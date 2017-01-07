Houston police seek missing woman
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Authorities continue to look for a woman who has not been seen since Dec. 16 and are urging the community to help them find her.
Tammy Townsend, 42, was last seen on Carol Drive in Houston Friday Dec. 16 and a missing person’s report was filed Sunday Dec. 18. She was still missing Friday morning Jan. 6.
Townsend is a black, female and 5-foot, 6-inches tall.
“She may be in the company of family, we just don’t know at this time,” said Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. “If anyone sees her or knows her whereabouts we are asking them to call the Houston Police Department or 911 immediately.”
Voyles said Townsend does not appear to have any health issues and is not known to leave like this. He also said foul play is not suspected at this time.
“Her family is very concerned about her,” said Voyles. “We need the community’s help.”
The Houston Police Department can be reached at 662-456-2554
