EDITORIAL: Education maintenance
While state and federal lawmakers tell us how to educate our children, they don’t give one thin dime to housing them or to providing the facilities to give them a proper education.
That’s our job.
Lawmakers have put lots of limitations on accountability, school funding and the paying of educators but they won’t pay for band halls, a solar car teams, charter bus rides to baseball games or new football stadiums.
That’s our job.
And sadly to say they won’t pay for heating and cooling the building our children sit in.
That’s our job.
With that said, we were appalled to find out an air-conditioning unit taken off the top of the Houston High School last week was put there when the school was build in the mid 1970s. That was more than 40 years ago. The unit had not worked in several years.
Okolona found themselves in a similar situation several years ago and went out a passed a $2 million bond issue. Roofs were leaking, children were in cold classrooms and they were renting a football field.
Houlka is in the process of getting a new school after their historic building burned two years ago. Their architect has drawn up a modern building with the latest energy-saving and classroom efficiency options. Houlka will have a nice school – if they can get their insurance company to cut them a check.
Houston went out and got local donations to help build their band hall. And other than maintenance and emergency repairs that is about it.
All these repairs and building programs have been paid for with local taxes.
If you want nice schools, that’s our job.
As you travel around, look at what other districts have built.
Houlka has one of the nicest basketball gyms in the area, Okolona has a new football field and Houston has a band hall.
As you travel to basketball games, baseball games and other events outside Chickasaw County and park your car, look at what other communities have built.
If Houston, Okolona and Houlka want nice schools, well, that’s our job.
