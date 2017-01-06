Three arrested for armed robbery
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | January 6, 2017 | News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
CALHOUN CITY – Three men were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a Calhoun City armed robbery.
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Quindaris Willis, 18 and Immanuel Glaspie, 18, called the victim and had him meet them at an apartment complex. While the three sat in the victim’s vehicle, Dromeo Robinson, 23, walked up and pointed a gun at the victim’s head and stole a rifle from the man’s vehicle.
Robinson is charged with armed robbery and his bond was set at $35,000.
Glaspie and Willis are charged with accessory before the fact. Their bonds were set at $10,000 apiece. Willis bonded out of the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
