ongoing closings and other winter weather updates right here:

• Lafayette County Schools will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

• All East Mississippi Community College locations will close at 11 a.m.

• West Point schools will dismiss at 10 a.m.

• Okolona Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m.; Okolona High School will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

• Prentiss County schools dismissing at 11 a.m.

• Booneville schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

• All Northeast Mississippi Community College campuses closed.

• New Albany and Union County schools dismissing at 11 a.m.

• Corinth, Marshall County, Alcorn County, Tishomingo County, Holly Springs, North Tippah/South Tippah schools are all closed.