Houston considers summer street projects

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The city was pleased with a recent project that resurfaced Stacie Street and aldermen have been asked to consider a list for work this summer.

Houston Mayor Stacey Parker asked aldermen to start thinking about streets in their wards that need work and to have that list ready for the summer paving season.

“We had two other streets on that list last year and I want to know if we continue with those,” said Parker. “We talked about budgeting about $100,000 and doing what we can when we can. We got one street done last year and we were pleased with that work.”

The city approached Chickasaw County last summer and asked to use county equipment and labor to pave Stacie Street with the city paying for fuel and materials. That project cost the city about $35,000 to pave about half a mile and aldermen are looking to do more.

The other two streets on the city’s previous list were Chestnut Street and Nabors Circle.

“I talked with (the county) and they have told me it’s just a matter of how long it is and the cost,” said Alderman at Large Barry Springer. “They just need time to do it.”

Ward 4 Alderman Willie Mae McKinney said she had streets in her district that need work.

Ward 2 Alderman Shenia K. Jones said she wanted a time frame for the work. Chestnut Street is in Jones’ district and that project has been repeatedly looked at by the city.

“The county has said they need another inter-local agreement,” said Parker. “I just want this board to start thinking about what we want to do.”

The mayor handled meeting with the county road managers and Dist. 5 Supervisors Russell “Wolfie” King and the board to set up grubbing in soil cement and spraying Stacie Street last fall.

The city also provided city street workers and equipment, like front end loaders and pickup trucks, to help with that project. The county agreed to let county engineer Carrson Neal monitor that work.

In 2011 Houston paved 10 streets around town with a $1.5 million bond package. The city budgets about $100,000 annually for street maintenance and repair.

In other business:

• Aldermen reappointed Carol Byrne to a fourth, four-year term on the Houston School Board of Trustees. Jones said she had no problem with Byrne’s appointment but wanted aldermen to open up the process and discuss it before naming a trustee.

“I would just like to see us publicize it,” said Jones. “Like I said, I have no problem with Carol, but I think we need to give more people a chance to serve.”

• The board proclaimed Jan. 22-28 School Choice Week and Parker read a proclamation to the board.

“We’ve never done this before and what kind of choice are we proclaiming,” said Springer.

Parker said he got a letter in the mail and then read the proclamation.

On a motion by Ward 4 Alderman Frank Thomas and a second by Ward 1 Alderman Tony Uhiren, the proclamation was passed unanimously.

• Alderman named Margaret Futral as the city’s representative to the Tanglefoot Trail Board of Directors. Each city and county along the Tanglefoot Trail has a member on that board.

Futral replaces Lee Nabors who is rotating off the board after four years.

• The board accepted the resignation of Donna Turman from the City Planning and Zoning Board. Turman was Alderman Thomas’ appointee and he said he was looking for a replacement. Each Alderman has a representative on the P&Z board.

• The city adopted a list of names of Tourism Advisory Committee members and also a set of bylaws to govern that board.

Parker said the city started collecting a 2 percent tax on prepared food and hotel rooms in November and is seeking to build up that fund.

The motion to accept committee members and bylaws was made by Uhiren, seconded by McKinney and was unanimous.

• The city adopted an agreement for rental of hanger space at Houston Airport. The motion to adopt new rates for the hangers was made by Thomas and seconded by Springer.

• The board was presented a letter by Kevin Davis concerning the city’s police department.

Davis was at the meeting and he was concerned the city did not have enough police officers and the county handled most calls and major investigations.

Springer said the city has repeatedly discussed paying the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services and doing away with city police. He pointed to a Stennis Institute study done for the city several years ago outlining that move.

Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles said he has three full time and seven part-time officer on staff right now. He said several officers have resigned to take other jobs. Voyles asked the city to advertise for police officers.

On a motion by Thomas and a second by Springer the city voted to advertise for two full time positions.

• The city opened bid for basic material, banking services and six bid for city baseball league uniforms and caps. All bids were taken under advisement and will be presented to the board at their next meeting.