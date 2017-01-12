Houston Trustees approve $847,000 maintenance project

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Trustees are spending big money that will hopefully fix a big problem at schools across the district.

Houston school board trustees voted to accept the lowest and best bid of $847,000 from Ewing/Kessler for a project to replace heating and air conditioning units at or on top of every school in Houston. Trustees also hope this is the final nail in a roofing project that will make the Houston Career and Technology Education Center watertight.

“We could take the money out of our fund balance, but have decided to do a lease/purchase and are looking to get between a 2.75- and 3.8-percent interest rate,” said Houston Superintendent Tony Cook. “We are looking to replace four units almost immediately – one at the high school and three on the back wing of the Vo-Tech.”

When the unit was removed from the front of the high school on Thursday, maintenance workers said it was the original unit put on the building built in 1974. It had not been working for several years.

The project will see more than 40 units around the district replaced. Cook said the total project will probably cost $890,000 and the district is eligible for a rebate from TVA for installing more efficient and eco-friendly units.

Warren Bowen of NewPath Consultants also presented a resolution and contract for the emergency purchase and installation at last week’s meeting.

Board President Daniel Heeringa was adamant Ewing/Kessler be responsible for the installation and making sure there were no leaks at the end of construction.

Bowen pointed out Ewing/Kessler is responsible for what they cut out and replace and Trimco is responsible for any roof leaks. Bowen did say he was monitoring all construction and would stand with the board if a problem occurred.

It was a 2010, $251,971.66 roofing project on the Career and Technology Education Center building that ultimately led to a four year battle between the roofer CopperTop, the architect Pryor & Morrow, the roofing material makers GAF and the district to stop that roof from leaking.

Trustees voted to settle that lawsuit in November 2015, but never released a compensation figure. In August 2013 the district budgeted $300,000 for attorney fees for potential litigation and also budgeted $400,000 to repair the roof if litigation failed.

“This should get us to the point where we are tight and dry,” said Bowen. “Trimco has fixed most of the problem and the curbs around these units should take care of the rest.”

Bowen said engineering fees are normally about $36,000 on a project this size and he was able to negotiate them down to $4,200.

Trustees approved the payment of $2,293.38 to NewPath for consulting work in 2015. The board was approached about paying an invoice from NewPath of $21,629.18 in April 2013.

Bowen urged the district to scavenge parts off all units being replaced. Bowen also pointed out state law does not require schools air condition their buildings but they are required to heat them.

The motion to accept Ewing/Kessler’s bid was made by Trustee Carol Byrne and seconded by Trustee Hugh Pettit. The motion to accept NewPath’s resolution for an emergency purchase was made by Pettit and seconded by Trustee Christine Gates. Trustee Thomas Howell was not at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Houston School Board will meet again Thursday, Jan. 12.