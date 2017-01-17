Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Jackson police and emergency crews responded to the crash of an 18-wheeler into the bridge pylon on I-55 at Fortification Street Tuesday morning.
A semi-tractor and trailer, belonging to Franklin Corp., was southbound on the interstate and going under the Fortification Street bridge when it struck the concrete support squarely on the passenger side. The driver of the semi Calvin Gatlin, 40, of Houston, was killed in the accident
The cause of the accident has not been determined and it appears the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The skies were overcast and there was the threat of rain but roads were dry at the time of the accident.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill. Morning commuter traffic was snarled for more than three hours starting at about 7 a.m. as cars were forced into one lane.
Franklin Corp., builds upholstered furniture in Houston and has a large fleet of 18-wheelers and drivers that it uses to ship its product across the country.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Houston, Okolona use defense to notch wins. January 11, 2017
- Girl Scout cookies are on sale January 15, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Throw your hat into the ring January 15, 2017
- BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer January 15, 2017
- County contemplates paving project January 16, 2017
- Okolona man charged in Amory armed robbery January 17, 2017
- Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash January 17, 2017
- ICC offers manufacturing skills program January 17, 2017
- Orr named Masonic scholar January 17, 2017
- JOHN CALVIN: Let’s hope new government will guide us better January 17, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago