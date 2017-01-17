Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Jackson police and emergency crews responded to the crash of an 18-wheeler into the bridge pylon on I-55 at Fortification Street Tuesday morning.

A semi-tractor and trailer, belonging to Franklin Corp., was southbound on the interstate and going under the Fortification Street bridge when it struck the concrete support squarely on the passenger side. The driver of the semi Calvin Gatlin, 40, of Houston, was killed in the accident

The cause of the accident has not been determined and it appears the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The skies were overcast and there was the threat of rain but roads were dry at the time of the accident.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill. Morning commuter traffic was snarled for more than three hours starting at about 7 a.m. as cars were forced into one lane.

Franklin Corp., builds upholstered furniture in Houston and has a large fleet of 18-wheelers and drivers that it uses to ship its product across the country.