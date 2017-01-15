Girl Scout cookies are on sale

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

VAN VLEET – A simple fundraiser for Girl Scouts celebrates its 100th year this month with a special sale of Girl Scout cookies at the historic Girl Scout camp in Chickasaw County.

A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program.

A special celebration will be held at Girl Scout Camp Tik-A-Witha in Van Vleet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Area residents are being urged to come to camp, buy a box of cookies, tour the camp in central Chickasaw County and learn more about both local Girl Scouting opportunities and the national organization.

“Cookie sales help girls build skills and become effective leaders, learn self-confidence, understand the importance of becoming self-sufficient while honing very important financial skills,” said Melanie Schild, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.

Schild said Girl Scouts use the cookie sale to fund their next adventure and improve their communities. Girls began taking orders for this Girl Scout Cookie Program season on Jan. 7. Local Girl Scout troops will sell in front of local businesses from Feb. 24 to March 9.

The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.

To commemorate this banner year the highly-anticipated Girl Scout S’mores cookies are now available, joining classics like Thin Mints and Trefoils/Shortbreads.

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops. With over 50 million households purchasing cookies every season, the irresistible treats can be found nationwide and will hold a beloved place in Americana for years to come, continuing to help girls take the lead and, ultimately, change the world.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South has a rich history of girls selling cookies in the communities in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi communities.

To join Girl Scouts or volunteer to help girls of today become the women leaders of tomorrow, visit www.girlscoutshs.org .

The mission of Girl Scouting is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Heart of the South encompasses 59 counties in east Arkansas, north Mississippi and west Tennessee.