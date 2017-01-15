Girl Scout cookies are on sale
Chickasaw Journal
VAN VLEET – A simple fundraiser for Girl Scouts celebrates its 100th year this month with a special sale of Girl Scout cookies at the historic Girl Scout camp in Chickasaw County.
A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program.
A special celebration will be held at Girl Scout Camp Tik-A-Witha in Van Vleet, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Area residents are being urged to come to camp, buy a box of cookies, tour the camp in central Chickasaw County and learn more about both local Girl Scouting opportunities and the national organization.
“Cookie sales help girls build skills and become effective leaders, learn self-confidence, understand the importance of becoming self-sufficient while honing very important financial skills,” said Melanie Schild, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of the South.
Schild said Girl Scouts use the cookie sale to fund their next adventure and improve their communities. Girls began taking orders for this Girl Scout Cookie Program season on Jan. 7. Local Girl Scout troops will sell in front of local businesses from Feb. 24 to March 9.
The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.
To commemorate this banner year the highly-anticipated Girl Scout S’mores cookies are now available, joining classics like Thin Mints and Trefoils/Shortbreads.
Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and troops. With over 50 million households purchasing cookies every season, the irresistible treats can be found nationwide and will hold a beloved place in Americana for years to come, continuing to help girls take the lead and, ultimately, change the world.
Girl Scouts Heart of the South has a rich history of girls selling cookies in the communities in west Tennessee, east Arkansas and north Mississippi communities.
To join Girl Scouts or volunteer to help girls of today become the women leaders of tomorrow, visit www.girlscoutshs.org.
The mission of Girl Scouting is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts Heart of the South encompasses 59 counties in east Arkansas, north Mississippi and west Tennessee.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Success based on good choices January 9, 2017
- Need money for college? January 13, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: It’s 2017, get to work January 14, 2017
- Hebron releases nine week honor roll January 14, 2017
- Magda Aju inducted to Phi Kappa Phi January 14, 2017
- NEMCC names honor students January 16, 2017
- County contemplates paving project January 16, 2017
- BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer January 15, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Throw your hat into the ring January 15, 2017
- Girl Scout cookies are on sale January 15, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago