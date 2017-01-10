CALENDAR OF EVENTS

MHP Driver’s License hours

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s mobile Driver’s License office will be open in Houston at the WIN Job Center at 210 South Monroe Street the third Monday of each month. They also will be at the National Guard Armory on Highway 32 in Okolona the third Wednesday and the Courthouse in Pittsboro on the third Tuesday. Call (601) 987-1212 for details.

Broken Ones meets Tuesday

Broken Ones, a support group for women in addiction or recovery; depression or anxiety; or recently released from prison, meets Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the LifeSpring Ministries, formerly Sav-A-Life of Monroe County. Call 257-9043.

Compassionate Friends

Compassionate Friends, a support group for families who have suffered the death of a child of any age, is open to parents, step-parents, grandparents and siblings. For details visit www.compassionatefriends.org.

Relay meets each month

Chickasaw County Relay for Life meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Houston First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Mission Okolona offers free food

Mission Okolona hands out food to those living in the Okolona zip code from 8-10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month. First timers need to fill out paperwork to be eligible for this free food program.

Bridge for the Band

“Bridge for the Band,” a benefit for the Hilltopper Band, is Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Immaculate Heart Church Hall. Please register by tables of four, if possible. There will be extras to fill tables. Lunch at 11:30 a.m and bridge at noon. Door prizes, food and fun. Call Diane 662 567-5090, Ann 662 456-9876 or Betty 662 567-2669.

Stop smoking this Christmas

Tobacco cessation assistance is available through North Mississippi Medical Center community health. It is free. The tobacco treatment clinic is part of the statewide ACT Center for Tobacco Treatment, Education and Research. Call (662) 377-5787 or visit www.act2quit.org .

Fossils wanted

The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum is currently searching for pre-historic fossils for an exhibit. Anyone who has items to donate or loan to the Museum is urged to contact Larry Davis at 542-4159 or Email him at led2065@gmail.com . Please add works Prehistoric History to subject line.

CATCH Kids community clinic

CATCH Kids offers school-based and community clinics where children 18 and under can be seen free of charge. Medications are provided without cost to patients through arrangements with local pharmacies. Call (662) 377-2194. Community clinic is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 203 Main St. in Okolona.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities, Inc. has supportive services for low income veteran families. Services include housing, utility, child care and home repairs. They serve 65 counties in Mississippi with locations in Jackson, Greenwood and Vardaman. For more information, please call 601-355-8634.

Exchange Club meets Friday

The Houston Exchange Club meets at noon each Friday at the Houston Country Club for a meal, program and to plan service programs for the community. Please contact any Houston Exchange Club member about attending.

Hospice seeks local volunteers

SouthernCare Hospice is seeking volunteers. They offer volunteer training and CPR certification. Call 662-841-0085.