HLES names nine week honor roll

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook and Houston Lower Elementary School Principal Robert Winters have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 First Nine Weeks grading period.

Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 93 or above and received all “A’s” on their first nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 85 or above in all subjects.

Students named by grade and list for the first nine weeks are:

1st Grade

Superintendent’s List

Aubrey Kate Alford, Parker Ard, Joseph Audette, Kylee Box, Kendall Brooks, Zamarian Brownlee, Adrianna Buchanan, Bryan Buckley, Lluvia Bustamante, Isabella Camacho, Riley Capps, Justin Carter, Genesis Cayson, Leslie Chavez, Avery Copeland, Skylar Davidson, Natalie Dempsey, Gavin Gaston, Kinzley Griffin, Carrie Hamblin, Millie Harrington, Ciara Hiner, Jayda Isabell, Cedric Johnson, Janaria Jones, Dallius Langley, Abigail Mathis, Malik McGregory, Lindsey Merriman, Kaige Miller, Matthew Moore, Kalyn Murphree, Shariya Myles, Bella Nabors, Caeyauna Petty, Luke Oswalt, Grady Roberts, JT Shaw, Sophie Simmon, Kaylin Sintakakis, Janasia Townsend, Sophia Tran, Kaylee Vaughn, Aiden Whitfield, Baylee Whitfield and Aaron Womack

Principal’s List

De’Andre Benjamin, Kaiden Blissard, John Parker Brown, Terrila Brownlee, Elias Cardwell, Kevin Chaney, Kinsey Clark, Rebecca Coleman, Robert Cooper, Amari Davidson, Braylon Davidson,

Ainsley Davis, Destiny Davis , Javez Dearing , Cooper Dempsey, Labryia Duff, Jose Espericueta, Khamya Gates, Marley Gonzalez, Ciara Griffin, Giovanni Flores, Caleb Knox, Laura Langford, Koleigh Malone, Ashley Pachecano, Shymya Pratt, Jacob Pulliam, Kamiya Randle, Ana Claire Reese, Deaton Smith, Jaden Stanfield, Ryleigh Stone, Alex Thomas , Kaileb Thomas, Zoe Virges, Emily Voyles, Josiah Washington, Jacie Watkins , Kynlie Weaver , Kade Whitt, Kylie Whitt and Brodie Yeatman

2nd Grade

Superintendent’s List

Jashia Atkinson, Khloe Baird, Kendall Burt, China Davis, Jaydon Evans, Thad Garner, Vanity Gathings, Kerri Beth Gregory, Josie Griggs, Avalee Heylin, Reagan Kilgore, Noah Merriman, John Morris, Audri Pettit, Emanuel Pulliam, Vanessa Salazar, Katy Tabb, Ashtyn Tate and Jaslyn Thomas

Principal’s List

Devan “DJ” Almarode, Baiden Baker, Kalia Berry, Kolby Berteau, KD Blakely, Noah Boston, Cayden Box, Delaisha Brackins, Henry Bracy, Annie Brown, Evette Casados Buchanan, Alanah Clay, Braylen Collins, Hannah Collins, Joseph Coleman, Hannah Copeland, William Dennis, Avrie Edmondson, Blake Franks, Malashia Gates, Joceline Gonzalez, Zakiyah Gray, Keontae Griffis, Damorio Hamilton, Lacorio Hamilton, Braxton Harrington, Chloe Hiner, Maleah Holsey, James Johnson, Lasarah Johnson, Ni’J Johnson, Katie Jones, Morgan Mann, Madison McManus, Remington Medders, Kyler Norris, Layla Pittman, Hayden Pratt, Enysia Pulliam, Kinley Scarborough, Ethan Shaw, Jabaree Sykes, Ryleigh Simmons, Syesha Smith, Ty Townsend, Cailen Tucker, Genesis Vallejo, Tony Vazquez, Dantae Watson, Madison Watson, Tanner Williamson, Arshawn Wordlaw and Brody Young.