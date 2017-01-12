Cars burglarized in South Houston

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Thieves broke into several vehicles in South Houston Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and stole two rifles, change and a George Straits CD.

Houston police and Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies were called to Martin drive about 4 a.m. Wednesday after a rifle was reported stolen from a vehicle. A search of the area found several vehicles had been broken into on Starkville Road, Martin Drive, Woodshire Place and Country Club Road.

“We had something similar happen in town about two years ago and we caught them,” said Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles. “They run through the neighborhood and look for unlocked cars. The rummage through the glove box and under the seats looking for anything to steal.”

Voyles said one window was broken on one vehicle but most cars were simply unlocked. The thefts are believed to have occurred sometime around midnight and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We are urging people to keep their car doors locked and not leave valuable in their vehicles,” said Voyles. “They apparently didn’t go to houses with a lot of lights on either.”

Voyles said anyone with information about this crime is asked to call police at 456-2554.

Voyles said people can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) and if the information leads to an arrest and conviction, a cash reward will be paid.

Three arrested on drug charges

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested three people on drug charges in two separate incidents on the day after Christmas.

On Monday, Dec. 26, officer with Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a traffic stop on Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards on Highway 341 in Mantee.

Officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine and several firearms from Joshua Melton and Aubrey Edwards during the traffic stop.

Joshua Melton, 27, of Vardaman, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.

Aubrey Edwards, 25, also of Vardaman- was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine enhanced with firearm.

Also on, Dec. 26, Mississippi Wildlife and Game and Agents and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search on Ricky Williams’s residence at Highway 341 in Mantee.

Agents allegedly recovered methamphetamine as a result of their search.

Ricky Williams, 39, of Mantee, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

All three were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail.

Arrest made in car burglary cases

OKOLONA – A Tupelo man has been arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Risheco Keymon Merritt, 20, of Tupelo, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of auto burglary stemming from a case several months old.

Several vehicles were broken into in the Hatley and Amory areas the evening of Feb. 29 and early morning of March 1.

This arrest follows the October arrest of 21-year-old Deuntae Demarcus Randle of Okolona, who faces 28 cases of auto burglary.

Merritt was held in the Lee County Adult Jail on a $7,500 bond.