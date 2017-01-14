Hebron releases nine week honor roll

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

PHEBA – Hebron Christian School has released their respective Honor Roll lists for the 2016-17 First Nine Weeks grading period for all classes.

Students named to the A Honor Roll and A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks are:

A HONOR ROLL

Jackson Aldridge, Eli Aldridge, Kase Brooks, Steele Brooks, Shelbie Brown, Levi Cantrell, Elaina Carter, Elisha Carter, Makella Chandler, Kayla Crowley, Sarah Davenport, Calleigh Davis, Kaylee Dewberry, Adalie Falkner, Addilyn Faulkner, Sabrina Gable, Miya Giordano, Elliott Grimes, Cooper Grimes, Kaylee Hernandez, Tyler Hill, Gavin Horn, Laura Ann Horn, Holly Hudson, Millie Hudson, Ava Johnson, Kaleb Kellum, Jackson Langley, Lofton Lewis, Hannah Lowe, Juliana Moore, Cason Moss, Mollie Pruett, Kyle Scott, Ashlynn Smith, Emily Smith, Grace Smith, Carrington Smith, Evie Stanton, Ashton Suttles, Kinsley Tollison, John Vance, Chase Wedel, Mary Wedel, McKinsey Wedel, Lacey Whitt and Emily Woodson.

A/B HONOR ROLL

Embry Aldridge, Adrian Borst, Lisa Cain, Sarah Cantrell, Allie Chesser, Alyssa Clerk, Chandler Cliett, Sara Cliett, Wesley Craft, Zane Crowley, Justus Davis, Sha’Diamond Dean, Waylon Dewberry, Rylee Duncan, Aubrey Eaton, Nick Eaton, Anna Elliott, Rebekah Falkner, Drake Flowers, Davis Foster, Nathan Fulgham, Paityn Fulgham, Luke Griffin, Brooke Griffin, Katelyn Hill, Anna Johnson, Alyssa Langley, Hanna Latham, Laci Lenoir, Terry Loden, Jon Lowe, Levi McCulloch, Rachael McGrew, Jason McKee, Millie Moseley, Emma Osburn, Robyn Parker, Elijah Parrish, Sai Patel, Kenneth Powell, Stephen Raines, Maddox Redden, Gunter Reed, Hayze Reed, Ethan Sappington, Bradley Scott, Savannah Shinn, Caralee Smith, Amanda Staten, Cody Staten, Kolbe Thompson, Micah Thompson, Braeden Triplett, Dash Turman, Amber Wedel, Olivia Wedel, Reagan Williams and Joshua Yates.