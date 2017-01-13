HLES names nine week honor roll
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook and Houston Lower Elementary School Principal Robert Winters have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 First Nine Weeks grading period.
Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 93 or above and received all “A’s” on their first nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 85 or above in all subjects.
Students named by grade and list for the first nine weeks are:
1st Grade
Superintendent’s List
Aubrey Kate Alford, Parker Ard, Joseph Audette, Kylee Box, Kendall Brooks, Zamarian Brownlee, Adrianna Buchanan, Bryan Buckley, Lluvia Bustamante, Isabella Camacho, Riley Capps, Justin Carter, Genesis Cayson, Leslie Chavez, Avery Copeland, Skylar Davidson, Natalie Dempsey, Gavin Gaston, Kinzley Griffin, Carrie Hamblin, Millie Harrington, Ciara Hiner, Jayda Isabell, Cedric Johnson, Janaria Jones, Dallius Langley, Abigail Mathis, Malik McGregory, Lindsey Merriman, Kaige Miller, Matthew Moore, Kalyn Murphree, Shariya Myles, Bella Nabors, Caeyauna Petty, Luke Oswalt, Grady Roberts, JT Shaw, Sophie Simmon, Kaylin Sintakakis, Janasia Townsend, Sophia Tran, Kaylee Vaughn, Aiden Whitfield, Baylee Whitfield and Aaron Womack
Principal’s List
De’Andre Benjamin, Kaiden Blissard, John Parker Brown, Terrila Brownlee, Elias Cardwell, Kevin Chaney, Kinsey Clark, Rebecca Coleman, Robert Cooper, Amari Davidson, Braylon Davidson,
Ainsley Davis, Destiny Davis , Javez Dearing , Cooper Dempsey, Labryia Duff, Jose Espericueta, Khamya Gates, Marley Gonzalez, Ciara Griffin, Giovanni Flores, Caleb Knox, Laura Langford, Koleigh Malone, Ashley Pachecano, Shymya Pratt, Jacob Pulliam, Kamiya Randle, Ana Claire Reese, Deaton Smith, Jaden Stanfield, Ryleigh Stone, Alex Thomas , Kaileb Thomas, Zoe Virges, Emily Voyles, Josiah Washington, Jacie Watkins , Kynlie Weaver , Kade Whitt, Kylie Whitt and Brodie Yeatman
2nd Grade
Superintendent’s List
Jashia Atkinson, Khloe Baird, Kendall Burt, China Davis, Jaydon Evans, Thad Garner, Vanity Gathings, Kerri Beth Gregory, Josie Griggs, Avalee Heylin, Reagan Kilgore, Noah Merriman, John Morris, Audri Pettit, Emanuel Pulliam, Vanessa Salazar, Katy Tabb, Ashtyn Tate and Jaslyn Thomas
Principal’s List
Devan “DJ” Almarode, Baiden Baker, Kalia Berry, Kolby Berteau, KD Blakely, Noah Boston, Cayden Box, Delaisha Brackins, Henry Bracy, Annie Brown, Evette Casados Buchanan, Alanah Clay, Braylen Collins, Hannah Collins, Joseph Coleman, Hannah Copeland, William Dennis, Avrie Edmondson, Blake Franks, Malashia Gates, Joceline Gonzalez, Zakiyah Gray, Keontae Griffis, Damorio Hamilton, Lacorio Hamilton, Braxton Harrington, Chloe Hiner, Maleah Holsey, James Johnson, Lasarah Johnson, Ni’J Johnson, Katie Jones, Morgan Mann, Madison McManus, Remington Medders, Kyler Norris, Layla Pittman, Hayden Pratt, Enysia Pulliam, Kinley Scarborough, Ethan Shaw, Jabaree Sykes, Ryleigh Simmons, Syesha Smith, Ty Townsend, Cailen Tucker, Genesis Vallejo, Tony Vazquez, Dantae Watson, Madison Watson, Tanner Williamson, Arshawn Wordlaw and Brody Young.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- FLOYD INGRAM: A new beginning for Chickasaw County January 8, 2017
- Hebron releases nine week honor roll January 14, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: It’s 2017, get to work January 14, 2017
- Need money for college? January 13, 2017
- HLES names nine week honor roll January 13, 2017
- Magda Aju inducted to Phi Kappa Phi January 14, 2017
- Hebron releases nine week honor roll January 14, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: It’s 2017, get to work January 14, 2017
- Need money for college? January 13, 2017
- HLES names nine week honor roll January 13, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago