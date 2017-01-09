Success based on good choices
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOULKA – Buffy Coleman has never met anyone who set out to not be a success.
But the nationally know motivational speaker told students at Houlka recently he has met many people who have not been successful in life.
“My message is the decisions you make, the goals and aspirations you have, are based on good decisions,” said Coleman. “I talk to them about not doing drugs, not bullying others and thinking things through and making good choices.”
Buffy “Mr. Magic” Coleman has turned his love of basketball into a crusade to help kids get through the tough spots in life. Coleman attended the 1993 Harlem Globetrotters training camp and makes appearances with World Famous Harlem Wizards.
Coleman has spoken to more than 2,000,000 adults and youth around the world and has visited over 3,000 schools. He spoke to Houlka fifth-graders recently.
He grabbed their attention with a series of ball tricks, some audience participation and a heartfelt message to always do your best.
Coleman told of coming from a very small, rural Louisiana town and how basketball and decisions he has made allowed him to get a college degree and travel the world.
He said he was one of the lucky ones and had good parents, good coaches, good teachers and good neighbors.
Coleman said not all kids have similar roots. He urged teachers, coaches and parents to look around for those at risk.
His talk ranged from respect and responsibility to teamwork and trustworthiness. He stressed the importance of respect, most importantly parents, principals, teachers, coaches, or anyone that has authority over them.
He also said his life has had ups and downs and it has not been easy.
“My life has not been perfect, but I’ve gotten to do some really cool things,” said Coleman. “I just tell kids how I became successful and how God has been in it all.”
He said students need to make a plan and take advantage of opportunities.
“Drugs, alcohol, violence can limit your opportunities,” said Coleman. “There is evil and there is good in this world and you have to choose which spirit you will serve.
Coleman pointed out his show is approximately 30 to 40 minutes but the impact can last a lifetime.
