NEMCC names honor students
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi Community College has named local students to its President’s and Vice President’s List for the fall semester.
One hundred and ninety-three Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2016 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished President’s List.
Included in the 2016 Fall President’s List from Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
MABEN: Keshawndra Mache Cummings
MATHISTON: Cameron Dale Maddox
OKOLONA: Austin Wade Whitlock
SHANNON: Calin Alexis Holley, Anna Catherine Olivia Pickens
SHERMAN: Lasea Alexandria Rogers
WOODLAND: Madison Lee’Ellen Mitchell
Vice President’s List
Northeast Mississippi Community College named 380 to its Vice President’s List for the fall semester.
Students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2016 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished Vice President’s List.
Northeast recently changed the name of the list that honors students for those who achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.99 on a 4.0 scale from Dean’s List to Vice President’s List.
Included in the 2016 fall Vice President’s List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
ABERDEEN: Chastity Alexis Thompson, Chanler James Wright
AMORY: Breanna Elizabeth Loveless, Emily Paige Whitaker
BRUCE: Casey Michelle Moss
CALHOUN CITY: Tyra Keshae Tucker
EUPORA: William Kristopher Ken
HOUSTON: Madeline Nicole Burdine, Nancy Jo Gutierrez, Casey Jo Hollingsworth
MABEN: Colton Warren Chrestman
MANTEE: Jordan Sarah Berry.
