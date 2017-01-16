NEMCC names honor students

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College has named local students to its President’s and Vice President’s List for the fall semester.

One hundred and ninety-three Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2016 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished President’s List.

Included in the 2016 Fall President’s List from Northeast Mississippi Community College were:

MABEN: Keshawndra Mache Cummings

MATHISTON: Cameron Dale Maddox

OKOLONA: Austin Wade Whitlock

SHANNON: Calin Alexis Holley, Anna Catherine Olivia Pickens

SHERMAN: Lasea Alexandria Rogers

WOODLAND: Madison Lee’Ellen Mitchell

Vice President’s List

Northeast Mississippi Community College named 380 to its Vice President’s List for the fall semester.

Students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2016 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished Vice President’s List.

Northeast recently changed the name of the list that honors students for those who achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.99 on a 4.0 scale from Dean’s List to Vice President’s List.

Included in the 2016 fall Vice President’s List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:

ABERDEEN: Chastity Alexis Thompson, Chanler James Wright

AMORY: Breanna Elizabeth Loveless, Emily Paige Whitaker

BRUCE: Casey Michelle Moss

CALHOUN CITY: Tyra Keshae Tucker

EUPORA: William Kristopher Ken

HOUSTON: Madeline Nicole Burdine, Nancy Jo Gutierrez, Casey Jo Hollingsworth

MABEN: Colton Warren Chrestman

MANTEE: Jordan Sarah Berry.