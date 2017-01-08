FLOYD INGRAM: A new beginning for Chickasaw County

This is the time of year when we take a look back at 2016 and at the same time look forward to 2017.

It’s a bittersweet time of year. There have been weddings and funerals, cars bought and trucks crashed, profits and losses, good times and sad times.

I try not to dwell too much on the past. Yes, there is much to be learned by looking back at what went wrong and what went right in 2016. But I’m an optimist and I prefer to look forward to good times ahead.

I have never heard of someone honestly trying to fail. None of us should head down any path knowing full well that heartache and misery are waiting. Life is for the living and we need to look to each new day as opportunity and a chance to make this world a little better place.

So with all that said let’s peer into 2017 and hope for the best.

2017

• The Houston Tourism Committee has held it’s first meeting and laid the groundwork for bylaws and a list of things they want to accomplish. Look for them to be more visible this year as they seek input on projects and ideas. Look for them to come ask you how to make Houston a better place to live and do business.

• Look for development of two areas in our community this year. I think we will see new business and renovations on The Square bear fruit in 2017. I also think this will be the year someone takes the risk and starts some kind of development around the Highway 15 Bypass.

• The opening of the Tanglefoot Trail was big news in 2013. It has taken Houston a while to build up steam and get on The Trail. I believe before 365 days pass we will see two new restaurants and a half dozen new businesses open around or because of the Trail. That includes Houlka, too!

• The Houston Hilltopper Baseball team carried us to Pearl and the State Championship last spring. Look for this bunch to have us back down south once the weather warms up this summer.

• I hope this is the year we figure out how to break the gasoline gouging that goes on around here. When gasoline in Houston is .20-cents higher than fuel in Tupelo and Starkville something is bad wrong. And we wonder why people go out of town to shop?

• This will be the year we land a 100-job industry in Chickasaw County. If it is not, we need to be asking why.

• We elect city officials this summer. Look for a longer than usual list of candidates in Okolona and Houston.

• Houston will continue to get tougher on cleaning up unsightly property in this community. A clean town benefits us all. Our aldermen know this and I hope they don’t back off.

• We have once again heard rumblings of a charter school opening in eastern Chickasaw County. Right now it is nothing but talk. But if Okolona, Houlka and Houston schools don’t get on the ball, parents will demand something better.

• School consolidation will be handed to us by the Mississippi Legislature this spring. I just hope we have the strength and wisdom to pull this county together and not let consolidation pull us apart.

I hope you can look back on 2016 and see the blessings that have fallen on you. I hope you can put to rest those failures and losses that you suffered – I had them, too.

Like I said earlier, let’s look forward to 2017 and when we meet here again at this time next year we can all smile and say it’s been a good year!

Let’s get excited. Let’s make a plan. Let’s get to work on 2017.

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He is the eternal optimist and you can share your dream and predictions of 2017 with him by calling 456-3771.