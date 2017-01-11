Wildcats control game against Bruce

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The game stood 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats turned up the tempo and took control of the game to down Bruce, 83-51 Friday night at The Gym in Houlka.

Houlka used smart shooting and grabbed a basket full of rebounds as they handled the visiting Trojans in front of the home crowd. In the girls game the Lady Wildcats came on strong in the final frame to take a 36-26 victory over the girls from Bruce.

The boys from Houlka established themselves under the rim in the second quarter and used speed and good shots to take a 36-23 lead into the locker room at that half.

“We rebounded and beat them down the floor on transition to get our shots,” said Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald. “We also had three guys in double figures.”

Ma’Darius Hobson led all scorers with 24 points and Dashun Berry had 20 for the Wildcats. Smoody Turner had 14 and Keshun Buchanan just missed a double-figure night with nine.

“This team is not selfish and they probably spread it around too much sometimes,” said McDonald. “I want them to take good shots and put points on the board, it’s that simple.”

Houlka held a 56-36 lead going into the fourth quarter and the Wildcats backed off and shared the ball. The first team came out midway in the final frame.

“We played good defense the whole game and our number one goal right now is to play good defense,” said McDonald. “I was pleased with the way they play tonight.”

Broc Peden led the visiting Trojans with 14 points and Deshontin Malone and Roquerrus Spicer had 12 and 10-points respectively.

In the girls’ game Houlka led most of the game but came alive in the fourth to score 15 points.

“We put pressure on them in the fourth quarter and that helped and worked well,” said McDonald. “They took it up a notch and got the win.”

The Lady Wildcats were led by Timoya Brownlee with 19 points and Navaeh Moore had 11. The Lady Trojans were paced by Jackina Steen with 10.

The win Friday sent the Houlka boys to 11-14. Houlka hosted Vardaman in a district match Tuesday. They play in the North Pontotoc Shootout Saturday and take on Coffeeville in a district game Jan. 17.