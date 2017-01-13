Need money for college?

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Houston School of Career and Technology Education Center will host a Scholarship and Pell Grant Workshop Wednesday, Jan. 18, to introduce students to the paperwork and path of financial aid.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. with college representatives available from 2 to 4 p.m. to answer any questions students may have.

Parents, grandparents and guardians are urged to attend.

A scholarship is money earned by the student for participation in activities both in and outside of their high school experience. For example, a student may qualify for scholarships for any of the following activities:

• Academics – ACT score, GPA (Grade Point Average), Valedictorian, Salutatorian, BETA and Anchor.

• Organizations – HOSA (Health Science Class at HCTEC), FFA (Agriculture Science Class at HCTEC), Solar Car (Solar Car Class at HCTEC), Skills USA (Electrical, Culinary, and Engineering Classes at HCTEC) and 4-H (Chickasaw County Extension Office).

• Sports – Band, Football, Baseball, Basketball, Softball, Soccer and Cheerleading.

Colleges and universities have hundreds of specialized scholarships with specialized requirements that go unclaimed every year. The key is connecting with those schools and organizations who can put a student in touch with the people or organizations that award those scholarships.

For details about this workshop contact the Houston Career and Technology Education Center at 456-3748.