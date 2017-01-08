BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer
By Floyd Ingram | January 8, 2017
HOSUTON – Cody and Alisha Spencer are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Carson Grey Spencer.
Carson was born at 7:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 at Tupelo Women’s Clinic. He tipped the scales at 7-pounds, 9-ounces and was 20-inches long.
He is the maternal grandchild of Jimmy Huffman of Houlka and great-grandmother Lela Fave Huffman, also of Houlka.
Carson is the paternal grandchild of Sonny and Ella Spencer of Houston.
Welcoming Carson home was his brother Camden Reed Spencer, 3.
- BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer January 8, 2017
