FLOYD INGRAM: Throw your hat into the ring

January is the month you decide if you want to run for political office in the city of Houston, Okolona, Houlka and even Woodland this summer.

And I do hope those who are still pondering a race for public office will realize if you haven’t made up your mind by now, you will probably only slow things down as an elected decision-maker.

The first day to file for political office this year was January 2. Some of the old-faithful have already qualified and we will have that story in next week’s Chickasaw Journal. Many will wait until the last minute to formally announce.

I firmly believe the Number One problem most communities have is getting good people to run for political office.

• • •

As the winds of change blow over this country and county it is interesting to note how home-folk feel about throwing their hat into the ring as either a Republican or Democrat.

As of this writing only one person I have talked to is considering running for office as a Republican. We had several Independents qualify for county elections last go around. Everyone else has said they are seeking your vote as a Democratic.

Now I’m not disappointed and don’t think I am so trusting as to believe we don’t have some Republicans out there in Democratic clothing.

I watched Texans make the change from Democrats to the GOP at the local level over the 10-year span I was out there. It was often amusing. Poor white men and women bellied up to the GOP bar screaming they were Republican and touting their “conservative values.” The young, first-time candidates and the silver-spoon crowd saw being labeled a Republican as politically chic. And there were some who just thought running once in November was cheaper and easier than fighting it out in party primaries in the summer.

Party politics and the mental process that prompt people to run for political office always amuses me.

• • •

Okolona pays its mayor and city marshal the best, but aldermen are paid less than cities of similar size. At last writing, Okolona’s mayor was paid $32,000 a year or $2,666.67 a month. The city marshal of Okolona was paid $42,500 a year or $3,541.67 a year. Okolona aldermen were paid $300 a month or $3,600 a year. Okolona’s population was listed at 2,692 in the 2010 census.

Houston, with a 2010 population of 3,623, pays its mayor $27,500 annually or $2,291.67 a month. Houston’s city marshal is paid $38,522 a year or $3,210.17 a month. Aldermen are paid $600 a month or $7,200 annually.

Houlka pays its mayor $5,594 a year or $466.17 a month with aldermen making $175 a month or $2,100 a year. New Houlka’s population was 626 in the last census. The city police chief is appointed by the Board of Aldermen.

Woodland pays its mayor $125 a month or $1,500 a year. Woodland aldermen are paid $100 a month or $1,200 a year. City workers in Woodland are appointed by the Board of Aldermen.

As I have said before, anyone thinking these are good paying job probably doesn’t need to get their hands on one. I will also point out if you get elected to one of those offices and get careless, you can also earn free housing – courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Corrections!

• • •

“Cowardice asks the question – is it safe?

“Expediency asks the question – is it politic?

“Vanity asks the question – is it popular?

“But conscience asks the question – is it right?

“And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular; but one must take it because it is right.”

• • •

I think our elected officials are handed a lot of grief sometimes by people who have very little understanding of what has gone into their decision.

The next time you hear somebody running down local government, ask him or her if they have thought about running for political office. But be forewarned that it will probably kill the conversation.

It’s so easy to tear something down; very few people are willing to role up their sleeves and set about the long hard work of building.

• • •

This country was founded on the idea that good people can and will make good decisions in the voting booth and in political office. Sadly, our society has turned elected office from a calling and duty of higher-minded men to a business and career for the lesser sort.

A wise old newspaperman once told me a community gets the kind of government they deserve. I hope the good men and women of this county will support their very best this political season.

So go ahead and throw your hat into the ring. But please remember that nothing less than the future of your community and your city is at stake.

Floyd Ingram is Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He has watched local politics for more than 35 years as a reporter and almost 40 as a conscious voter.