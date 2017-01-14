Hebron releases nine week honor roll
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
PHEBA – Hebron Christian School has released their respective Honor Roll lists for the 2016-17 First Nine Weeks grading period for all classes.
Students named to the A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks are:
A HONOR ROLL
Jackson Aldridge, Eli Aldridge, Kase Brooks, Steele Brooks, Shelbie Brown, Levi Cantrell, Elaina Carter, Elisha Carter, Makella Chandler, Kayla Crowley, Sarah Davenport, Calleigh Davis, Kaylee Dewberry, Adalie Falkner, Addilyn Faulkner, Sabrina Gable, Miya Giordano, Elliott Grimes, Cooper Grimes, Kaylee Hernandez, Tyler Hill, Gavin Horn, Laura Ann Horn, Holly Hudson, Millie Hudson, Ava Johnson, Kaleb Kellum, Jackson Langley, Lofton Lewis, Hannah Lowe, Juliana Moore, Cason Moss, Mollie Pruett, Kyle Scott, Ashlynn Smith, Emily Smith, Grace Smith, Carrington Smith, Evie Stanton, Ashton Suttles, Kinsley Tollison, John Vance, Chase Wedel, Mary Wedel, McKinsey Wedel, Lacey Whitt and Emily Woodson.
A/B HONOR ROLL
Embry Aldridge, Adrian Borst, Lisa Cain, Sarah Cantrell, Allie Chesser, Alyssa Clerk, Chandler Cliett, Sara Cliett, Wesley Craft, Zane Crowley, Justus Davis, Sha’Diamond Dean, Waylon Dewberry, Rylee Duncan, Aubrey Eaton, Nick Eaton, Anna Elliott, Rebekah Falkner, Drake Flowers, Davis Foster, Nathan Fulgham, Paityn Fulgham, Luke Griffin, Brooke Griffin, Katelyn Hill, Anna Johnson, Alyssa Langley, Hanna Latham, Laci Lenoir, Terry Loden, Jon Lowe, Levi McCulloch, Rachael McGrew, Jason McKee, Millie Moseley, Emma Osburn, Robyn Parker, Elijah Parrish, Sai Patel, Kenneth Powell, Stephen Raines, Maddox Redden, Gunter Reed, Hayze Reed, Ethan Sappington, Bradley Scott, Savannah Shinn, Caralee Smith, Amanda Staten, Cody Staten, Kolbe Thompson, Micah Thompson, Braeden Triplett, Dash Turman, Amber Wedel, Olivia Wedel, Reagan Williams and Joshua Yates.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- FLOYD INGRAM: A new beginning for Chickasaw County January 8, 2017
- Hebron releases nine week honor roll January 14, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: It’s 2017, get to work January 14, 2017
- Need money for college? January 13, 2017
- HLES names nine week honor roll January 13, 2017
- Magda Aju inducted to Phi Kappa Phi January 14, 2017
- Hebron releases nine week honor roll January 14, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: It’s 2017, get to work January 14, 2017
- Need money for college? January 13, 2017
- HLES names nine week honor roll January 13, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago