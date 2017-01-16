County contemplates paving project

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – It may be one way to get roads paved in Chickasaw County.

Thomas Barnett, owner of Stinkin’ Jims Campground and Horse Ranch, approached the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors last week seeking to get his road paved and he’s willing to pay the cost to have it done.

“I’ll play for the oil and rock and materials if the county will provide the equipment and labor,” said Barnett. “I’ll want to purchase the materials for this job from the county at cost to you.”

Barnett is seeking to turn 2.1 miles of gravel road into a hard surface road to increase traffic to Stinkin’ Jims. Barnett said his campground is a regular stop for recreational vehicles traveling the Natchez Trace, but the gravel road from County Road 406 to his place costs him customers.

“I’m in the paving business and have already come up with some numbers to do a chip seal,” said Barnett. “I want to know if the county is interested and who I need to sit down with to work out the details and see if we can reach an agreement.”

Dist. 4 Supervisor Jerry Hall said the county had no problem talking to anyone about this process and suggested the road might need a double chip seal. Thomas said that was the traditional process for a road with a good base.

Board Attorney Gary Carnathan said if the county would get numbers together, he could draw up a simple contract defining who would do what, have all parties sign it and schedule the work.

Road Manager Kenneth Funderburk said the road was in pretty good shape, but suggested soil cement be worked into the base to make it last longer. Funderburk pointed out log trucks could quickly tear up a simple chip seal.

“I’m glad you want to invest in Chickasaw County,” said Dist. 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard. “This sounds like it may be a good idea for all of us.”

The road is a dividing line for Supervisor District 1 and District 2.

The board did not vote, but Board President Russell Brooks instructed Funderburk and Carnathan to meet with Barnett and “run the numbers.”

In other business:

• The county’s first order of business for 2017 was to elect a board president and vice president. On a motion by Dist. 1 Supervisor Anderson McFarland and a second by Hall, Dist. 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks was unanimously elected at board president. On a motion by Hall and a second by McFarland, Dist. 5 Supervisor Russell “Wolfie” King was unanimously elected vice president.

• The board also employed or re-employed the following county workers:

Gary Carnathan – Board Attorney.

Norman Griffin – County Administrator.

Tiffany Lovvorn – Inventory Control Clerk.

Tiffany Lovvorn – Comptroller.

Kenneth Funderburk – Road Manager.

Carrson Neal – County Engineer.

Jonathan Blankenship – County Fire Coordinator.

Linda Griffin – County EMA Director.

Purchase Clerk – Tommie Morgan.

Receiving Clerk – Delois Rhodes.

• Approved December 2016 minutes.

• Voted to recess until Jan. 17 and return to the board room in the Chickasaw County Courthouse at that time.