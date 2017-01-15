 

BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer

By | 12:55 PM | January 15, 2017 | Living, News

CJ-0111-BIRTH-Spencer-2C

HOUSTON – Cody and Alisha Spencer are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Carson Grey Spencer.

Carson was born at 7:13 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 at Tupelo Women’s Clinic. He tipped the scales at 7-pounds, 9-ounces and was 20-inches long.

He is the maternal grandchild of Jimmy Huffman of Houlka and great-grandmother Leila Faye Huffman, also of Houlka.

Carson is the paternal grandchild of Sonny and Ella Spencer of Houston.

Welcoming Carson home was his brother Camden Reed Spencer, 3.

About Floyd Ingram

View all posts by Floyd Ingram

, ,